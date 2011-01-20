« previous next »
Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 18, 2021, 08:03:39 am
Quote from: mrantarctica on March 17, 2021, 07:48:15 pm
to be honest though Alberto Moreno was the incumbent and did actually play better than usual for the beginning of that season, so until his injury there wasn't any specific reason to bring Robbo in. Robbo also wasn't brilliant from his first game, certainly better than Moreno but far from the player we then saw some time later.

In this case, JK decided to go with Rhys Williams who, despite not being a new signing, has never looked ready. So I think the two comparisons are only superficially relevant.

Yeah, I said myself after Fulham that I could understand us being cautious with Davies but Rhys Williams being picked for that game, while Davies didn't make the bench, was quite damning. Klopp has gone out of his way to avoid playing Phillips and Williams together, so it's not like they were just a more established partnership.

It's more the point that Klopp will give half a season for someone to adjust if he feels they need it, so it doesn't mean it's curtains for Davies. Rodgers, for example, used to write players off after 5 minutes sometimes and that was that. Klopp is a lot more patient.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 23, 2021, 12:00:45 am
I love how some of you think Klopp is going to be OK with the owners screwing with the guys career just to make at most a few million, there's no way he's going to let that happen.
Davies got a niggle when he arrived and Kablak was more experienced (at our level) and got put in and now Klopp is trying to build a partnership with Kablak and Phillips to try and see us through the rest of the season, it sucks for Davies as he may have to bide his time but there's no great conspiracy to flip a player for a few quid  ::)
  Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 23, 2021, 12:37:03 am
Quote from: blacksun on March 23, 2021, 12:00:45 am
I love how some of you think Klopp is going to be OK with the owners screwing with the guys career just to make at most a few million, there's no way he's going to let that happen.
Davies got a niggle when he arrived and Kablak was more experienced (at our level) and got put in and now Klopp is trying to build a partnership with Kablak and Phillips to try and see us through the rest of the season, it sucks for Davies as he may have to bide his time but there's no great conspiracy to flip a player for a few quid  ::)

Dominic Solanke disagrees with this post.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

  Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 23, 2021, 12:53:06 am
Quote from: blacksun on March 23, 2021, 12:00:45 am
I love how some of you think Klopp is going to be OK with the owners screwing with the guys career just to make at most a few million, there's no way he's going to let that happen.
Davies got a niggle when he arrived and Kablak was more experienced (at our level) and got put in and now Klopp is trying to build a partnership with Kablak and Phillips to try and see us through the rest of the season, it sucks for Davies as he may have to bide his time but there's no great conspiracy to flip a player for a few quid  ::)


I locve how some people think that the Boss will pick him just because the owners decided he was cheap enough to buy in Jan
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 23, 2021, 06:33:26 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on March 23, 2021, 12:37:03 am
Dominic Solanke disagrees with this post.
Are you actually serious?
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 24, 2021, 09:54:11 am
If anything, Solanke was given ample opportunity given what he was actually displaying when he was on the pitch. Klopp clearly rated him, to a point. I do remember him looking pretty decent, scoring in that final day of the season win v Brighton a few years back.

I've always said I thought he'd go on to do well and return to Premier League level. He's only 23 still and has 16 combined G+A in 32 games in the Championship, stats that suggest a Premier League level player (this is comparable/ better per 90 than people like Ollie Watkins put up in their best Championship season).

I am torn with the situation on Davies. It certainly isn't great, despite the players they were up against, to concede 5 against an attack containing Ben Woodburn (one of those players probably shows his talent better at a higher level than League One etc) and a 16 year old Gordon, regardless of his talent.

I hope he sees minutes and becomes a solid squad option. We'll see. There's not been anything to go at from interviews with him etc. Hopefully he's still champing at the bit simply based on the opportunity he's been given.
  Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 24, 2021, 10:54:26 am
Quote from: Fromola on March 17, 2021, 04:52:49 pm
He barely played in his first 5 or 6 months here himself. Klopp won't throw a new signing in if he doesn't feel they're ready.

Andrew robertson started the 1st home PL game of the season in his 1st season with us, https://www.premierleague.com/match/22356

Ben Davies is in largely uncharted waters here, I can't remember an outfield player in his mid 20's being bought and being so far down the pecking order.  The idea we bought him to flip a profit is plausible IMO
  Lite.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 24, 2021, 11:00:27 am
I'd say it was fairly obvious he was bought as emergency cover, at a cheap price, with the knowledge we'd likely be able to sell him on and (at least) cover our costs.

