Hilarious signing.



We'll forever wonder what that Ozzy Kabak-Ben Davies centre back partnership would've looked like.



They're probably better ball players than Nat and Rhys but i'm guessing Klopp & staff valued the latter's physicality & aerial prowess much higher in the run-in.

Ozzy did get a chance in at first but then fell off the face of the earth. Didn't impress much but also didn't look that out of place.



Jan-feb-march 2021 was a fever dream and it's crazy to think we somehow survived that finishing 3rd. It's like that populational bottleneck 75 thousand years ago when there were at most a thousand humans alive but miraculously humanity didn't go extinct.