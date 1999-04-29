Croatia £70 return. Into Dubrovnik and out of Split. £70 worth of tests needed in total so £140 total for the trip. Think we're going to do that.



Enjoy. I really like Croatia. Been a few times and cant wait to go back.We did exactly those flights a few years ago. Into Dubrovnik and island hopped to Split via Mljet (stayed in Pomena, great swimming in the nearby lakes), Korçula (stayed near Lumbarda, nice beaches, great wine called Grk and Korçula Town is lovely) then onto Hvar (got the bus over to Jelsa, beautiful & much quieter than Hvar Town, more our pace). Finally onto Brač and stayed in Bol. Again lovely and that mad beach Zlatni Rat nearby. Had a couple of days left when we got to Split but wed seen the town before, so we hired a car and went to Bosnia. Stayed in Mostar. A very atmospheric and moving place, will never forget standing on the rebuilt bridge at sunset as the mosques started up the call to prayer. Hairs on the neck stuff. Hot though if you go in August. Jeez, boiling hot. Edit: just checked and its 29 degrees at 9pm. Yep, sounds about right!