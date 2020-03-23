Get out of it. There should have been a yellow.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
Course there should have been...there you go there's a second deserved yellow for us. Im sure you'll complain about that too.
Wales going full Mourinho here.
The desperation to see us lose in here is unreal
France's game this now
There won't be enough time.
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now
More than enough time
people like big dick nick.
I feel sick
Page created in 0.02 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.52]