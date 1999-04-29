« previous next »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on August  9, 2021, 10:34:47 pm

I'm due to go to Benidorm in November for a piss-up weekend for a close mate's 50th. There's a group of 6 of us who've been mates since early teens (some of us back to infant school days). We straddle 2 school years so over 14 months, we all reach 50.

The lad who's organised this is the social animal of the group (alternatively, the pisshead who's never grown up) and originally it was supposed to be just the 6 of us but he's thrown it open to more of his mates and there's now about 14 going in all.

He's got nothing on the agenda apart from "get up in the afternoon, get on the piss, grab a burger or KFC, back on the piss, club, hotel, repeat"

Sounds like a fucking nightmare to me. But I felt duty bound (reckon I'm going to be back in my room by midnight, chilling on the balcony)

As a group we usually steer clear of politics, but since Brexit and usually through the WhatsApp group, there've been a couple of flashpoints. Came to a head during the Euros with me reacting to nationalist bollocks and probably going too far toward two of them (including the lad who's organised the benidorm trip). Relations have been strained since.

Was hoping it'd be cancelled due to Covid but that looks a forlorn hope. Even considering just cancelling, but that'd be ending some friendships.

Dilemma.




Bars all close at midnight anyway so you'll be grand for your valcony.
Quote from: Stubbins on August 10, 2021, 12:16:05 pm
Though I've read that the locals haven't taken too kindly to the sudden increase in tourist numbers and the popularity of route 500.

Those that aren't working in the tourist or hospitality industry presumably.

I think it's the same everywhere mate.

All those normally quiet, remote places are overcrowded now so many Brits are holidaying in the UK rather than abroad.

Just got back from a week in Dorset. We stayed in a caravan right on the Jurassic Coast, we were 5 minutes from durdle door and 10 mins from lulworth cove... absolutely stunning part of the country, great food in the local pubs and a great pace of village life.
Quote from: pazcom on August 10, 2021, 06:51:37 pm
Just got back from a week in Dorset. We stayed in a caravan right on the Jurassic Coast, we were 5 minutes from durdle door and 10 mins from lulworth cove... absolutely stunning part of the country, great food in the local pubs and a great pace of village life.

I do love it down there. Having family in Bournemouth has meant I've been down there loads.

Saying that, I'd still rather have a week on a Greek Island.
Quote from: rob1966 on August 10, 2021, 07:02:55 pm
I do love it down there. Having family in Bournemouth has meant I've been down there loads.

Saying that, I'd still rather have a week on a Greek Island.

Went to Bournemouth, stunning beaches that go on and on. Did feel like a place where loads of stag/hen parties go though, could be that just happened to be the situation when we went this week.
Quote from: pazcom on August 10, 2021, 07:27:20 pm
Went to Bournemouth, stunning beaches that go on and on. Did feel like a place where loads of stag/hen parties go though, could be that just happened to be the situation when we went this week.

Never done a night out down there other than restaurants, so no idea if that is the norm. It probably does attract more of them now though, what with covid making it easier to stay in the UK rather than risk Spain.
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on August 10, 2021, 08:26:08 am
Do you need to print off the passenger locator forms?

If it's for flying to Ireland, no, we just kept the form receipt the give on our phone. Saying that they never checked anything when we flew to Cork, not the locator forms, vaccine passport or daughters pcr test results.
Quote from: pazcom on August 10, 2021, 07:27:20 pm
Did feel like a place where loads of stag/hen parties go though, could be that just happened to be the situation when we went this week.

I saw dozens of hens in York last month over a single weekend. I guess there are loads of delayed weddings going on so they're getting stacked on top of each other this summer.
Think every major city is like that at the moment - I've done Manchester, London and obv Liverpool in the last 4 weeks and all of them have been full of stag/hens.
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August 12, 2021, 03:54:15 pm
Think every major city is like that at the moment - I've done Manchester, London and obv Liverpool in the last 4 weeks and all of them have been full of stag/hens.

People probably wary of booking one abroad at the moment too.
Staying in a proper wood lodge in the lakes proper cozy, got a hot tub and up high and quite separate from neighbours. Just been sat on the decking listening to an owl
Quote from: rob1966 on August 13, 2021, 10:44:39 pm
Staying in a proper wood lodge in the lakes proper cozy, got a hot tub and up high and quite separate from neighbours. Just been sat on the decking listening to an owl
That twat Hodgson gets around, doesn't he?  :o

Anyway, it sounds idylic. Enjoy yourself.  8)
 ;D

Hooo...Hooo...the field mice were formidable opponents...Hooo...draw would be nirvana
Aer Lingus have cancelled our San Francisco trip so putting Plan B into action.

Croatia £70 return. Into Dubrovnik and out of Split. £70 worth of tests needed in total so £140 total for the trip. Think we're going to do that.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on August 13, 2021, 10:53:44 pm
That twat Hodgson gets around, doesn't he?  :o

Anyway, it sounds idylic. Enjoy yourself.  8)

It's be lovely if it would stop fucking raining. We see more sun when we come here just after Christmas :butt
Quote from: .adam on August 14, 2021, 11:39:46 am
Croatia £70 return. Into Dubrovnik and out of Split. £70 worth of tests needed in total so £140 total for the trip. Think we're going to do that.
Enjoy. I really like Croatia. Been a few times and cant wait to go back.

