Poll

Predict Match Results (only one vote per fixture) CL & EL GAMES GROUP C

Win - Dutch Consortium
Draw - Dutch vs NW German Consortium
Win - NW German Consortium
Win - Barcelona
Draw - Barcelona - English Consortium
Win - English Consortium
Win - Feyenoord
Draw - Feyenoord-Fenerbahce
Win - Fenerbahce
Win - Newcastle
Draw - Newcastle-Galatasaray
Win - Galatasaray
« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Down

Author Topic: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D  (Read 33574 times)

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,686
  • Bam!
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 01:26:37 pm »
Now then.

An upset on the cards?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 01:40:44 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:26:37 pm
Now then.

An upset on the cards?
would it be an upset? The other team has a great forward line. Nice spine. It's a good team.
Forget the threat offered by eithers Fullbacks. Ziege and vogts will sit back so not to get exposed by the Ajax pair so can see sammer pushing up and it becoming another diamond in the middle. Midfield becomes a battlefield and Ajax get me vote for that victory
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:14 pm by Lawnmowerman »
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 02:53:07 pm »
Was Raul any good for schalke??
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,088
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 02:54:36 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 02:53:07 pm
Was Raul any good for schalke??

40 goals in 98 appearances. Good return for someone who has clearly past his best at that time.
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,686
  • Bam!
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 02:56:40 pm »
Suarez has never even played in Germany!
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 03:05:19 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 02:54:36 pm
40 goals in 98 appearances. Good return for someone who has clearly past his best at that time.
not bad
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 03:11:07 pm »
I value GKs. You dont win much unless you have a great one. As we saw until we got Alisson. So The Germans get my vote. In a very close game the GKs the difference.

Barca beat the English. Bergkamps position, still annoys me. Henry & Drogba is a chalk & cheese partnership too. Wouldnt compliment each other at all. Would have been ditching Drogba & playing a proper wide player.

Meirles as DM just means I cant vote for that team ever, sorry not sorry. Feyenoord much strong all round too.

Newcastle better all round. I dont think the Gala strike force would compliment each other too.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,421
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 03:18:05 pm »
Dutchies
Barca
Feyenord
Newcastle

The first game is probably the most intriguing but I think the Dutch would shade it. Their full backs would edge out the German wing backs. Two very solid midfields but think that shades it. And Zidane and Cruyff has an extra bit of genius.

Barca I think is a fairly comfortable win. I did quite like the London side, wonky formation and all but still think Barca are one of the stronger sides in it.

Comfortable win for Feyenord.

Last game,Newcastle. Lovely playing to the Reds audience with some of their selections but it is a good side. I think the Gala front 4 (front 6 even) would be very easy on the eye but could be got out quite easily and the Toon pack a punch.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 03:22:33 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 03:11:07 pm
I value GKs.
There's always one isn't there.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 03:24:14 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:18:05 pm
The first game is probably the most intriguing but I think the Dutch would shade it. Their full backs would edge out the German wing backs. Two very solid midfields but think that shades it. And Zidane and Cruyff has an extra bit of genius.
yes!! yes!! but who needs geniuses and all time greats, bleurgh, the goalkeeper, that's the genius, that's the difference maker right there! Jesus
« Last Edit: Today at 03:29:16 pm by Lawnmowerman »
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 03:33:32 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 03:11:07 pm
Bergkamps position, still annoys me. Henry & Drogba is a chalk & cheese partnership too. Wouldnt compliment each other at all. Would have been ditching Drogba & playing a proper wide player.
We agree on something. Utterly wasted Barnes with the wildcard aswell. What an unimaginative mind made that pick. Infuriating manager. Yes Bergkamp and henry up top. Barnes and another winger out wide
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,088
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2451 on: Today at 03:37:32 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:33:32 pm
We agree on something. Utterly wasted Barnes with the wildcard aswell. What an unimaginative mind made that pick. Infuriating manager. Yes Bergkamp and henry up top. Barnes and another winger out wide

Yup could have recreated some of that Arsenal side.
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2452 on: Today at 03:41:39 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:24:14 pm
yes!! yes!! but who needs geniuses and all time greats, bleurgh, the goalkeeper, that's the genius, that's the difference maker right there! Jesus

I think Suarez & Ronaldo are all time greats too though.

Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2453 on: Today at 03:42:34 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:33:32 pm
We agree on something. Utterly wasted Barnes with the wildcard aswell. What an unimaginative mind made that pick. Infuriating manager. Yes Bergkamp and henry up top. Barnes and another winger out wide

I think so, rather than shoehorning Bergkamp out of position.

Agreed
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,421
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2454 on: Today at 03:43:05 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 03:41:39 pm
I think Suarez & Ronaldo are all time greats too though.



