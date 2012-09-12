Poll

Predict Match Results (only one vote per fixture) CL & EL GAMES GROUP C

Win - Dutch Consortium
Draw - Dutch vs NW German Consortium
Win - NW German Consortium
Win - Barcelona
Draw - Barcelona - English Consortium
Win - English Consortium
Win - Feyenoord
Draw - Feyenoord-Fenerbahce
Win - Fenerbahce
Win - Newcastle
Draw - Newcastle-Galatasaray
Win - Galatasaray
Author Topic: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D

Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP B
« Reply #2400 on: February 28, 2021, 11:43:26 pm »
I'm on Page 2 of the thread - about to calculate influence points/search out the funnies... and the sheer enormity of this project has just dawned upon me...

Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP B
« Reply #2401 on: February 28, 2021, 11:45:12 pm »
Three obvious wins and a draw in the final game because Im a shithouse.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP B
« Reply #2402 on: February 28, 2021, 11:47:13 pm »
You know, I hate to say it but Argentina might have the beating of that Liverpool team. Souness and Gerrard were both tough but I don't think Alonso in that spot in front of the defence is going to be able to counteract three number tens, and that movement might be able to outfox Liverpool position wise. It's a pity Liverpool don't have real width to take advantage of those B-list full backs on the other side.

Bayern on the other hand do, which is enough to take them through despite that Spanish midfield being collectively stronger. You could argue the Bayern defence would have their hands full with the pace of the Spanish front three, but in this instance I think Matthaus can help out a bit. If they come up againt someone with a stronger overall team and a more complete defence they might be in trouble though.

I actually think Deportivo are weaker and Shakthar stronger than they're getting credit for - a draw for me, even if Shakthar have a couple of noticeable holes in their team.

Flamengo, simply because that back three is well set up to cope with Spurs' front three and Zico would run riot against Blanchflower, who usually had Dave Mackay to do the defensive work for him.
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP B
« Reply #2403 on: Yesterday at 03:14:16 am »
Congratulations to Liverpool FC, S German Consortium (Bayern Munich/Stuttgart), and Deportivo La Coruna for winning their First Round Knockout Matches.
THE TOTTENHAM - FLAMENGO MATCH went to Penalties - Stay Tuned for the Play by Play

     





Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2404 on: Yesterday at 03:29:13 am »
  1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA Champions League Tournament - Managers Thread: Matches, Voting & Subterfuge




     


               
Todays's Knockout Matches:
Game  #4 (Real Madrid v Manchester Consortium)        Champions League Group C- and Game #5 (SW Italy v NW Italy Consortium)
   
Game #4 (Lazio vs Leeds United)     Europa Group C -  and Game #5  (Red Star Belgrade v Dynamo Kiev)
   



                 
Results - Group Standing



CL & EL Knockout Draw





Managerial Rankings - Knockout Games

Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2405 on: Yesterday at 10:36:17 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on February 28, 2021, 11:47:13 pm
You know, I hate to say it but Argentina might have the beating of that Liverpool team. Souness and Gerrard were both tough but I don't think Alonso in that spot in front of the defence is going to be able to counteract three number tens, and that movement might be able to outfox Liverpool position wise. It's a pity Liverpool don't have real width to take advantage of those B-list full backs on the other side.

Bayern on the other hand do, which is enough to take them through despite that Spanish midfield being collectively stronger. You could argue the Bayern defence would have their hands full with the pace of the Spanish front three, but in this instance I think Matthaus can help out a bit. If they come up againt someone with a stronger overall team and a more complete defence they might be in trouble though.

Alonso wouldn't be alone in that deeper position.  He has Gerrard and Souness who wouldn't leave him isolated.  Alonso was world class in that deeper position.  Think that LFC destroy Argentina.

If the Spanish have a stronger collective midfield and if Matthaus is going to have to help the defence that makes the midfield even weaker.  Think the Spanish will be too much for them.

Re: This Round.

I do think that Manchester side is vastly underrated and this would be a close match.  But I think Real edge this. 

I prefer SW Italy.  Personnel & formation-wise.  They get the win.

Lazio are stronger than Leeds.

Red Star in the last match.   
Offline fucking appalled

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2406 on: Yesterday at 10:46:30 am »
Real, Lazio and Red Star easy wins. Kudos to the Dynamo manager, clearly just hoping four good players can drag a load of shit through :D

Tough in the all Italy shoot out so went for a draw. Not impressed at all with some of the selections in the non-Juve team though.