We did exactly those flights a few years ago. Into Dubrovnik and island hopped to Split via Mljet (stayed in Pomena, great swimming in the nearby lakes), Korçula (stayed near Lumbarda, nice beaches, great wine called Grk and Korçula Town is lovely) then onto Hvar (got the bus over to Jelsa, beautiful & much quieter than Hvar Town, more our pace). Finally onto Brač and stayed in Bol. Again lovely and that mad beach Zlatni Rat nearby. Had a couple of days left when we got to Split but wed seen the town before, so we hired a car and went to Bosnia. Stayed in Mostar. A very atmospheric and moving place, will never forget standing on the rebuilt bridge at sunset as the mosques started up the call to prayer. Hairs on the neck stuff. Hot though if you go in August. Jeez, boiling hot. Edit: just checked and its 29 degrees at 9pm. Yep, sounds about right!
I was thinking of doing a month-long trip to Spain around Nov-Dec, I have never been. Was thinking of spending 3-4 days per city (Maybe more in Madrid and Barcelona). Currently thinking of visiting

Madrid
Barcelona
Valencia
Seville
Granada
Cadiz
Canary Islands (Grand Canary or Tenerife)

Want somewhere hot, so will avoid Northern Spain (save it for a future trip). Anyone got any tips?

I assume language won't be a big hurdle in Spain.
 
Quote from: Max_powers on August 15, 2021, 09:06:58 pm
I was thinking of doing a month-long trip to Spain around Nov-Dec, I have never been. Was thinking of spending 3-4 days per city (Maybe more in Madrid and Barcelona). Currently thinking of visiting

Madrid
Barcelona
Valencia
Seville
Granada
Cadiz
Canary Islands (Grand Canary or Tenerife)

Want somewhere hot, so will avoid Northern Spain (save it for a future trip). Anyone got any tips?

I assume language won't be a big hurdle in Spain.
 
Mainland Spain wont be hot in Nov/ Dec. The canaries will be warm and youll get some warm days in southern Spain, but Madrid will be cool/ cold.
Quote from: Red_Mist on August 15, 2021, 09:36:16 pm
Mainland Spain wont be hot in Nov/ Dec. The canaries will be warm and youll get some warm days in southern Spain, but Madrid will be cool/ cold.

It won't be hot in absolute terms but by then I will be travelling there from Northern Canada so it will be hot in relative terms.

I checked the climate, seems like Madrid will be cold. The rest have avg. highs near 20C in Nov-Dec. Ideal weather for me.
Quote from: Max_powers on August 15, 2021, 09:42:07 pm
It won't be hot in absolute terms but by then I will be travelling there from Northern Canada so it will be hot in relative terms.

I checked the climate, seems like Madrid will be cold. The rest have avg. highs near 20C in Nov-Dec. Ideal weather for me.
Okay got you. Yes youll find it nice and comfortable temperature wise compared to Canada at that time of year. We had sardines on the beach in Malaga in December in shorts and tee shirts. But also had 10C in Sevilla a few days later. Just making sure you knew it wasnt going to be hot :)

Id say average mid to high teens degrees C.

Almeria / Cabo de Gata can have proper beach / sunbathing weather in November sometimes
Quote from: Red_Mist on August 15, 2021, 09:46:17 pm
Okay got you. Yes youll find it nice and comfortable temperature wise compared to Canada at that time of year. We had sardines on the beach in Malaga in December in shorts and tee shirts. But also had 10C in Sevilla a few days later. Just making sure you knew it wasnt going to be hot :)

Id say average mid to high teens degrees C.

Almeria / Cabo de Gata can have proper beach / sunbathing weather in November sometimes

Thanks, noted. Might make a stop there, it's in the way for some of the other spots I am thinking of visiting.
Quote from: Max_powers on August 15, 2021, 09:54:08 pm
Thanks, noted. Might make a stop there, it's in the way for some of the other spots I am thinking of visiting.
Im talking low 20s in the second half of Oct/ first week of November (which was when we were in San Jose and Las Negras, Cabo de G). Warm for Brits but the locals will be wrapped up like its Siberia ;D

Things will be closing or closed at the beach though, restaurants etc. So your list of cities is probably a good idea to ensure lots of life/ places to eat out. Id add Malaga to that list too. Underrated city that most fly into, then go elsewhere and miss a cracking place.
Quote from: Max_powers on August 15, 2021, 09:42:07 pm
It won't be hot in absolute terms but by then I will be travelling there from Northern Canada so it will be hot in relative terms.

I checked the climate, seems like Madrid will be cold. The rest have avg. highs near 20C in Nov-Dec. Ideal weather for me.

The canaries will be 16c or so of a night and up to 24 to 27 in the day, so you'll love that. Have been to Lanzarote in November and had one wet day. Mainland Spain will be high teens at best, mate of mine closes his villa on majorcs in October.
Quote from: Red_Mist on August 15, 2021, 08:10:58 pm
Enjoy. I really like Croatia. Been a few times and cant wait to go back.

