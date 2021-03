No doubt Biggar will start with Gatland as coach. Farrell will probably be the back up as well. If they're taking three 10s then does Finn Russell deserve to go over Sexton?



In my opinion yes. If Joey Carberry was healthy he'd really be pushing Sexton for that Ireland jersey. Maybe his experience is something Gatland would want but apart from that I can't really make a case for him. One of the Leinster lads on here might have a different take though.