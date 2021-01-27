« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Holidays - UK or abroad?  (Read 2402 times)

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,192
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 03:26:27 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 02:43:20 pm
Thanks all, we're very excited!

Only slight issue is that I'm not fantastic about flying. I used to not mind it at all but the last few years I've been getting worse and worse every time, last time I got on a plane was going Palermo in 2019 and I was walking up the steps shaking like a leaf absolutely convinced we were going to die, and I started crying during take-off. Can't even imagine what I'll be like going basically the other side of the world, but I'm trying not to think about it otherwise I'll spend the next 18 months or so winding myself up ;D
A good friend of mine has long held a fear of flying, we went on a stag do to Hamburg in 2018 and he spent about quadruple to get there via taxis and trains, rather than fly.

He paid £170 for a course at Manchester Airport that tackles fear of flying. Apparently very interactive, with a lot of other people in the same boat, where they discuss their fears and are given some decent info about how safe it is. They even stick you in a motion simulator. I'm not sure if that's your bag and it takes a whole day (maybe even two) but my mate came out of it with a new perspective and flew to Cyprus with us not long after. To go from not coping with an hour to Hamburg to being fine on a 5 hour to Cyprus within 12 months was impressive.

He hasn't flown since and I've not seen him since before the pandemic, so when we do touch base again I'll try and gauge whether he thinks it's been effective long term.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,139
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 03:57:28 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 02:43:20 pm
Thanks all, we're very excited!

Only slight issue is that I'm not fantastic about flying. I used to not mind it at all but the last few years I've been getting worse and worse every time, last time I got on a plane was going Palermo in 2019 and I was walking up the steps shaking like a leaf absolutely convinced we were going to die, and I started crying during take-off. Can't even imagine what I'll be like going basically the other side of the world, but I'm trying not to think about it otherwise I'll spend the next 18 months or so winding myself up ;D

Has something happened during a flight that might cause this?

My wife used to have a passport with more stamps than Judith Chalmers and has always been OK with flying all around the world. Over the past few years, and I don't know if it down to turbulence we've experienced, or because we now have kids, but she really dreads flying now and has to neck a wine or five to settle her down. If we hit turbulence now she's white as a sheet while me and the kids are laughing and pissing about.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,068
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 04:02:09 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 02:43:20 pm
Thanks all, we're very excited!

Only slight issue is that I'm not fantastic about flying. I used to not mind it at all but the last few years I've been getting worse and worse every time, last time I got on a plane was going Palermo in 2019 and I was walking up the steps shaking like a leaf absolutely convinced we were going to die, and I started crying during take-off. Can't even imagine what I'll be like going basically the other side of the world, but I'm trying not to think about it otherwise I'll spend the next 18 months or so winding myself up ;D
Youve survived coronavirus

You can tweak the nose of the fear of flying now
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,157
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 04:44:12 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:57:28 pm
Has something happened during a flight that might cause this?

My wife used to have a passport with more stamps than Judith Chalmers and has always been OK with flying all around the world. Over the past few years, and I don't know if it down to turbulence we've experienced, or because we now have kids, but she really dreads flying now and has to neck a wine or five to settle her down. If we hit turbulence now she's white as a sheet while me and the kids are laughing and pissing about.

Nope, every flight I've been on has passed without issue bar maybe a bit of very light turbulence here or there. I don't know if it's just getting older (sense of mortality etc) or maybe watching too much Air Crash Investigation after school has belatedly triggered something in my brain but I'm terrible about it now.

Edit: Will defo be having a drink or dozen in Manchester airport ;D

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:26:27 pm
A good friend of mine has long held a fear of flying, we went on a stag do to Hamburg in 2018 and he spent about quadruple to get there via taxis and trains, rather than fly.

He paid £170 for a course at Manchester Airport that tackles fear of flying. Apparently very interactive, with a lot of other people in the same boat, where they discuss their fears and are given some decent info about how safe it is. They even stick you in a motion simulator. I'm not sure if that's your bag and it takes a whole day (maybe even two) but my mate came out of it with a new perspective and flew to Cyprus with us not long after. To go from not coping with an hour to Hamburg to being fine on a 5 hour to Cyprus within 12 months was impressive.

He hasn't flown since and I've not seen him since before the pandemic, so when we do touch base again I'll try and gauge whether he thinks it's been effective long term.

Sounds interesting mate, might look into that because I don't want it to ruin my excitement or overshadow the holiday thinking about having to fly (we'll also have some internal flights so there's that to contend with as well).
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:48:39 pm by Ｓｎａｉｌ »
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,158
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 04:47:16 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 03:26:27 pm
A good friend of mine has long held a fear of flying...

...Apparently very interactive, with a lot of other people in the same boat

A novel way of dealing with it.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 05:45:52 pm »
Sounds like a fantastic trip Sian hope it all goes smoothly for you both.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,139
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 05:57:29 pm »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 04:44:12 pm
Nope, every flight I've been on has passed without issue bar maybe a bit of very light turbulence here or there. I don't know if it's just getting older (sense of mortality etc) or maybe watching too much Air Crash Investigation after school has belatedly triggered something in my brain but I'm terrible about it now.