Offline Gods_Left_Boot

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2407 on: Yesterday at 11:25:51 am »
Madrid-Mancs is a draw. Back to my usual point concerning decades, Madrid are playing with 10 men in that one. Gento played all of 7 professional matches in the 1970s and he's only ever played on the left, inverted wingers were not really much of a thing in the 50s and 60s when he actually played football.

Win for the South Italy consortium. It could've been a draw, but I feel that the South Italy team is better constructed and the drafter made better decisions, that has to count for something.

Lazio-Leeds is a draw. That Lazio side should've been better, a lot of flash but I'm not really convinced. Mendieta had about 3 good seasons his whole career, and he was actually considered a huge flop for Lazio, his career completely stalled there. I'm not fully sold on their fullbacks, who are vital in a diamond formation and Gascoigne is one of the most overrated footballers of the last 30 years. Leeds make the most of what they have and scrape a draw.

Win for Red Star. Fair play to Kiev for giving it a go, but there's simply not enough quality throughout the team.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2408 on: Yesterday at 01:10:07 pm »
Some absolutely mental voting patterns
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2409 on: Yesterday at 01:44:30 pm »
Penalties

 


Tottenham                     Flamengo GK              Outcome                Spurs GK             Flamengo                                                                   

1  Kroos (left)                      Dives (central)     Goal 1 - 1 Goal            Dives (central)     Bebeto (right)
2  Kane (left)                       Dives (left)           Goal 2 - 2 Goal            Dives (left)          Barbosa (left)
3  Bale (right)                      Dives (left)           Save 2 - 3 Goal            Dives (right)        Leonardo (right)
4  Son (central)                    Dives (right)        Goal 3 - 3 Save            Dives (right)        Xavi (left)
5  Ardiles (left)                    Dives (central)     Goal 4 - 3 Save          Dives (left)          Zico (right)



SPURS PULLS OUT MIRACLE COME BACK IN PENALTIES!



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:49:24 pm by Trendisnotdestiny »
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2410 on: Yesterday at 01:51:18 pm »
Real for me. Keane carrying de bruyne in that midfield 2. Grimes ffs was a joke pick so why the hell am I going to take the team serious and give it a vote.
Italians are a draw. Like both and gonna shithouse this one out.
Lazio is a mess. Can't stomach the sight of them. Sooner they're out the sooner I can get me taste buds back for this draft. Leeds win.
Offline Lastrador

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2411 on: Yesterday at 01:58:54 pm »
People are really underrating Leeds, I think it's a pretty good team and way better than that awful Lazio side.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2412 on: Yesterday at 02:11:58 pm »
Quote from: Lastrador on Yesterday at 01:58:54 pm
People are really underrating Leeds, I think it's a pretty good team and way better than that awful Lazio side.
yeah but Leeds they're not very hipster, they're hovis. Lazio will go through and probably beat red star in the next round.
Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2413 on: Yesterday at 03:20:58 pm »
Lawnmowersham has to be Leeds.  ;D
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2414 on: Yesterday at 03:27:48 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 03:20:58 pm
Lawnmowersham has to be Leeds.  ;D
Harte and Kelly fullbacks. Wildcard used somewhere else, up top most likely. Their midfield 3 is incredible
Offline Elzar

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2415 on: Yesterday at 03:41:36 pm »
I went for the Mancs - this was the hardest team to build, they did a good job so thats my vote.

The none-juve italians - I like the look of their front 2, not in play style, I just fancy them.

Leeds - Garbage back 4 for Lazio and Molby didn't even play for Lazio

Draw - The Red Star team just doesn't scratch that ic.
Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2416 on: Yesterday at 03:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:41:36 pm
Molby didn't even play for Lazio

Did any wildcards play for their teams?
Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2417 on: Yesterday at 04:01:03 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 03:27:48 pm
Harte and Kelly fullbacks. Wildcard used somewhere else, up top most likely. Their midfield 3 is incredible

Youd pick an Irish XI if you could.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2418 on: Yesterday at 04:07:52 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 04:01:03 pm
Youd pick an Irish XI if you could.
Two good fullbacks who were well respected at Leeds whp played in a good period for the club. Especially Gary who spent what 20 years there?? shocking he's not on it really
Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2419 on: Yesterday at 04:28:12 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 04:07:52 pm
Two good fullbacks who were well respected at Leeds whp played in a good period for the club. Especially Gary who spent what 20 years there?? shocking he's not on it really

You want Carr RB for Newcastle

Kelly & Harte for Leeds

& you picked Paul McGrath for Celtic  ;D
Offline Lastrador

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2420 on: Yesterday at 04:55:31 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 03:27:48 pm
Harte and Kelly fullbacks. Wildcard used somewhere else, up top most likely. Their midfield 3 is incredible
The Irish Aurelio, good player.
Offline fucking appalled

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2421 on: Yesterday at 04:57:47 pm »
Yeah defo would have had Harte over Tony Dorigo
Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2422 on: Yesterday at 05:01:08 pm »
Id go Dorigo & Kelly
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2423 on: Yesterday at 05:21:55 pm »
Harte was bang average but took a decent free kick.

