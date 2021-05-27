Well if you count Hendo and Fab hes our ninth choice cb at the moment so hes got a pretty uphill task.
for all that he was more than competent in the championship he would probably put in a shift if you called on him.
It's incredible the injuries we had at CB last season:
Van Dijk, Gomez and Matip - all serious long-term injuries that kept them out most of the season
Fabinho - missed a month or two with an injury after going off injured at CB
Henderson - missed the last few months of the season after going off injured at CB
Phillips - a few niggles kept him out of some games
Kabak - missed the run-in with an injury
Davies - fitness/injury problems kept him sidelined since signing
Koumetia - seemed to be injured a lot
Did we actually keep Rhys Williams fit?