Its a strong line up for sure, surprised theyre as low as 15th seeds.

Not sure if Raul is needed there too.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,088
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2455 on: Today at 03:43:35 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 03:42:34 pm
I think so, rather than shoehorning Bergkamp out of position.

Agreed

Claus must be behind that team
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2456 on: Today at 03:48:23 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 03:41:39 pm
I think Suarez & Ronaldo are all time greats too though.
Suarez capable of geniusry aswell. But so is Romario. Both front line are sex. Suarez and Ronaldo v Cruyff and Romario. Ah we'll call it a draw. But Zidane? Zidane over Raul any day of the week. There's the difference maker right there Cochise. Not the goalkeeper.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2457 on: Today at 03:52:08 pm »
I feel sorry for the Liverpool manager. Forget Mo and Mane going. It's Barnes going that was the killer and then the liverpool manager has to see him served up in a pile of vomit like that. With Barnes left it could have been a lovely traditional liverpool 442. Proper and right
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,088
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2458 on: Today at 03:52:15 pm »
Raul was a weird inclusion.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2459 on: Today at 03:57:37 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:43:05 pm
Its a strong line up for sure, surprised theyre as low as 15th seeds.

Not sure if Raul is needed there too.
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 03:52:15 pm
Raul was a weird inclusion.
I think the 'lower' ranked' teams felt they had to put as much star power as possible to have a chance when they didn't really. Lots are getting their dues, even the mancs and a joke pick in Grimes. They were 15th seed :o them and the non juve and non milan italian consortium were top rankers
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,088
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2460 on: Today at 04:00:16 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:57:37 pm
I think the 'lower' ranked' teams felt they had to put as much star power as possible to have a chance when they didn't really. Lots are getting their dues, even the mancs and a joke pick in Grimes. They were 15th seed :o them and the non juve and non milan italian consortium were top rankers

Should have played Moller in that position, would have been perfect.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2461 on: Today at 04:07:43 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 04:00:16 pm
Should have played Moller in that position, would have been perfect.
Yeah nice
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2462 on: Today at 05:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:52:08 pm
I feel sorry for the Liverpool manager. Forget Mo and Mane going. It's Barnes going that was the killer and then the liverpool manager has to see him served up in a pile of vomit like that. With Barnes left it could have been a lovely traditional liverpool 442. Proper and right

Theyre still here he favourites to win for me.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2463 on: Today at 05:55:20 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 05:49:01 pm
Theyre still here he favourites to win for me.
what on earth are you trying to say here??
Logged

Offline JordanTremenderson

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2464 on: Today at 07:08:00 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 05:55:20 pm
what on earth are you trying to say here??

They’re my favs to win the whole thing.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2465 on: Today at 07:55:23 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 07:08:00 pm
Theyre my favs to win the whole thing.
Liverpool?? yeah they've got a great keeper
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,421
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2466 on: Today at 07:57:20 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 07:55:23 pm
Liverpool?? yeah they've got a great keeper

:D

Voting slowed up, is this where knocked out players lose interest?
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,747
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2467 on: Today at 08:02:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:57:20 pm
:D

Voting slowed up, is this where knocked out players lose interest?
I think there's only a few votes short. Badly missed though. One or two votes can make the diff in a close match like the big one here
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,436
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2468 on: Today at 08:09:32 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 07:57:20 pm
:D

Voting slowed up, is this where knocked out players lose interest?
Yeah. Pile of shite left in
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,421
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2469 on: Today at 08:27:50 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 08:09:32 pm
Yeah. Pile of shite left in

Dont be so hard on yourself.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,166
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2470 on: Today at 09:22:07 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:18:05 pm
Dutchies
Barca
Feyenord
Newcastle

The first game is probably the most intriguing but I think the Dutch would shade it. Their full backs would edge out the German wing backs. Two very solid midfields but think that shades it. And Zidane and Cruyff has an extra bit of genius.

Barca I think is a fairly comfortable win. I did quite like the London side, wonky formation and all but still think Barca are one of the stronger sides in it.

Comfortable win for Feyenord.

Last game,Newcastle. Lovely playing to the Reds audience with some of their selections but it is a good side. I think the Gala front 4 (front 6 even) would be very easy on the eye but could be got out quite easily and the Toon pack a punch.

Yep, went for the same for pretty much the same reasons.

I do like that Feyenoord team, even though I don't know who their centrebacks are.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Lastrador

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,604
  • Yes lad!
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2471 on: Today at 10:46:49 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:22:07 pm
Yep, went for the same for pretty much the same reasons.

I do like that Feyenoord team, even though I don't know who their centrebacks are.
You dont know the legend of Iron Anus?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 57 58 59 60 61 [62]   Go Up
« previous next »
 