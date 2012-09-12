Hey lads!



The reds win! Hope we fucking impale the bitters.



But onto this draft.





So here's the deal. Tomorrow is the last slew of games before Group play (Matchday #2) is complete.



Between Matchday 2 and 3 --- each team (EL and CL) are eligible to:



1. Make a change to their starting XI plus any tweaks to formation they would like as a result of said change



2. They may make up to 2 changes in total per team (for those competing in the EL - this might be a smarter move, and I'll explain why here soon).



3. Any personnel changes will cost each manager 5 VOTES (not points) per move. Votes are used to break ties, but they are not POINT tallies in themselves (best way to characterize votes is they are like Goal Differential if teams are tied).



*** unless you think your EL team can get through into the knockouts of ECL, then you might think about making changes to EL team because there are no more points to accumulate (votes do not matter as much in a winner take all tourney) after Gameweek #3 in CL.

This means giving up 5 or 10 votes is less important in the knockout phase -- however votes may influence the draw for EL teams. So, think it through. What is the best way for your team to win Europa?



4. There will be no games on Thursday. So you have until tomorrow evening 11pm BST to finalize any roster changes or forever hold your piece.



5. I have already had a few requests and they will be granted. HOWEVER, IT IS IMPORTANT TO KNOW THAT WE ARE ALLOWING WILD CARD CHANGES (players may be swapped out of your teams - only if they do not belong to another CL/EL team or if they are appearance leader in your team)



**** This means wild card swaps will occur and may trigger further ones, as soon as I know one has been made, I will post it in the RULES Thread for all to see....



6. All crediting to managers who have influenced other managers to make moves --- will be completed at the end of the process. All decisions will be final and made by the commissioner (no bandwagoning).

Some managers have offered more advice than others and have participated more in this respect ---- so I would guess they have more attempts to secure points because of this. That's the way it works, but a lot of posts also allow for mistakes (people can solve who are more easily).





*** Lastly, I am going to be completing the first round of manager rankings on the off day --- and will post them in both the Rules and Managers threads!





You'll Never Walk Alone

Trendo