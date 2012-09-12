Poll

Predict Match Results (only one vote per fixture) CL & EL GAMES GROUP C

Win - Real Madrid
Draw - Real Madrid - Manchester Consortium
Win - Manchester Consortium
Win - SW Italy Consortium (Napoli, Roma, Fiorentina, & Parma)
Draw - SW Italy v NW Italy Consortium
Win - NW Italy (Juventus/Sampdoria)
Win - Lazio
Draw - Lazio-Leeds United
Win - Leeds United
Win - Red Star Belgrade
Draw - Red Star - Dynamo Kiev
Win - Dynamo Kiev
RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP B
Reply #2400 on: Yesterday at 11:43:26 pm
I'm on Page 2 of the thread - about to calculate influence points/search out the funnies... and the sheer enormity of this project has just dawned upon me...

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP B
Reply #2401 on: Yesterday at 11:45:12 pm
Three obvious wins and a draw in the final game because Im a shithouse.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP B
Reply #2402 on: Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
You know, I hate to say it but Argentina might have the beating of that Liverpool team. Souness and Gerrard were both tough but I don't think Alonso in that spot in front of the defence is going to be able to counteract three number tens, and that movement might be able to outfox Liverpool position wise. It's a pity Liverpool don't have real width to take advantage of those B-list full backs on the other side.

Bayern on the other hand do, which is enough to take them through despite that Spanish midfield being collectively stronger. You could argue the Bayern defence would have their hands full with the pace of the Spanish front three, but in this instance I think Matthaus can help out a bit. If they come up againt someone with a stronger overall team and a more complete defence they might be in trouble though.

I actually think Deportivo are weaker and Shakthar stronger than they're getting credit for - a draw for me, even if Shakthar have a couple of noticeable holes in their team.

Flamengo, simply because that back three is well set up to cope with Spurs' front three and Zico would run riot against Blanchflower, who usually had Dave Mackay to do the defensive work for him.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP B
Reply #2403 on: Today at 03:14:16 am
Congratulations to Liverpool FC, S German Consortium (Bayern Munich/Stuttgart), and Deportivo La Coruna for winning their First Round Knockout Matches.
THE TOTTENHAM - FLAMENGO MATCH went to Penalties - Stay Tuned for the Play by Play

     





Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
Reply #2404 on: Today at 03:29:13 am
  1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA Champions League Tournament - Managers Thread: Matches, Voting & Subterfuge




     


               
Todays's Knockout Matches:
Game  #4 (Real Madrid v Manchester Consortium)        Champions League Group C- and Game #5 (SW Italy v NW Italy Consortium)
   
Game #4 (Lazio vs Leeds United)     Europa Group C -  and Game #5  (Red Star Belgrade v Dynamo Kiev)
   



                 
Results - Group Standing



CL & EL Knockout Draw





Managerial Rankings - Knockout Games

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
Reply #2405 on: Today at 10:36:17 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:47:13 pm
You know, I hate to say it but Argentina might have the beating of that Liverpool team. Souness and Gerrard were both tough but I don't think Alonso in that spot in front of the defence is going to be able to counteract three number tens, and that movement might be able to outfox Liverpool position wise. It's a pity Liverpool don't have real width to take advantage of those B-list full backs on the other side.

Bayern on the other hand do, which is enough to take them through despite that Spanish midfield being collectively stronger. You could argue the Bayern defence would have their hands full with the pace of the Spanish front three, but in this instance I think Matthaus can help out a bit. If they come up againt someone with a stronger overall team and a more complete defence they might be in trouble though.

Alonso wouldn't be alone in that deeper position.  He has Gerrard and Souness who wouldn't leave him isolated.  Alonso was world class in that deeper position.  Think that LFC destroy Argentina.

If the Spanish have a stronger collective midfield and if Matthaus is going to have to help the defence that makes the midfield even weaker.  Think the Spanish will be too much for them.

Re: This Round.

I do think that Manchester side is vastly underrated and this would be a close match.  But I think Real edge this. 

I prefer SW Italy.  Personnel & formation-wise.  They get the win.

Lazio are stronger than Leeds.

Red Star in the last match.   
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
Reply #2406 on: Today at 10:46:30 am
Real, Lazio and Red Star easy wins. Kudos to the Dynamo manager, clearly just hoping four good players can drag a load of shit through :D

Tough in the all Italy shoot out so went for a draw. Not impressed at all with some of the selections in the non-Juve team though.

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
Reply #2407 on: Today at 11:25:51 am
Madrid-Mancs is a draw. Back to my usual point concerning decades, Madrid are playing with 10 men in that one. Gento played all of 7 professional matches in the 1970s and he's only ever played on the left, inverted wingers were not really much of a thing in the 50s and 60s when he actually played football.

Win for the South Italy consortium. It could've been a draw, but I feel that the South Italy team is better constructed and the drafter made better decisions, that has to count for something.

Lazio-Leeds is a draw. That Lazio side should've been better, a lot of flash but I'm not really convinced. Mendieta had about 3 good seasons his whole career, and he was actually considered a huge flop for Lazio, his career completely stalled there. I'm not fully sold on their fullbacks, who are vital in a diamond formation and Gascoigne is one of the most overrated footballers of the last 30 years. Leeds make the most of what they have and scrape a draw.

Win for Red Star. Fair play to Kiev for giving it a go, but there's simply not enough quality throughout the team.

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) KNOCKOUTS - GROUP C
Reply #2408 on: Today at 01:10:07 pm
Some absolutely mental voting patterns
