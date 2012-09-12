Poll

Predict Match Results (only one vote per fixture)

Win - Portuguese Consortium
Draw - Portuguese Consortium (Porto, Benfica, Sporting)-Deportivo La Coruna
Win - Deportivo La Coruna
Win - Udinese Calcio
Draw - Udinese Calcio- Dutch Consortium (Ajax, PSV)
Win - Dutch Consortium
Win - Feyenoord
Draw - Feyenoord - SW Italian Consort (Napoli, Parma, Fiorentina, Roma)
Win - SW Italian Consortium (Napoli, Parma, Fiorentina, Roma)
Win - Spanish Consortium
Draw - Spanish Consortium-Shakhtar Donetsk
Win - Shakhtar Donetsk
RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group E & F Voting***
Yesterday at 11:02:29 PM
Draw
Germans
Mancs
Barca

Germany look like strong contenders to me.

United and Barca teams have their quirks but both strong enough to win.

Couldnt make a decision in the first game so shat on the fence.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:27:36 AM
  1st Annual RAWK Anonymous UEFA Champions League Tournament - Managers Thread: Matches, Voting & Subterfuge




     


               
Tomorrow's Games:
Group G - Game  #2
   
Group H - Game #2
   



                 
Results - Group Standings



Voting



Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:44:01 AM
Hey lads!

The reds win!  Hope we fucking impale the bitters.

But onto this draft.


So here's the deal.  Tomorrow is the last slew of games before Group play (Matchday #2) is complete. 

Between Matchday 2 and 3 --- each team (EL and CL) are eligible to:

1. Make a change to their starting XI plus any tweaks to formation they would like as a result of said change

2. They may make up to 2 changes in total per team (for those competing in the EL - this might be a smarter move, and I'll explain why here soon).

3. Any personnel changes will cost each manager 5 VOTES (not points) per move.  Votes are used to break ties, but they are not POINT tallies in themselves (best way to characterize votes is they are like Goal Differential if teams are tied).

           *** unless you think your EL team can get through into the knockouts of ECL, then you might think about making changes to EL team because there are no more points to accumulate (votes do not matter as much in a winner take all tourney) after Gameweek #3 in CL.
                This means giving up 5 or 10 votes is less important in the knockout phase -- however votes may influence the draw for EL teams.  So, think it through.  What is the best way for your team to win Europa?

4. There will be no games on Thursday.  So you have until tomorrow evening 11pm BST to finalize any roster changes or forever hold your piece.

5. I have already had a few requests and they will be granted.  HOWEVER, IT IS IMPORTANT TO KNOW THAT WE ARE ALLOWING WILD CARD CHANGES (players may be swapped out of your teams - only if they do not belong to another CL/EL team or if they are appearance leader in your team)

   **** This means wild card swaps will occur and may trigger further ones, as soon as I know one has been made, I will post it in the RULES Thread for all to see.... 

6.  All crediting to managers who have influenced other managers to make moves --- will be completed at the end of the process.  All decisions will be final and made by the commissioner (no bandwagoning).
     Some managers have offered more advice than others and have participated more in this respect ---- so I would guess they have more attempts to secure points because of this.  That's the way it works, but a lot of posts also allow for mistakes (people can solve who are more easily).


*** Lastly, I am going to be completing the first round of manager rankings on the off day --- and will post them in both the Rules and Managers threads!


You'll Never Walk Alone
Trendo
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 09:21:49 AM
Draw
Dutch
Italians
Spanish

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 10:39:21 AM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:21:49 AM
Draw
Dutch
Italians
Spanish

Same.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 11:17:16 AM
Portugal
Dutch
Italians
Spanish
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 11:42:16 AM
Portugal,Dutch,Italy,Spain
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 11:57:20 AM
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 11:17:16 AM
Portugal
Dutch
Italians
Spanish
Yup.

Germans and Dutch look like favourites to me.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 12:59:43 PM
Really like the Portuguese team. Balance, with the great Eusebio at the tip. Serious quality with Ronnie and Di Maria in support. Good win for them

The Dutch all day.

