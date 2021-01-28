We managed to get away abroad last summer on holidays we'd booked in the Jan/Feb for July, assumed we wouldn't be going, but then Brittany Ferries & RyanAir recommenced operations. Took the dog for the first time (France - Vendee - in a villa) and had planned to go again this summer, but the uncertainty has made us think again and we decided to stay in Blighty.
After a family discussion, we've opted for Scotland*.
I'm already regretting the decision. The car boot will be half-filled with anti-'wee beastie' devices and sprays, waterproofs & thermals, the rest with food and booze, as the nearest supermarket that isn't a shitty & overpriced Spar is 30 miles away from where we're staying.
Depending how Covid insanity progresses through the year, looking to visit our friends in Spain again, perhaps late Sept, for a long weekend. Need a sunshine, warmth & sea fix at some point!
* When it was agreed on a UK holiday, I wanted Devon or Cornwall, but was out-voted on the grounds of "we've never been to Scotland, but been to Devon loads", which isn't actually true as 3 of us 4 have been to Scotland, although no further north than Dunblane, and our eldest was only 2. And besides, 'we've never been there before' is a rubbish reason. None of us have ever been to Libya either. Or Croydon.