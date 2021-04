No professional centre back is shit enough to excuse us sacrificing Fabinho in the way that we have. Especially given the alternatives we have at our disposal in midfield.



It's an approach that could have single-handedly wrecked our season, before even considering all the other issues.



There's a long summer of reflection ahead of us. All the rebuilding in the world won't help if the coaching and decision making at pitch-side continues the way it is.