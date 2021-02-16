« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: The best fucking thing ever  (Read 3051 times)

Offline Lfc19ynwa

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #80 on: February 16, 2021, 09:02:38 am »
Quote from: reddebs on February 14, 2021, 11:56:11 am
When we were kayaking and camping every weekend the fascination males had with fire always surprised me.  As you say, almost transfixed by the flames.

Not one of them had a clue how to build a fire from scratch and actually get it burn though, that was left to the intelligent females

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

So what were you doing whilst the other ladies got the fire going
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,543
  • Never Forget
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #81 on: February 16, 2021, 02:08:04 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on February 13, 2021, 12:45:16 am
A Mullet - and yes that is me.

business in the front, party in the back
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #82 on: February 16, 2021, 02:37:30 pm »
Quote from: Lfc19ynwa on February 16, 2021, 09:02:38 am
So what were you doing whilst the other ladies got the fire going
Gathering food

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,498
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #83 on: February 16, 2021, 02:42:57 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on February 16, 2021, 08:50:41 am
Audio Technica headphones

I tried a pair on in Beaver Radio in 1977. Great sound, couldn't afford them.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #84 on: February 16, 2021, 02:44:22 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 16, 2021, 02:37:30 pm
Gathering food

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk



Tesco or Asda?
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,845
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #85 on: February 16, 2021, 04:44:58 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on February 16, 2021, 02:37:30 pm
Gathering food

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk


Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' " 
Isaac Asimov

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,733
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #86 on: February 16, 2021, 05:05:18 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 16, 2021, 02:44:22 pm
Tesco or Asda?
From my rucksack

Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,568
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #87 on: February 17, 2021, 01:50:23 pm »
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Offline Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,806
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #88 on: February 17, 2021, 02:05:15 pm »
That's what my backpack looks like after coming out of Home Bargains after popping in for one thing.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,075
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:07:13 pm »
Its a concept, but If they ever make this crash helmet, I'm getting one.

Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,101
Re: The best fucking thing ever
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:11:09 pm »
You might find this disturbing but I have a lack of faith that it'll actually get made.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 