« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays - UK or abroad?  (Read 6366 times)

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,628
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #200 on: Today at 12:04:30 pm »
Surely Dubai airport is big enough to segregate flights from the worst hit places and not allow them access out of the airport or to mix with those from countries with lower covid rates?
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,484
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #201 on: Today at 01:27:31 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:04:30 pm
Surely Dubai airport is big enough to segregate flights from the worst hit places and not allow them access out of the airport or to mix with those from countries with lower covid rates?

You'd really think so. But they are on the red list and I really can't see that changing anytime soon.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,957
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #202 on: Today at 03:34:51 pm »
Fancy a nice trip to Israel or the Falklands - Covid safe
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,817
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #203 on: Today at 06:20:05 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:34:51 pm
Fancy a nice trip to Israel or the Falklands - Covid safe

That wont stop the Brits. They will go anywhere.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #204 on: Today at 06:32:42 pm »
to be honest cant believe some of the bleating about Holidays...Ive not been able to fly back to UK see me Mam in 18 months due to safety and restrictions  nor likely too for a while again if things get worse..



Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,628
  • YNWA
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #205 on: Today at 06:33:47 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 06:32:42 pm
to be honest cant believe some of the bleating about Holidays...Ive not been able to fly back to UK see me Mam in 18 months due to safety and restrictions  nor likely too for a while again if things get worse..

I can understand it, as the Govt. say one thing and then seemingly do another, and often leave people and businesses high and dry without any help.
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,705
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #206 on: Today at 07:03:05 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 06:33:47 pm
I can understand it, as the Govt. say one thing and then seemingly do another, and often leave people and businesses high and dry without any help.

Were in the biggest global threat to the world since WW2..not the biggest inconvenience .

Incompetence of Goverments is one thing..people bleating about not getting bladdered in the sun abroad for two weeks in times of global crisis  is another.



Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,940
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #207 on: Today at 09:47:08 pm »
Anglesey for us. Few better places when the suns out.
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,649
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 09:47:08 pm
Anglesey for us. Few better places when the suns out.

Yep. Its a lovely one day a year.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,940
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:52:38 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:29:34 pm
Yep. Its a lovely one day a year.
;D

Been a long one day this week 😎
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 