Which to be fair is more than Tony Dorito.

Cant even be bothered to correct that phone correction!
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2424 on: Yesterday at 05:26:46 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 04:28:12 pm
You want Carr RB for Newcastle

Kelly & Harte for Leeds

& you picked Paul McGrath for Celtic  ;D
Yes i also wanted Barry venison or warren feckin barton instead of nobby solano!!

Oh wow i picked one of the best centre backs outside the top clubs available?? He could be a feckin eskimo and he would have been picked
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2425 on: Yesterday at 05:27:37 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Yesterday at 05:01:08 pm
Id go Dorigo & Kelly
Klippity klopp goes Flippity flopp
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2426 on: Yesterday at 05:43:00 pm »
Real vs Manchester a high-scoring draw for me. Sure, Gento's going to run Ashley Grimes ragged, but Figo's going to exploit that large space behind Roberto Carlos on the opposite side.

Both Italian teams look great but going to have to plump for Parma, etc. Never been a fan of that 4-2-2 with one winger and one number 10 behind two forwards, it's just a mess, and I don't see the world-class stopper in that team who can nullify Maradona, Batistuta and Totti.

Went for Leeds this match because I can see the wingers getting plenty of joy against those full backs and no one strong enough to stop Charles in defence.

Vidic in that Red Star defence really makes a difference. Easy win.
Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2427 on: Yesterday at 08:49:18 pm »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Yesterday at 05:26:46 pm
Yes i also wanted Barry venison or warren feckin barton instead of nobby solano!!

 ;D
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2428 on: Yesterday at 09:37:36 pm »
Tony Dorigo
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Ashley Grimes
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

This is a draft for the Champions League...
Online Hazell

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2429 on: Yesterday at 09:49:07 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:37:36 pm
Tony Dorigo
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Ashley Grimes
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

This is a draft for the Champions League...


It must be the same drafter.
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2430 on: Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:49:07 pm
It must be the same drafter.

It's the Gabriel Heinze move. Does lightning strike twice?
Online Hazell

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2431 on: Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 09:59:40 pm
It's the Gabriel Heinze move. Does lightning strike twice?

ha ha must be Nick then.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2432 on: Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 10:02:10 pm
ha ha must be Nick then.

Have I picked Heinze before? Probably.
Online Hazell

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2433 on: Yesterday at 10:26:41 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 10:07:11 pm
Have I picked Heinze before? Probably.

Betty would know :P
Offline JordanTremenderson

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2434 on: Today at 01:16:17 am »
Ian Harte was good at free kicks.

Otherwise shite!
Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
« Reply #2435 on: Today at 02:27:34 am »
Congratulations to Real Madrid, Lazio FC, and Red Star Belgrade for winning their First Round Knockout Matches.
THE SW ITALIAN & NW ITALIAN MATCH went to Penalties - Stay Tuned for the Play by Play

 

   



Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2436 on: Today at 02:35:41 am »
  1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA Champions League Tournament - Managers Thread: Matches, Voting & Subterfuge




     


               
Todays's Knockout Matches:
Game  #2 (Dutch Consortium v NW Germany Consortium)    Champions League Group D - and Game #7 (Barcelona v English Consortium)
   
Game #2 (Feyenoord v Fenerbahce)     Europa Group D -  and Game #7  (Newcastle v Galatasaray)
   



                 
Results - Group Standing



CL & EL Knockout Draw





Managerial Rankings - Knockout Games

Online Trendisnotdestiny

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP D
« Reply #2437 on: Today at 02:56:29 am »
Penalties

 


SW Italy                           NW Italy GK              Outcome                SW Italy GK         NW Italy                                                                   

1 Totti (right)                       Dives (central)        Goal 1 - 0 Save            Dives (right)          Scirea (left)
2 Batistuta (right)                 Dives (right)           Goal 2 - 1 Goal            Dives (central)       Vialli (left)
3 Antognoni (right)              Dives (right)           Goal 3 - 2 Goal             Dives (left)           Veron (left)
4 Dunga (central)                 Dives (left)             Goal 4 - 3 Goal             Dives (right)         Cabrini (central)
5 Maradona (left)                 Dives (central)       Goal 5 - 3       



SW ITALY CONVERTS ALL OF THEIR PENALTIES TO MAKE THE NEXT ROUND - MARADONA CLOSES IT OUT!



