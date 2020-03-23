« previous next »
Author Topic: Six Nations 2021  (Read 14707 times)

Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #840 on: Today at 09:51:59 pm »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 09:50:18 pm
Get out of it. There should have been a yellow.

Course there should have been...there you go there's a second deserved yellow for us. Im sure you'll complain about that too.


MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #841 on: Today at 09:52:13 pm »
Haha that was a try


Libertine

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #842 on: Today at 09:52:32 pm »
Remember when we used to watch sports for the entertainment and athletic endeavours instead of VAR bureaucrats endlessly replaying every little incident?

Good times....


FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #843 on: Today at 09:52:50 pm »
Should've been another yellow there as well.

Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #844 on: Today at 09:53:14 pm »
France's game this now


MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #845 on: Today at 09:53:26 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:51:59 pm
Course there should have been...there you go there's a second deserved yellow for us. Im sure you'll complain about that too.
Should be down to 12/11 at this point.


Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #846 on: Today at 09:53:27 pm »
Wales going full Mourinho here.


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #847 on: Today at 09:53:54 pm »
Blame it on me guys, you were winning easily before I turned the telly off.



Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #848 on: Today at 09:54:23 pm »
The desperation to see us lose in here is unreal :lmao


FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #849 on: Today at 09:54:41 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 09:53:27 pm
Wales going full Mourinho here.

About to say this is Celtic vs Porto UEFA Cup Final levels of shithousery.

Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #850 on: Today at 09:54:43 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:54:23 pm
The desperation to see us lose in here is unreal :lmao

I want a draw personally.


Al 666

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #851 on: Today at 09:54:55 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:53:14 pm
France's game this now

There won't be enough time.



Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #852 on: Today at 09:55:49 pm »
Late penalty for France, they kick it and it's a draw and everyone goes home happy.

Apart from jonkrux, obviously.





Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #853 on: Today at 09:55:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:54:55 pm
There won't be enough time.

More than enough time


FlashGordon

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #854 on: Today at 09:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:54:23 pm
The desperation to see us lose in here is unreal :lmao

I have ye backed so I certainly don't want ye to lose.

Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

MBL?

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #855 on: Today at 09:57:10 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:54:23 pm
The desperation to see us lose in here is unreal :lmao
From who?


jillc

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #856 on: Today at 09:57:37 pm »
Why would I want Wales to lose anyway, Welshred?



Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #857 on: Today at 09:58:18 pm »
I fucking hate it when sport is reduced to refereeing whim.



gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #858 on: Today at 09:59:54 pm »
Damn


Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #859 on: Today at 09:59:55 pm »
 :lmao


Ray K

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #860 on: Today at 09:59:57 pm »
 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao





Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #861 on: Today at 10:00:01 pm »
Blimey Wales.



TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #862 on: Today at 10:00:20 pm »
Fucking hell Wales, even England beat these ;D

Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Just Elmo?

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #863 on: Today at 10:00:27 pm »
I hope jonkrux cashed out.


smicer07

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #864 on: Today at 10:00:29 pm »
😂 🇫🇷


b_joseph

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #865 on: Today at 10:00:33 pm »
Fuck me...that was some comeback/throw away. Whatever side you're on


a treeless whopper

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #866 on: Today at 10:00:38 pm »
Does this kill our CL hopes?


jonkrux

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #867 on: Today at 10:01:04 pm »
I feel sick


jonkrux

  
  
  
  
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #868 on: Today at 10:01:34 pm »
I didn't. Could have cashed out... Fuming


FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,469
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #869 on: Today at 10:02:00 pm »
Wales deserve that, they stopped playing rugby after 60 minutes. Mourinho would've been proud.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online jonkrux

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #870 on: Today at 10:02:24 pm »
That's all the fun in betting right
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,251
  • JFT 96
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #871 on: Today at 10:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:55:59 pm
More than enough time

Correct.

Unlucky Wales.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,877
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #872 on: Today at 10:02:37 pm »
:lmao
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,952
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #873 on: Today at 10:02:47 pm »
Spursd it.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,205
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #874 on: Today at 10:02:48 pm »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 10:01:04 pm
I feel sick
Give up that gambling. Its no good.
Logged