We did exactly those flights a few years ago. Into Dubrovnik and island hopped to Split via Mljet (stayed in Pomena, great swimming in the nearby lakes), Korçula (stayed near Lumbarda, nice beaches, great wine called Grk and Korçula Town is lovely) then onto Hvar (got the bus over to Jelsa, beautiful & much quieter than Hvar Town, more our pace). Finally onto Brač and stayed in Bol. Again lovely and that mad beach Zlatni Rat nearby. Had a couple of days left when we got to Split but wed seen the town before, so we hired a car and went to Bosnia. Stayed in Mostar. A very atmospheric and moving place, will never forget standing on the rebuilt bridge at sunset as the mosques started up the call to prayer. Hairs on the neck stuff. Hot though if you go in August. Jeez, boiling hot. Edit: just checked and its 29 degrees at 9pm. Yep, sounds about right!

Cheers for this. Done minimal research on where to go (found a couple of vineyards and quite fancy the Plitvice National Park) so will have a look at these!
Chose to stay in the UK for our holiday this year. Western Scotland.

Never a-fucking-gain.

Shite weather. Seen the sun for about 3 hours in total, temp not topped 18c. Occasional patchy rain.

Beautiful scenery, but utterly ruined by weather that is absolute wank.

Some of the most gorgeous beaches I've seen, but what's the point?

I think it would actually benefit from a big slice of global warming, give it a climate like western France.

Would have to improve the roads, though. Bit stressful these single-track roads.

No way am I having our main holiday in the UK next year. I want to feel so hot I need to submerge myself in water - and have either a pool or the sea close by to dip in. In this country the climate is so toss that you really need to drop on or your holiday is ruined.
Loads of people at work have been going on holidays recently, all in the UK, not one of them has come back happy. Apart from the shit weather, the main gripe seems to be that everything is overpriced, staff are miserable/rude and hygiene levels in pools aren't the best.

Saw a post on Twitter yesterday that 4 days at a CentreParcs in September is about £1,600 (I'm guessing for a small family?). I did 10 days in Singapore/Malaysia for only slightly more and stayed at a 5-star hotel, flights included. The UK holiday market really had a chance to impress people and convince them to return next year but I doubt many people will.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm
Loads of people at work have been going on holidays recently, all in the UK, not one of them has come back happy. Apart from the shit weather, the main gripe seems to be that everything is overpriced, staff are miserable/rude and hygiene levels in pools aren't the best.

Saw a post on Twitter yesterday that 4 days at a CentreParcs in September is about £1,600 (I'm guessing for a small family?). I did 10 days in Singapore/Malaysia for only slightly more and stayed at a 5-star hotel, flights included. The UK holiday market really had a chance to impress people and convince them to return next year but I doubt many people will.

Yep. Some people at work who are fairly young tried the holiday in the UK thing and have said its shit. I havent bothered at all.
Good stuff the quicker people can start flying out of the UK the quicker I can get back to enjoying a bit of peace and quiet again.

It's getting a bit crowded on our little island since things opened up 🙄
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm
Loads of people at work have been going on holidays recently, all in the UK, not one of them has come back happy. Apart from the shit weather, the main gripe seems to be that everything is overpriced, staff are miserable/rude and hygiene levels in pools aren't the best.

Saw a post on Twitter yesterday that 4 days at a CentreParcs in September is about £1,600 (I'm guessing for a small family?). I did 10 days in Singapore/Malaysia for only slightly more and stayed at a 5-star hotel, flights included. The UK holiday market really had a chance to impress people and convince them to return next year but I doubt many people will.
This is why we'd always choose to go abroad very time. The UK feels cheap and nasty, yet ludicrously expensive and overpriced at the same time. We really dislike fawning service. Just be warm, helpful and polite and it's all good, but service in this country is often very poor with rudeness and disinterest common.

When you add up the often dreadful weather with the absurd costs for poor service etc it's no wonder so many choose to go abroad. We'll do a couple of nights in Wales, the Lakes or similar until things get back to more or less normal again, but for proper holidays we'll wait until we can go abroad again.
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 10:32:48 pm
Loads of people at work have been going on holidays recently, all in the UK, not one of them has come back happy. Apart from the shit weather, the main gripe seems to be that everything is overpriced, staff are miserable/rude and hygiene levels in pools aren't the best.

Saw a post on Twitter yesterday that 4 days at a CentreParcs in September is about £1,600 (I'm guessing for a small family?). I did 10 days in Singapore/Malaysia for only slightly more and stayed at a 5-star hotel, flights included. The UK holiday market really had a chance to impress people and convince them to return next year but I doubt many people will.

UK Holidays in August are always going to be a bit shit, be super busy and the weather is wetter.

I've done about 3 weeks worth of UK holidays so far and really enjoyed all of them. Also, for 2 people I don't think our spends have topped £2000 so you can do it cheaply. We do camp a lot but we have rented apartments as well. I think end of May and June are the best UK months to go.

Saying that seeing how the winter goes I'm defo going Spain in spring if the world seems more normal.
