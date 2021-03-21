Gats will probably goes with what he knows, thought the 9 & 10 would be Youngs and Farrell before the Ireland game but Youngs may have played himself out of the team.
9 will be either Connor Murray or Gareth Davies, Rhys Webb would have been in with a shout as Gatland really rates him but he's out for three months so may be too late for him.
I don't think Russell will go, Hogg will be in the squad, starting full back but as cover for 10. Gatland likes players who can cover multiple positions. Think the 10s will be Farrell and Biggar with Hogg as cover