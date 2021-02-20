« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: Kabak signs  (Read 45796 times)

Offline Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,599
  • Yes lad!
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #640 on: February 20, 2021, 08:01:19 pm »
The amazing thing is that the expectations bar was set so low, in regards to recruiting a CB in January, that we all thought we made some amazing deals getting a 20-year-old on a loan from a relegation Bundesliga side (who had a horrible season), and a 25-year-old championship defender.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,973
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #641 on: February 20, 2021, 08:02:25 pm »
Some right knobheads on here. He's been here 5 minutes.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #642 on: February 20, 2021, 08:02:36 pm »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on February 20, 2021, 07:58:51 pm
He's a 20 year old with potential to be a decent defender in the future.

Makes you wonder why we thought he'd be a good choice for 6 months, to fill in for three of the best CBs in Europe.

Cheap fee for someone who might turn out alright. If it works out then we don't pay much for someone who could be a good CB for us for a decade. If not, we are likely no worse off.
Logged

Offline Doc Red

  • Chills before posting and wishes others had too
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,480
  • The eye cannot see what the mind does not know.
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #643 on: February 20, 2021, 08:04:33 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 20, 2021, 07:52:32 pm
Itll be a decade from now and Ill never be able to understand why we there wasnt a legit centre back at this club on Jan 1. Given we now look under dogs for top 4 it was a catastrophically short sighted decision

Why dig into one's pockets when there is a chance the manager and players can over achieve?
FSG backed the investment to right itself without their financial support. After all, hedging their bets that we'd be competitive with little to no financial expenditure from their pockets has resulted in us lifting trophies.Rinse and repeat until strategy halters, then simple try another.

In the meantime, the value of their expenditure will still grow.
In the meantime, we have two defenders brought on to solve the biggest defensive crisis arguably any team has since over the past few decades.
Two defenders brought on the last day of the window.
Two defenders brought in only after our injury prone last defender standing got injured for the season.
Two defenders brought in, one only 20 yrs old, another from the Championship.

When push comes to shove, FSG decided not to support the manager, instead they chose to stand pat and save their finances. Apparently, we're not an investment that has yet earned the right for a financial influx and support from them, at least not unless the ROI is within a quick turnaround.

Expect the same sort of strategy this coming window.
Logged
The child who is not embraced by the village will burn it down to feel its warmth.
There go my people. I must follow them, for I am their leader.

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #644 on: February 20, 2021, 08:05:19 pm »
PL looking too much for him at this minute.
Logged

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,795
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #645 on: February 20, 2021, 08:05:27 pm »
Sad to see fans turning on a 20 year old thats just played his third game for a side that you could literally pick 9 players at the moment that are doing shite. Hes been brought in as a desperation signing and is expected to transform our defence, its just not going to happen. Hell have good days and bad days, thats what youngsters do, cant help but feel sorry for the lad.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,881
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #646 on: February 20, 2021, 08:06:32 pm »
I think we should

1) give him a break

but

2) time for Davies
Logged

Offline richmiller1

  • No! We will not let you go, let him go!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,461
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #647 on: February 20, 2021, 08:12:57 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on February 20, 2021, 08:00:24 pm
Kabak wasn't defending high enough with the line, he played Everton onside for the goal, but yes it was sloppy from Thiago and (Jones?), seemed to be a misunderstanding between the pair of them as Thiago headed it towards Jones, but Jones had other ideas and moved forward.

Sorry, don't see it. He could arguably be an inch or two further forward, he could also have a slightly better body position........ But none of it makes the slightest difference when you've got central midfielders giving the ball away  like that and then applying no pressure to attacking passers.

The scandal today, as it has been since Christmas, is the state of our midfield not the fractional errors of a 20 y/o centre back.

Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,271
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #648 on: February 20, 2021, 08:14:42 pm »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on February 20, 2021, 08:05:27 pm
Sad to see fans turning on a 20 year old thats just played his third game for a side that you could literally pick 9 players at the moment that are doing shite. Hes been brought in as a desperation signing and is expected to transform our defence, its just not going to happen. Hell have good days and bad days, thats what youngsters do, cant help but feel sorry for the lad.

