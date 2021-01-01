Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Liverpool FC Forum
»
Topic:
Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Author
Topic: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool (Read 43314 times)
Dim Glas
Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 28,114
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
«
Reply #480 on:
Today
at 08:06:06 pm »
Quote from: Samie on
Today
at 02:33:22 pm
he exists!
Maybe the plan is for Ben to be the 5th choice centre back after all
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem
- Jürgen Klopp
Butter Keks
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,876
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
«
Reply #481 on:
Today
at 08:36:58 pm »
Mad really, the lad has been injured all this time yet the thread is full of utter helmets posting shit about him and making up theories. ''He was on loan at Southport'' swear to god some of you lot should be on fucking Grand Old Team.
Logged
