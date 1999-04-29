Loads of people at work have been going on holidays recently, all in the UK, not one of them has come back happy. Apart from the shit weather, the main gripe seems to be that everything is overpriced, staff are miserable/rude and hygiene levels in pools aren't the best.
Saw a post on Twitter yesterday that 4 days at a CentreParcs in September is about £1,600 (I'm guessing for a small family?). I did 10 days in Singapore/Malaysia for only slightly more and stayed at a 5-star hotel, flights included. The UK holiday market really had a chance to impress people and convince them to return next year but I doubt many people will.