Its possible to feel sorry for him while also viewing him as not yet good enough for this level
Sport is brutal - its not graded on a curve
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,344
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #649 on: February 20, 2021, 08:15:41 pm »
Harsh to be critical. Came in and looked iffy, but he is a 20 year old stopgap loan signing.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #650 on: February 20, 2021, 08:18:56 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on February 20, 2021, 08:12:57 pm
Sorry, don't see it. He could arguably be an inch or two further forward, he could also have a slightly better body position........ But none of it makes the slightest difference when you've got central midfielders giving the ball away  like that and then applying no pressure to attacking passers.

The scandal today, as it has been since Christmas, is the state of our midfield not the fractional errors of a 20 y/o centre back.
I never said it was just kabak, I said the error started from Thiago..... There were 2 errors with that goal, midfield giving the ball away and then the line kabak was defending. Its not the first time Kabak has played someone onside that led to a goal. Take away one of those errors away from today and its not a goal. Not sure what you dont see from that?
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,252
  • RedOrDead
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #651 on: February 20, 2021, 08:19:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 20, 2021, 07:52:32 pm
Itll be a decade from now and Ill never be able to understand why we there wasnt a legit centre back at this club on Jan 1. Given we now look under dogs for top 4 it was a catastrophically short sighted decision

We were being cheapskates and relying on matip being fit for the rest of the season  ::)
Logged

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,411
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #652 on: February 20, 2021, 08:19:27 pm »
Feel sorry for him. Joining his boyhood team and thrown straight into this shit.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,155
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #653 on: February 20, 2021, 08:24:50 pm »
He was bad and probably wont be signed here because there is no way we will fork out the money but I feel bad for him. The comms slaughtered him when they wouldnt have if he was English. He made a few mistakes but was left hung out to dry for the goal by the midfield.

Also dont get the slow thing, doesnt look slow at all. Maybe peoples minds are clouded since Gomes and VVD are fast as fuck.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #654 on: February 20, 2021, 08:27:05 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on February 20, 2021, 08:24:50 pm
He was bad and probably wont be signed here because there is no way we will fork out the money but I feel bad for him. The comms slaughtered him when they wouldnt have if he was English. He made a few mistakes but was left hung out to dry for the goal by the midfield.

Also dont get the slow thing, doesnt look slow at all. Maybe peoples minds are clouded since Gomes and VVD are fast as fuck.

No its not just Gomez and VVD, Everton had two faster cbs in Holgate and Godfrey also, he has average pace by any margin.
Logged

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,943
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #655 on: February 20, 2021, 08:27:28 pm »
Pretty much singlehandedly gave Everton the opening goal. His confidence will be low after this, but we have nobody else so he better brush himself up.
Logged

Offline deano2727

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,765
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #656 on: February 20, 2021, 08:28:09 pm »
The thing that surprises me most about him is that we apparently scouted him for a while...  :o

He is young, but he doesn't look cut out for this side.
Logged

Offline Zizou

  • zo zon't ze zo
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,428
  • Cool as
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #657 on: February 20, 2021, 08:30:36 pm »
Well done hes thirteen.
Logged

Online Quaesto

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #658 on: February 20, 2021, 08:33:29 pm »
He certainly came into a completely shaky team but put this aside his qualities don't seem to match our usual targets. He seems slow in every aspect of the game, his positioning is catastrophic at times and his tacklings seem headless in some occasions. For me, his recent premier league performances have written panic buy all over them. I don't want to write him off by all means but you really have to wonder why it took so long to come up with this solution? I want to give the lad time but in our current state we would have needed someone with experience who would've been more likely to be of help right away. You can't develop a talent if you're fighting for survival (or top-4 in this case).

