« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: Modern Day David V Goliath (Redditors v Hedgefunders)  (Read 10503 times)

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,484
Re: Modern Day David V Goliath (Redditors v Hedgefunders)
« Reply #280 on: Today at 03:29:35 am »
Quote from: newworldorderA on Yesterday at 07:28:48 pm
The option chain alone runs to 800$. That is the end of the gamma squeeze and the beginning of the short squeeze.

You dont know that for sure, same as I dont know for sure. I dont think its clever or responsible to be trying to act like this is going to shoot upwards when you, I or anyone else hasnt the foggiest. There is no such thing as a sure bet. If you put any kind of money into this you better be prepared to make a loss.
Logged

Online newworldorderA

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Modern Day David V Goliath (Redditors v Hedgefunders)
« Reply #281 on: Today at 03:35:27 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 03:29:35 am
You dont know that for sure, same as I dont know for sure. I dont think its clever or responsible to be trying to act like this is going to shoot upwards when you, I or anyone else hasnt the foggiest. There is no such thing as a sure bet. If you put any kind of money into this you better be prepared to make a loss.

Which one? The options data is publicly available. The highest call option with relevant volume runs to 800$.

As for the short squeeze, they admitted in the testimony that they did not cover and it was the result of a gamma squeeze. Hell, the IB CEO himself said they were looking at a price "in the thousands"

Nothing is guaranteed you are right but everything is aligned on this one. Let us see what the "unknown unknowns" are

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 