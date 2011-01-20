If anything, Solanke was given ample opportunity given what he was actually displaying when he was on the pitch. Klopp clearly rated him, to a point. I do remember him looking pretty decent, scoring in that final day of the season win v Brighton a few years back.



I've always said I thought he'd go on to do well and return to Premier League level. He's only 23 still and has 16 combined G+A in 32 games in the Championship, stats that suggest a Premier League level player (this is comparable/ better per 90 than people like Ollie Watkins put up in their best Championship season).



I am torn with the situation on Davies. It certainly isn't great, despite the players they were up against, to concede 5 against an attack containing Ben Woodburn (one of those players probably shows his talent better at a higher level than League One etc) and a 16 year old Gordon, regardless of his talent.



I hope he sees minutes and becomes a solid squad option. We'll see. There's not been anything to go at from interviews with him etc. Hopefully he's still champing at the bit simply based on the opportunity he's been given.