Well, now he's here and he certainly wasn't the worst on the pitch so we just have to hope he lives up to the potential the scouting team saw in him.
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,198
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #659 on: February 20, 2021, 08:35:00 pm »
Quote from: Zizou on February 20, 2021, 08:30:36 pm
Well done hes thirteen.

Bahahaa. That tickled me
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline wemmick

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,190
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #660 on: February 20, 2021, 08:37:02 pm »
Klopp needs to be more pragmatic with the CBs. Kabak just walked in the door. I dont know why Klopp refuses to change the system to protect him more. There was no reason to play such a high line on that throw in. None at all.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,906
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #661 on: February 20, 2021, 08:37:21 pm »
Logged

Offline Kitch83

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 28
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #662 on: February 20, 2021, 10:13:59 pm »
Quote from: Quaesto on February 20, 2021, 08:33:29 pm
He certainly came into a completely shaky team but put this aside his qualities don't seem to match our usual targets. He seems slow in every aspect of the game, his positioning is catastrophic at times and his tacklings seem headless in some occasions. For me, his recent premier league performances have written panic buy all over them. I don't want to write him off by all means but you really have to wonder why it took so long to come up with this solution? I want to give the lad time but in our current state we would have needed someone with experience who would've been more likely to be of help right away. You can't develop a talent if you're fighting for survival (or top-4 in this case).

Well, now he's here and he certainly wasn't the worst on the pitch so we just have to hope he lives up to the potential the scouting team saw in him.

My main worry with him is how he vacates his space incredibly easily. He ends up in both channels as well las entering midfield very often. Maybe its down to him trying too hard, maybe its his inexperience, maybe he is learning a new system etc. You cannot judge how good he will end up off 3 games, its just shame he's come in to this team right now. All being well he'd have arrived either this summer or last summer. He is still the best option we have right now though.
Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,537
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #663 on: February 20, 2021, 10:30:52 pm »
Quote from: richmiller1 on February 20, 2021, 08:12:57 pm
Sorry, don't see it. He could arguably be an inch or two further forward, he could also have a slightly better body position........ But none of it makes the slightest difference when you've got central midfielders giving the ball away  like that and then applying no pressure to attacking passers.

The scandal today, as it has been since Christmas, is the state of our midfield not the fractional errors of a 20 y/o centre back.
Agree totally with this.

It was that delicate header from Thiago in the wrong area of the pitch that handed the ball to James Rodrigues who fed Richarlison to score.
When you have a supplier of the quality of James who can feed an attacker like Richarlison, you don't take risks with fancy little headers in those situations. Plus it doesn't help if your fellow midfielders are not reading your header as you intended it.

The first goal was more the fault of Thiago than it was Kabak.
Granted, Ozan wasn't in the perfect position, but he sure wasn't helped by his team mates.
Logged

Online Quaesto

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #664 on: February 20, 2021, 10:39:16 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on February 20, 2021, 10:30:52 pm
Agree totally with this.

It was that delicate header from Thiago in the wrong area of the pitch that handed the ball to James Rodrigues who fed Richarlison to score.
When you have a supplier of the quality of James who can feed an attacker like Richarlison, you don't take risks with fancy little headers in those situations. Plus it doesn't help if your fellow midfielders are not reading your header as you intended it.

The first goal was more the fault of Thiago than it was Kabak.
Granted, Ozan wasn't in the perfect position, but he sure wasn't helped by his team mates.

I agree with that but you can't deny severeal occasions when his strange positioning resulted in missing the ball with a header. The first goal is the least worrying part about his performance today. Every defender makes mistakes but being fast is essential for our high line and he doesn't offer that at the moment. Add the strange positioning to that and you have a big reliability at the back. Hope he can improve that because if it's just pace he could make for a solid back up (even though an expensive one, if we choose to buy him).
Logged

Offline Dazzer23

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #665 on: February 20, 2021, 10:47:57 pm »
I thought he was at fault for Leicesters third last week. And, I thought he was at fault for the first today.

