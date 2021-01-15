« previous next »
Six Nations 2021

Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1000 on: Today at 09:05:20 pm
Who's the co-commentator on the Beeb?
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1001 on: Today at 09:06:04 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:05:20 pm
Who's the co-commentator on the Beeb?

The French one? I think its Benjamin Kayzer.
Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1002 on: Today at 09:07:23 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:06:04 pm
The French one? I think its Benjamin Kayzer.
I was thinking it was a dual France-Saffer accent.

Brilliant try.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1003 on: Today at 09:08:14 pm
What an offload.
sinnermichael

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1004 on: Today at 09:08:51 pm
Sensational try.
Statto Red

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1005 on: Today at 09:10:34 pm
Scotland fortunate that was a try, that could have been another sin bin with penalty try.
Robinred

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1006 on: Today at 09:10:51 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 08:45:49 pm
Dont know if its the camera angle but looked like two forward passes in that previous phase.

Its one of two offences rarely picked up by the officials - the other being not straight at line outs.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1007 on: Today at 09:11:31 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:10:34 pm
Scotland fortunate that was a try, that could have been another sin bin with penalty try.

And two more points for France. Although Penaud would have felt a bit hard done by.

Nicely poised from a title point of view.
Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1008 on: Today at 09:12:00 pm
Not sure how the Scottish player avoided a yellow card after Barnes said it would be a penalty try. The good score doesn't negate the cynical foul attempt.
Statto Red

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1009 on: Today at 09:12:50 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:11:31 pm
And two more points for France. Although Penaud would have felt a bit hard done by.

Nicely poised from a title point of view.

Yep
MBL?

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1010 on: Today at 09:13:00 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 09:12:00 pm
Not sure how the Scottish player avoided a yellow card after Barnes said it would be a penalty try. The good score doesn't negate the cynical foul attempt.
Cause Barnes is a certified dose
Wabaloolah

    • My Twitter Account
Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1011 on: Today at 09:15:44 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:10:34 pm
Scotland fortunate that was a try, that could have been another sin bin with penalty try.
agreed cost them two points plus another possible sin bin
Statto Red

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1012 on: Today at 09:17:28 pm
After all that Scotland decide to kick
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1013 on: Today at 09:18:48 pm
If France get the two tries they need the scoreboard should in theory take car of itself but at this moment Id say Wales are just about favourites for the title.
Statto Red

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1014 on: Today at 09:21:14 pm
France look like they're panicking when they get into the Scotland 22, Scotland playing the conditions well.
Just Elmo?

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1015 on: Today at 09:24:00 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:18:48 pm
If France get the two tries they need the scoreboard should in theory take car of itself but at this moment Id say Wales are just about favourites for the title.

I don't think so.. we definitely have more points in us so 2 tries is not really enough for France.
Statto Red

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1016 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:24:00 pm
I don't think so.. we definitely have more points in us so 2 tries is not really enough for France.

Can't see it either 20 minutes left, France need 16 points[including 2 tries] without reply

Sin bin for France surely incoming.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1017 on: Today at 09:28:40 pm
Try here I think.
Statto Red

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1018 on: Today at 09:28:47 pm
That looks like a try to Scotland
Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1019 on: Today at 09:28:59 pm
Try here
Just Elmo?

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1020 on: Today at 09:29:15 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:26:30 pm
Can't see it either 20 minutes left, France need 16 points[including 2 tries] without reply

Sin bin for France surely incoming.

Definitely not now!
Robinred

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1021 on: Today at 09:29:56 pm
A Cherry on top!
Statto Red

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1022 on: Today at 09:29:58 pm
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:29:15 pm
Definitely not now!

Yep, try given.
MBL?

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1023 on: Today at 09:31:40 pm
Thought the Scottish number 7 knocked on for that one.
Statto Red

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1024 on: Today at 09:33:00 pm
Question now is, can Scotland hold on for the win?
Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1025 on: Today at 09:33:32 pm
Come on Scotland!
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1026 on: Today at 09:34:51 pm
They scored two tries in the last three minutes recently I think (I forget now). Score in this attack and its still on.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1027 on: Today at 09:35:26 pm
Nice Swan.
Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1028 on: Today at 09:35:50 pm
Cracking game. Most likely outcome is France getting the BP but failing to get the 21 pt margin
Just Elmo?

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1029 on: Today at 09:36:16 pm
Just feels like whichever team is defending is going to give away penalties or concede.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
Reply #1030 on: Today at 09:36:24 pm
Or not, bad miss, still need three tries from here.
