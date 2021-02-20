Itll be a decade from now and Ill never be able to understand why we there wasnt a legit centre back at this club on Jan 1. Given we now look under dogs for top 4 it was a catastrophically short sighted decision



Why dig into one's pockets when there is a chance the manager and players can over achieve?FSG backed the investment to right itself without their financial support. After all, hedging their bets that we'd be competitive with little to no financial expenditure from their pockets has resulted in us lifting trophies.Rinse and repeat until strategy halters, then simple try another.In the meantime, the value of their expenditure will still grow.In the meantime, we have two defenders brought on to solve the biggest defensive crisis arguably any team has since over the past few decades.Two defenders brought on the last day of the window.Two defenders brought in only after our injury prone last defender standing got injured for the season.Two defenders brought in, one only 20 yrs old, another from the Championship.When push comes to shove, FSG decided not to support the manager, instead they chose to stand pat and save their finances. Apparently, we're not an investment that has yet earned the right for a financial influx and support from them, at least not unless the ROI is within a quick turnaround.Expect the same sort of strategy this coming window.