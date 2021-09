Some good tips here.



Very tempted to get away after the month I have had.



But donít know anyone that has been to Europe this year.



Fella at work did a fortnight in Croatia mid August, loved it. WFH we don't get to really chat, so no idea how busy it was. I know next door went to Menorca, not seen them to talk to as they tested positive on return, but they looked happy and tanned when they got back.You deserve it fella, so just say fuck it and go.