to be honest though Alberto Moreno was the incumbent and did actually play better than usual for the beginning of that season, so until his injury there wasn't any specific reason to bring Robbo in. Robbo also wasn't brilliant from his first game, certainly better than Moreno but far from the player we then saw some time later.
In this case, JK decided to go with Rhys Williams who, despite not being a new signing, has never looked ready. So I think the two comparisons are only superficially relevant.
Yeah, I said myself after Fulham that I could understand us being cautious with Davies but Rhys Williams being picked for that game, while Davies didn't make the bench, was quite damning. Klopp has gone out of his way to avoid playing Phillips and Williams together, so it's not like they were just a more established partnership.
It's more the point that Klopp will give half a season for someone to adjust if he feels they need it, so it doesn't mean it's curtains for Davies. Rodgers, for example, used to write players off after 5 minutes sometimes and that was that. Klopp is a lot more patient.