« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool  (Read 31045 times)

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,606
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #360 on: March 18, 2021, 08:03:39 am »
Quote from: mrantarctica on March 17, 2021, 07:48:15 pm
to be honest though Alberto Moreno was the incumbent and did actually play better than usual for the beginning of that season, so until his injury there wasn't any specific reason to bring Robbo in. Robbo also wasn't brilliant from his first game, certainly better than Moreno but far from the player we then saw some time later.

In this case, JK decided to go with Rhys Williams who, despite not being a new signing, has never looked ready. So I think the two comparisons are only superficially relevant.

Yeah, I said myself after Fulham that I could understand us being cautious with Davies but Rhys Williams being picked for that game, while Davies didn't make the bench, was quite damning. Klopp has gone out of his way to avoid playing Phillips and Williams together, so it's not like they were just a more established partnership.

It's more the point that Klopp will give half a season for someone to adjust if he feels they need it, so it doesn't mean it's curtains for Davies. Rodgers, for example, used to write players off after 5 minutes sometimes and that was that. Klopp is a lot more patient.
« Last Edit: March 18, 2021, 08:06:20 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline blacksun

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,308
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #361 on: Today at 12:00:45 am »
I love how some of you think Klopp is going to be OK with the owners screwing with the guys career just to make at most a few million, there's no way he's going to let that happen.
Davies got a niggle when he arrived and Kablak was more experienced (at our level) and got put in and now Klopp is trying to build a partnership with Kablak and Phillips to try and see us through the rest of the season, it sucks for Davies as he may have to bide his time but there's no great conspiracy to flip a player for a few quid  ::)
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,329
  • JFT 96
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #362 on: Today at 12:37:03 am »
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 12:00:45 am
I love how some of you think Klopp is going to be OK with the owners screwing with the guys career just to make at most a few million, there's no way he's going to let that happen.
Davies got a niggle when he arrived and Kablak was more experienced (at our level) and got put in and now Klopp is trying to build a partnership with Kablak and Phillips to try and see us through the rest of the season, it sucks for Davies as he may have to bide his time but there's no great conspiracy to flip a player for a few quid  ::)

Dominic Solanke disagrees with this post.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #363 on: Today at 12:53:06 am »
Quote from: blacksun on Today at 12:00:45 am
I love how some of you think Klopp is going to be OK with the owners screwing with the guys career just to make at most a few million, there's no way he's going to let that happen.
Davies got a niggle when he arrived and Kablak was more experienced (at our level) and got put in and now Klopp is trying to build a partnership with Kablak and Phillips to try and see us through the rest of the season, it sucks for Davies as he may have to bide his time but there's no great conspiracy to flip a player for a few quid  ::)


I locve how some people think that the Boss will pick him just because the owners decided he was cheap enough to buy in Jan
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 