« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool  (Read 22294 times)

Online thekitkatshuffler

  • Dreams of John Barrowman's lips, bearded ladies and the origins of mirth. Which he thinks is an abbreviation of "Middle Earth".
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,429
  • YNWA
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #280 on: March 6, 2021, 01:50:49 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on March  5, 2021, 02:34:55 pm
Is it not obvious what his role here is though? He is a back up. Option and that's it. He is below Phillips in the pecking order
His role is to be sold for a profit.

I hope for his sake it hasn't cost him the chance to play for Celtic.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on October 29, 2011, 11:05:54 pm
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Quote from: Hazell on November 26, 2011, 12:37:37 am
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #281 on: March 6, 2021, 01:32:06 pm »
Quote from: harryc on March  6, 2021, 12:56:57 am
Funnily enough Kabak needed zero adjusting to a completely new system in a alien country.
Different players are different shocker! Quick, someone contact the Nobel Prize committee, this discovery deserves broader recognition.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,425
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #282 on: March 6, 2021, 01:38:18 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on March  6, 2021, 01:50:49 am
His role is to be sold for a profit.

I hope for his sake it hasn't cost him the chance to play for Celtic.
Yeh of all the players that could be brought to sell on for profit, the might of the club's brainpower and scouting settled upon a reasonable -but-nothing-spectacular-yet mid-twenties centreback from Preston, because he was clearly the standout best choice for a quick buy-markup-sell on operation. That it happened suspiciously just when we were having a centre-back injury crisis is just a coincidence. Definitely bought to sell on, absolutely nothing in the fact that we needed more CBs. Nevermind the unprecedented crisis the club is undergoing in every field of operation, we just couldn't let this opportunity to make a few hundred thousand quid go by

With that kind of business acumen we'll be running the stock exchange this time next year
« Last Edit: March 6, 2021, 01:41:02 pm by Ghost Town »
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,512
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #283 on: March 6, 2021, 07:20:58 pm »
Quote from: harryc on March  6, 2021, 12:56:57 am
Funnily enough Kabak needed zero adjusting to a completely new system in a alien country.
I fucking knew it!

Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,897
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm »
Is he real?
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,870
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:48:35 pm »
Ben "Mrs Ventress" Davies
Logged

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,142
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #286 on: Today at 02:53:10 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:24:55 pm
Is he real?

Real?  Absolutely!  Corporeal?  ....TBD
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Offline Crouch Potato

  • Srofa spud!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,647
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #287 on: Today at 10:52:08 am »
I reckon he went for a holiday in the Caribbean and the Bermuda Triangle got him.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,026
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #288 on: Today at 12:40:44 pm »
I think Klopp needs to ditch the idea of not playing 'experienced' centre backs. Get Davies and Kabak at the back together if fit and go from there. I mean a third of the teams in the division are pretty much Championship quality, it shouldn't be a problem for Ben really
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #289 on: Today at 12:44:22 pm »
Does anyone know what happened on the weekend? Reports that morning said he was ready to make his debut but he wasn't in the squad. Another injury?
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,835
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #290 on: Today at 12:47:49 pm »
Ben Davies, a deadline day signing from Preston North End for an initial fee of £500,000, was available for Sundays game but didnt even make the bench. He has yet to make his debut as he battles to prove to Klopp hes ready.

https://theathletic.com/2428818/2021/03/08/liverpool-klopp-premier-league/
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online DelTrotter

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #291 on: Today at 12:50:33 pm »
Bit shit if we fucked his move to Celtic just to never give him a chance really. Weird situation.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,753
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #292 on: Today at 12:52:09 pm »
I am expecting him to be one of these mystery players we never get to see play  :P

Not surprised he hasnt started, but not even on the bench now is a bit odd, what on earth is he doing (or not) in training to mean he cant get into a 20 man squad of a team whos had a long list of injuries for most of the season. 
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,383
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ben Ben Davies signs for Liverpool
« Reply #293 on: Today at 12:53:02 pm »
Starting to feel that the boss didn't want him (or Kabak) and is making a point,feel sorry for him if that's the case but it is what it is.

Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 