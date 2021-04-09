« previous next »
Holidays - UK or abroad?

WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Reply #120 on: April 9, 2021, 10:01:38 am
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on April  8, 2021, 06:48:04 pm
Will you head over to Magnetic Island?


We would like to but will just come down to time

With only 2 days plus we want to have a little look around as we are considering Townsville as a place to buy a property in the future

Have you been Nick ?

Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,479
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Reply #121 on: April 9, 2021, 10:20:42 am
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on April  9, 2021, 10:01:38 am

We would like to but will just come down to time

With only 2 days plus we want to have a little look around as we are considering Townsville as a place to buy a property in the future

Have you been Nick ?



Years ago! Went on my travels in 2001. Got the ferry over from Townsville and stayed on a hostel right on the beach. Barely any traffic on the island, think you can hire beach buggy type vehicle to get around. We hired mountain bikes and explored the place, literally two of us on a massive deserted beach all to ourselves.

Nice place if you wanted a bit of peace for a couple of days!
Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Reply #122 on: April 9, 2021, 10:33:40 am
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on April  9, 2021, 10:01:38 am
With only 2 days plus we want to have a little look around as we are considering Townsville as a place to buy a property in the future

Why Townsville out of interest?

Drove through Townsville about 4 years back. The centre was pretty nice, but as with most Aussie towns the rest of the city not so much! Although perhaps I just skipped the nicer bits. Pretty far from anywere as well, although again not unusual for Australia I suppose.

As always, it is the surrounding bush and scenery that makes up for it.
WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Reply #123 on: April 9, 2021, 04:14:00 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on April  9, 2021, 10:33:40 am
Why Townsville out of interest?

Drove through Townsville about 4 years back. The centre was pretty nice, but as with most Aussie towns the rest of the city not so much! Although perhaps I just skipped the nicer bits. Pretty far from anywere as well, although again not unusual for Australia I suppose.

As always, it is the surrounding bush and scenery that makes up for it.

Ive not been but curious to have a look around

In Darwin we could buy a house but a decent house & a nice suburb your looking at $650-750,000
Townsville I can get the same house for $250-300,000 . There might be reasons its so much cheaper but I need to have a look at the place , As its half  the price & a bit more . Darwin is ridiculously expensive
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,451
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Reply #124 on: April 9, 2021, 04:31:28 pm
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on April  9, 2021, 04:14:00 pm
Ive not been but curious to have a look around

In Darwin we could buy a house but a decent house & a nice suburb your looking at $650-750,000
Townsville I can get the same house for $250-300,000 . There might be reasons its so much cheaper but I need to have a look at the place , As its half  the price & a bit more . Darwin is ridiculously expensive

Fair enough! I had no idea Darwin was so expensive. I would love to have seen that part of the country but didn't get that far unfortunately

Like I say, I was just passing through Townsville so don't want to rain all over your parade :D. If I was going to move up that way it would be to somewhere around Mission Beach, or maybe around Atherton. Maybe you fancy somewhere a bit bigger though!
WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,586
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 02:03:08 pm
Just added a week in Perth in mid December

Went for one night last month for work but not had a decent time there since 2010

Ashes Tests dates not released as of yet but could be lucky & there for maybe a days play
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,970
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 02:34:18 pm
Asked in the Covid thread but Ill ask here too. When do we expect there to be an announcement regarding International travel? We have a couple of weeks left before we pay for the hotel or cancel it so hopefully there is an announcement soon enough.
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,788
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:43:20 pm
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Yesterday at 02:34:18 pm
Asked in the Covid thread but Ill ask here too. When do we expect there to be an announcement regarding International travel? We have a couple of weeks left before we pay for the hotel or cancel it so hopefully there is an announcement soon enough.

Its May 17th I think
I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,972
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 08:02:23 pm
May 17th is the date they're expecting flights to resume, so I'm guessing Boris will do an announcement a week prior. Hopefully that date doesn't get pushed back, they've treated the travel industry like shit throughout all this.
MrGrumpy

  • Grumpy by name and nature. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,429
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
Reply #129 on: Today at 09:07:22 pm
Booked a few days in the Cotswolds. Mrs Grumpy wanted to go to the Med, but thats unlikely this summer.
Shame on the English FA, South Yorkshire Police, and The Sun.

Justice for the 96!