But Im not writing him off because he hasnt come into the toughest league in the world as a 20 year old and hit the ground running. Hes shown some potential in my eyes to. Lets give him a run to the end of the season before passing judgement, and the good news is given the nature of the deal thats exactly what Klopp and the hierarchy can do to.

Logged

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 438
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #666 on: February 20, 2021, 10:51:11 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 20, 2021, 07:52:32 pm
Itll be a decade from now and Ill never be able to understand why we there wasnt a legit centre back at this club on Jan 1. Given we now look under dogs for top 4 it was a catastrophically short sighted decision

I can give you 3 letters but then their apologists will be out in force.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,844
  • JFT 96
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #667 on: February 20, 2021, 10:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Jon2lfc on February 20, 2021, 10:30:52 pm
Agree totally with this.

It was that delicate header from Thiago in the wrong area of the pitch that handed the ball to James Rodrigues who fed Richarlison to score.
When you have a supplier of the quality of James who can feed an attacker like Richarlison, you don't take risks with fancy little headers in those situations. Plus it doesn't help if your fellow midfielders are not reading your header as you intended it.

The first goal was more the fault of Thiago than it was Kabak.
Granted, Ozan wasn't in the perfect position, but he sure wasn't helped by his team mates.

It didn't happen like that mate.

Thiago's header went to Doucoure who lofted it forward then Kabak headed its straight back to Doucoure who then headed it to James who played in Richarlison.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,452
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #668 on: February 21, 2021, 12:40:25 am »
I'm coming around to him actually, I think he'll be a good player.

Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline KirkVanHouten

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #669 on: Today at 02:00:24 am »
I don't think we'll make the deal permanent. 18m is far too much for him. He's only 20 but that doesn't mean he's guaranteed to improve. I've been pretty disappointed thus far.


I think this signing is a stop gap but illustrates why this season has fallen apart for us - we went into it with almost no slack either in player availability or budget. We have no levers to pull to arrest the collapse.
Logged
Where once we watched the King Kenny play, and could he play.


Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on May 31, 2012, 08:50:19 am
Only complete fucking cretins comment on news sites.  Fact.

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,906
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #670 on: Today at 09:11:14 am »
The fact that he is 20 is an issue. 20 is really young for a centreback and I guess we need to remember that. It makes what the likes of Gomez and even what Dias does quite impressive considering how relatively young they are.
Logged

Online SteveLFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Kabak signs
« Reply #671 on: Today at 11:10:15 am »
Quote from: Doc Red on February 20, 2021, 08:04:33 pm
Why dig into one's pockets when there is a chance the manager and players can over achieve?
FSG backed the investment to right itself without their financial support. After all, hedging their bets that we'd be competitive with little to no financial expenditure from their pockets has resulted in us lifting trophies.Rinse and repeat until strategy halters, then simple try another.

In the meantime, the value of their expenditure will still grow.
In the meantime, we have two defenders brought on to solve the biggest defensive crisis arguably any team has since over the past few decades.
Two defenders brought on the last day of the window.
Two defenders brought in only after our injury prone last defender standing got injured for the season.
Two defenders brought in, one only 20 yrs old, another from the Championship.

When push comes to shove, FSG decided not to support the manager, instead they chose to stand pat and save their finances. Apparently, we're not an investment that has yet earned the right for a financial influx and support from them, at least not unless the ROI is within a quick turnaround.

Expect the same sort of strategy this coming window.

Notable signings under FSG: Coutinho, Sturridge, Lallana, Origi, Firmino, Milner, Gomez, Mane, Wijnaldum, Matip, Van Dijk, Salah, Oxlaide-Chamberlain, Robertson, Alisson, Keita, Fabinho, Shaquiri, Thiago, Jota

Three times breaking transfer records! How on God's earth can you have the cheek to say that FSG are not backing our club? The fact that they managed to assemble such an incredible squad of players AND STILL make a profit is to be applauded!

Get a grip or go and support Chelsea or City if all you want is a sugar daddy.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 