Always was an odd signing, the sort of player you'd sign in the summer, blood in cup competitions and see where you were after. I would guess that we'll take every available opportunity for Phillips and Kabak to get minutes together so they can gel and build their partnership, which doesn't leave room for Davies.



There is a three week break after the Wolves game, if he's not getting minutes soon after, then I don't think we'll see him this season and possibly not at all. As much as I don't like the idea of flipping players, if we sell him in the summer for £10m and then sign a world class forward with those funds, I would happily accept the pragmatism even if it is strongly tinged by self-interest.



Part of me wonders whether we'll keep him, use him as cover for centre back and left back, and move Tsimikas on... but that is straying far too far into football manager insanity.



If we manage to sell a 26 year old (as he turns this summer), top half of league 1/bottom half of championship CB, after barely no minutes for us after buying him for 1.7m in Jan, for anywhere near close to 10m than the market has officially gone insane, and Michael Edwards should win the Nobel Prize in economics. He was bought in to basically act as a backup for Kabak in case he didn't work out as a new signing, himself who was bought in to be our 4th/5th choice pure-CB (and 6th/7th choice CB in the depth chart) due to our injuries to our front 3. Selling someone like that for 10m would be financial wizardry!As for the other question, I'd far rather us keep Tsimikas for cover at LB - at least he is actually, you know, an actual Left Back, and one who has played for his country - rather than a CB who, outside his debut season 7 years ago in League 2, has played 90 minutes in the Championship and less than 500 minutes in League One in that position in his career. Unless the argument is about the fact that tsimilkas is foreign, and therefore is taking up a place in the squad that someone else could occupy, whereas we are lower on English-qualified players