France created situations in which Wales pretty much had two options concede a try or a penalty. It wasn't a case of making unforced errors. Wales couldn't win the ball back. The Wales defence was magnificent but France just kept on coming. Once France get on a roll they have always been pretty much unstoppable. They now have the discipline to keep the momentum going.

At the end there I couldn't really see a way for Wales to legally stem the flow.
Im agreeing with you. Its just splitting hairs.

France were good for the win. Wales fell apart in the last ten and deserved to lose.
Will be interesting to see who gets into the Lions team this year but surely will be one of the weakest ever if the likes of Sexton playing well below his best years may be a shoe in for the team.
Will be interesting to see who gets into the Lions team this year but surely will be one of the weakest ever if the likes of Sexton playing well below his best years may be a shoe in for the team.

You need someone who can handle themselves against the Saffers. Id probably go Biggar. Possibly Farrell (but I wouldnt start him).