Italians to beat a very spirited Feyenoord team who must be one of the favourites for the EL. Maradona the difference

Still isn't a good luck with Salah and Mane being in the Spanish consortium but that's just me. However, far too much for the Shaktar team so easy win there
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:18:24 PM
3 draws and Italian consort win
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:21:14 PM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 01:18:24 PM
3 draws

Ass sore on that fence Lawnmowerman?

Maybe tactical voting, no one could be so much of a wet wipe to vote three draws in four matches!  ;D
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:24:32 PM
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 01:21:14 PM
Ass sore on that fence Lawnmowerman?

Maybe tactical voting, no one could be so much of a wet wipe to vote three draws in four matches!  ;D

You tell him Skipper!

Portugeezers
Dutchies
Italians
Spaniards
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:26:02 PM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 01:18:24 PM
3 draws and Italian consort win

You've lost your mind.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:26:07 PM
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 11:17:16 AM
Portugal
Dutch
Italians
Spanish


Same. Like the Dutch side a lot and I reckon that SW Italian Consortium would be so much fun to watch.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:27:53 PM
Udinese and Shaktar, are bang average sides, anyone voting for them or for a draw, needs to give up on football
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:34:36 PM
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 01:26:02 PM
You've lost your mind.
Dutch are already through. They're the winners. Like some of the udinese players. Throwing them a bone here.
The Spain manager deary me. double dipping in the liverpool pool. Shameful stuff. They'll get through anyway. Throwing shak a bone here.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:34:55 PM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 01:18:24 PM
3 draws and Italian consort win

It's boss having a big fuck off doubie in the afternoon isn't it, mate?
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:36:29 PM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 01:34:36 PM
Dutch are already through. They're the winners. Like some of the udinese players. Throwing them a bone here.
The Spain manager deary me. double dipping in the liverpool pool. Shameful stuff. They'll get through anyway. Throwing shak a bone here.

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:50:33 PM
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:34:55 PM
It's boss having a big fuck off doubie in the afternoon isn't it, mate?
;D
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 01:53:08 PM
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:36:29 PM

yep. A disgusting double dipping disgrace. Reckon it's you in all your heart string pulling glory! Who on earth is renones and the keeper??
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 02:20:49 PM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 01:34:36 PM
Dutch are already through. They're the winners. Like some of the udinese players. Throwing them a bone here.
The Spain manager deary me. double dipping in the liverpool pool. Shameful stuff. They'll get through anyway. Throwing shak a bone here.

You should change your name to Whingingman.  ;D
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 02:35:57 PM
Throwinggamesman

Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 02:39:56 PM
Nagglesman.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 02:48:08 PM
SmokingouttheIberianmanagrersman
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 02:50:10 PM
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 01:53:08 PM
yep. A disgusting double dipping disgrace. Reckon it's you in all your heart string pulling glory! Who on earth is renones and the keeper??

No idea. Plucked from obscurity to make themselves drafting legends I imagine.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 02:50:32 PM
Lads...I dont think Samies coming back for this draft.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 03:10:29 PM
Why are thickies so spiteful?
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 03:16:41 PM
I figure the people who are whingeing the most are the ones who think they have a chance to win this thing.  The rest of us are just goofing around.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 03:16:41 PM
I think should all allow more than two changes for the Spurs manager.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 03:17:25 PM
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:16:41 PM
I figure the people who are whingeing the most are the ones who think they have a chance to win this thing.  The rest of us are just goofing around.

I'm confident in our partnership tubby.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 03:18:24 PM
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 03:17:25 PM
I'm confident in our partnership tubby.

So long as we have each other, I'm not bothered about winning.
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 03:19:39 PM
Re: RAWK Anonymous UEFA ECL & Europa Draft (Managers Thread) Group G & H Voting***
Today at 03:22:09 PM
Quote from: Lastrador on Today at 03:10:29 PM
Why are thickies so spiteful?
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 03:16:41 PM
I figure the people who are whingeing the most are the ones who think they have a chance to win this thing.  The rest of us are just goofing around.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oYOZ3IzRaf4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oYOZ3IzRaf4</a>
