Who's the co-commentator on the Beeb?
The French one? I think its Benjamin Kayzer.
Dont know if its the camera angle but looked like two forward passes in that previous phase.
Scotland fortunate that was a try, that could have been another sin bin with penalty try.
And two more points for France. Although Penaud would have felt a bit hard done by.Nicely poised from a title point of view.
Not sure how the Scottish player avoided a yellow card after Barnes said it would be a penalty try. The good score doesn't negate the cynical foul attempt.
If France get the two tries they need the scoreboard should in theory take car of itself but at this moment Id say Wales are just about favourites for the title.
I don't think so.. we definitely have more points in us so 2 tries is not really enough for France.
Can't see it either 20 minutes left, France need 16 points[including 2 tries] without replySin bin for France surely incoming.
Definitely not now!