Edit: Will defo be having a drink or dozen in Manchester airport ;D

Sounds interesting mate, might look into that because I don't want it to ruin my excitement or overshadow the holiday thinking about having to fly (we'll also have some internal flights so there's that to contend with as well).

You're too young for that, leave that stuff til you hit yours 50's !!

I just remembered that for a few years, every time we were due to fly, there was at least on plane crash, Sully ditching in the Hudson, the Air France from Brazil, MH370 and both 737 Max crashes. That might have bothered her.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it."
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,946
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #87 on: Today at 11:46:50 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 02:43:20 pm
Thanks all, we're very excited!

Only slight issue is that I'm not fantastic about flying. I used to not mind it at all but the last few years I've been getting worse and worse every time, last time I got on a plane was going Palermo in 2019 and I was walking up the steps shaking like a leaf absolutely convinced we were going to die, and I started crying during take-off. Can't even imagine what I'll be like going basically the other side of the world, but I'm trying not to think about it otherwise I'll spend the next 18 months or so winding myself up ;D
Qatar Airways has an incredible selection of movies and TV programs so that should help you relax and keep your mind off the flight. The boarding music is great too, could listen to it all day.
Logged

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,378
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #88 on: Today at 11:51:17 am »
I go camping on my own in the UK fairly often (Missus hates camping) but wouldn't consider an actual holiday in the UK as it's a massive, massive total waste of money.

Everything compared to pretty much anywhere you'd ever travel is so expensive and the last thing I want to do on holiday is hang around fucking British people. I travel all over the world to try and get away from the fuckers.


I don't mind bumping into the odd one and might even have a pint with them, but it's horrible really. Nothing against them, but once you 'team up' with British couples then all you end up talking about is Politics, Football, The State of the Road, Politics, Politicians, Crappy Entertainment shite and other things that you don't want to be talking about on a beach in the Carribean thanks very much.



So. I think we'll keep our powder dry, look around at the options, see how safe it seems to be and then pick one of the places we've been a few times where we won't leave the grounds and basically stay in a bit more than we used to.
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Open the fucking pubs in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,378
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #89 on: Today at 12:20:54 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 27, 2021, 05:49:42 pm
Where do you all go that's cheaper than the UK cos I've never found anything abroad that is?



Sent from my Pixel 4a (5G) using Tapatalk



I'd say most places in the world are way cheaper than the UK.

The exceptions are (not Barbados as someone said earlier - they probably just visit the expensive places or haven't been there enough not to be ripped off - and you can be, certainly) - but the following places seem to be really expensive no matter where you go;


Netherland Antilles, Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Japan, Sinagpore, UAE, Madeira, France (Much of it in the places I've been), Monaco, Italy, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Russia, some Carribean Islands like the Bahamas, Cayman Islands and the US Virgin Islands but not most of them - I think we've been to them all..


All the other places I've been (Too many to list, sorry :) ) have been pretty reasonable or some research has found pretty reasonable prices.

Everywhere else I've been around the world, seems pretty reasonable..
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,061
  • Life goes by in doledrum
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #90 on: Today at 01:09:13 pm »
Portugal is dead cheap, Porto and Lisbon both (more Porto, the LIVERPOOL OF PORTUGAL)

As ever get away from tourism hotspots and you won't pay much at all. Bottles of Duoro valley red for 6 euro. HAPPY HOUR. And Happy Hour continued because I knew how to say OBRIGADO
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,923
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Holidays - UK or abroad?
« Reply #91 on: Today at 01:25:55 pm »
Quote from: Open the fucking pubs in Allerton on Today at 12:20:54 pm
I'd say most places in the world are way cheaper than the UK.

The exceptions are (not Barbados as someone said earlier - they probably just visit the expensive places or haven't been there enough not to be ripped off - and you can be, certainly) - but the following places seem to be really expensive no matter where you go;


Netherland Antilles, Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Japan, Sinagpore, UAE, Madeira, France (Much of it in the places I've been), Monaco, Italy, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Russia, some Carribean Islands like the Bahamas, Cayman Islands and the US Virgin Islands but not most of them - I think we've been to them all..


All the other places I've been (Too many to list, sorry :) ) have been pretty reasonable or some research has found pretty reasonable prices.

Everywhere else I've been around the world, seems pretty reasonable..

I've still never found anywhere that can do a week self-catering in a detached cottage, 5mins walk to a beach for 2 people, for less than £400 like I do in the uk though.

Even taking £100 for diesel to get there, back and travelling whilst away I've still never found anywhere cheaper.

Few years ago I looked into all the family going away together, 3 couples and 3 kids so needing 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.  I found a place in Cornwall on a holiday complex with everything on site for less than £1k between us.  I then checked all the amazing deals abroad where the kids went free and the cheapest I found was £3.5k.

Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 