Well he picked Russell as cover last tour.... and he has only improved and Sexton declined since then. Russell has been arguably the best 10 in Europe along with Ntamack over the last couple of years.



The issue with Finn is he is very mercurial - at his best he can be amongst the best in the NH, but at his worst he is worse than anyone else - and he is that bad about one game every 4/5 at min. Personally, on his day, Ford is the best FH in the NH outside of the French guys, is much much better as a FH than Farrell, but this season has probably been his worst (equally Farrell hasn't had a season, given he has not been playing for any club, so doesn't deserve to go either).