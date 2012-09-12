You know, I hate to say it but Argentina might have the beating of that Liverpool team. Souness and Gerrard were both tough but I don't think Alonso in that spot in front of the defence is going to be able to counteract three number tens, and that movement might be able to outfox Liverpool position wise. It's a pity Liverpool don't have real width to take advantage of those B-list full backs on the other side.



Bayern on the other hand do, which is enough to take them through despite that Spanish midfield being collectively stronger. You could argue the Bayern defence would have their hands full with the pace of the Spanish front three, but in this instance I think Matthaus can help out a bit. If they come up againt someone with a stronger overall team and a more complete defence they might be in trouble though.



I actually think Deportivo are weaker and Shakthar stronger than they're getting credit for - a draw for me, even if Shakthar have a couple of noticeable holes in their team.



Flamengo, simply because that back three is well set up to cope with Spurs' front three and Zico would run riot against Blanchflower, who usually had Dave Mackay to do the defensive work for him.