I reckon he's been working with Andreas Kornmayer. He's very slight of frame for a CB with quite skinny legs so can imagine he struggled up against top athletes like Salah and Mane in training. Looking a bit more athletic in the recent training pictures. Quite a big jump up physically from the Championship to PL so wouldn't surprise be if he's on a special conditioning programme.



He's an absolute waste of time and money then. We needed someone to come in and relieve us even somewhat at centre half with our crippling injury crisis which would allow Fabinho to go back in at number 6. Instead we've got yet another injured centre back in Nat Phillips and Fab is now covering centre back the last few games, we've dropped 4 points in the dying embers of games and Rhys Williams (no disrespect to the lad but he's a liability at this level) is on the bench and Ben Davies hasn't come anywhere near. Shouldn't have signed anyone if he was going to take 5 months to bulk up on protein shakes.