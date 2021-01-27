Where do you all go that's cheaper than the UK cos I've never found anything abroad that is?
I'd say most places in the world are way cheaper than the UK.
The exceptions are (not Barbados as someone said earlier - they probably just visit the expensive places or haven't been there enough not to be ripped off - and you can be, certainly) - but the following places seem to be really expensive no matter where you go;
Netherland Antilles, Belgium, Estonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Japan, Sinagpore, UAE, Madeira, France (Much of it in the places I've been), Monaco, Italy, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Russia, some Carribean Islands like the Bahamas, Cayman Islands and the US Virgin Islands but not most of them - I think we've been to them all..
All the other places I've been (Too many to list, sorry
) have been pretty reasonable or some research has found pretty reasonable prices.
Everywhere else I've been around the world, seems pretty reasonable..