I highly doubt he was under any illusion as to what he was being bought for either - but the prospect of the chance to play here (even if just for a short time), to experience playing for such a huge PL club under Klopp, for (prob) better pay than he'll get anywhere else - was enough to persuade him.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 24, 2021, 11:01:45 am
I don't buy the flipping for a profit angle because I don't think there is enough profit to be made for it to be worth it. What do people think he would go for if we put him up for sale?

I think the highway robbery we committed re Solanke is long gone in this post covid era
  Lite.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 24, 2021, 11:04:28 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on March 24, 2021, 11:01:45 am
I think the highway robbery we committed re Solanke are long gone in this post covid era

I doubt we expected to make anything like what we did on him either.

We likely signed firstly hoping he'd come good, but I doubt anyone expected him to not do so AND we sell for £18/19m.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 24, 2021, 01:16:23 pm
Ben Davies is out for 3 weeks with a calf injury.

Sorry, is this the wrong forum to post the news in?
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 24, 2021, 01:18:59 pm
Quote from: Sangria on March 24, 2021, 01:16:23 pm
Ben Davies is out for 3 weeks with a calf injury.

Sorry, is this the wrong forum to post the news in?

Shouldn't this be posted in the 'Centre back continuous injury' thread?
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 24, 2021, 07:17:31 pm
It should be posted in the we will never see Ben play a competitive minute for Liverpool this season thread too!
  RAWK's Pam Ayres.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 24, 2021, 07:32:40 pm
Hes a back up in case of further injury or Kabak/Phillips implosion because they had never played together when we bought Ben.

His very existence means Fab is going back into midfield no matter what and is why we are going to win the CL and 10 on the spin in the Prem.

He gets well paid.

Whats the issue? His career is getting a boost not the other way round.

Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 24, 2021, 07:43:04 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 24, 2021, 01:18:59 pm
Shouldn't this be posted in the 'Centre back continuous injury' thread?

Not really. Ben Davies plays at LB.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 24, 2021, 09:02:53 pm
Quote from: Sangria on March 24, 2021, 07:43:04 pm
Not really. Ben Davies plays at LB.

The Tottenham Ben Davies?

I'm confused.
  train station gate frustration
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 29, 2021, 06:25:58 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 24, 2021, 09:02:53 pm
The Tottenham Ben Davies?

I'm confused.

I think he was being funny.

Our Ben Davies was training today
  England Rugby Union's biggest fan.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
March 29, 2021, 09:25:39 pm
With Konate potentially signing he may not even play for us which would be a bit of a shame.
  Bad Tranny with a Chopper.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
April 7, 2021, 08:20:34 pm
  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU!
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
April 7, 2021, 08:22:44 pm
Quote from: MBL? on March 29, 2021, 09:25:39 pm
With Konate potentially signing he may not even play for us which would be a bit of a shame.

What if Davies is shit?
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
April 7, 2021, 09:49:41 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on April  7, 2021, 08:20:34 pm

Whats Alisson got to do with Ben Davies?
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
April 7, 2021, 09:59:42 pm
Quote from: blacksun on March 23, 2021, 12:00:45 am
I love how some of you think Klopp is going to be OK with the owners screwing with the guys career just to make at most a few million, there's no way he's going to let that happen.
Davies got a niggle when he arrived and Kablak was more experienced (at our level) and got put in and now Klopp is trying to build a partnership with Kablak and Phillips to try and see us through the rest of the season, it sucks for Davies as he may have to bide his time but there's no great conspiracy to flip a player for a few quid  ::)

He's already doing his job. He's cover for injuries. Klopp watches him all day in training and must think Kabak and Nate are better right now.
  Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor!
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
April 7, 2021, 10:03:30 pm
Quote from: CHOPPER on April  7, 2021, 08:20:34 pm

This ain't the Alisson thread, bro...

EDIT: Oh Bollocks! Jazzy Hylobates strikes!
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
April 10, 2021, 05:36:38 pm
I am resigned to the fact that he may not even get to make his debut for us. I think he was the emergency backup signing and we've luckily (knock on wood) managed to keep a couple of centre halves fit. The fact that Rhys gets on the team sheet ahead of him is a little worrying though. Klopp gives players a fair go and if he is below Rhys, then it is unlikely that he's making the cut in training.
  Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
April 19, 2021, 08:09:41 pm
Still cant get in the inside even with Nat injured?
  Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
Today at 10:05:53 am
Quote from: bird_lfc on April 19, 2021, 08:09:41 pm
Still cant get in the inside even with Nat injured?

Always stuck in the outside lane is Ben Davies.
