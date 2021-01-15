« previous next »
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 06:26:25 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:25:25 pm
All these Welsh people supporting England today, feels plain weird.

Scots too. Who'd have thought we'd all be united around England against France?
Offline jillc

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 06:26:58 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:26:25 pm
Scots too. Who'd have thought we'd all be united around England against France?

Sorry mate, I'd forgotten about you as well.  ;D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Wabaloolah

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 06:26:59 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:25:25 pm
All these Welsh people supporting England today, feels plain weird.
think how we feel!!!
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 06:27:57 pm »
France blew that one.
Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,356
Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 06:28:21 pm »
Cheers England, returning the favour we did you last year.

Next week I rejoin the Auld Alliance...  ;D
Online Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 06:28:21 pm »
Haha yess!! Get in!! ;D
Offline jillc

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 06:28:32 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 06:26:59 pm
think how we feel!!!

Don't worry, I'm almost sure it won't last.  ;D
Offline Robinred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 06:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:27:57 pm
France blew that one.

Id prefer to give Englands players the credit tbf. Cracking game though.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 06:32:08 pm »
Good win for England that. French got to play the game they wanted in the first half and England just about matched it. Then England got more the game they wanted in the second half.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 06:32:34 pm »
The biggest mistake (among many) the RFU ever made was letting Shaun Edwards slip through their fingers. Absolutely ridiculous. We would have won so much more had he been part of the set up this last decade. French defence their was very good.

Really good game I though. I know Wab said their were loads of errors from both sides second half, and there were, but think that was just the pace of the game catching up with them. Best game Ive watched in a while (havent watched many to be fair!).

France v Wales should be a great game.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 06:32:58 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:26:25 pm
Scots too. Who'd have thought we'd all be united around England against France?

Why are you bothered? :D
Online Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 06:36:03 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:32:58 pm
Why are you bothered? :D

Scotland beat Ireland and France and they still have the slimmest chance of winning the tournament if France beat us
Online Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 06:36:21 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:28:32 pm
Don't worry, I'm almost sure it won't last.  ;D

I've already gone back to hoping Ireland destroy you next week ;D
Offline Shady Craig

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #613 on: Yesterday at 06:37:13 pm »
G'wan you beautiful English bastards
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #614 on: Yesterday at 06:38:28 pm »
Whats going on? Has us beating France changed anything for you?
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #615 on: Yesterday at 06:39:08 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:32:58 pm
Why are you bothered? :D

Unlke England we still have a chance. A small one maybe, but a chance.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #616 on: Yesterday at 06:41:02 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 06:36:21 pm
I've already gone back to hoping Ireland destroy you next week ;D

Lads. Its Ireland.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #617 on: Yesterday at 06:42:23 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:39:08 pm
Unlke England we still have a chance. A small one maybe, but a chance.

Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #618 on: Yesterday at 06:45:05 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:42:23 pm


Until we get brought back to reality tomorrow....  ;D
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #619 on: Yesterday at 06:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:45:05 pm
Until we get brought back to reality tomorrow....  ;D

Wheres it being played? Youre at home arent you? I went to a Scotland v Ireland game once back in 2003, great weekend!
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #620 on: Yesterday at 06:49:01 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:39:08 pm
Unlke England we still have a chance. A small one maybe, but a chance.
you need to win all three and get a bonus point in each game?
Offline Just Elmo?

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #621 on: Yesterday at 06:50:23 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:47:56 pm
Wheres it being played? Youre at home arent you? I went to a Scotland v Ireland game once back in 2003, great weekend!

Yeah it's at Murrayfield, so I think we have a decent chance. Then Italy at Murrayfield and France in Paris. We haven't beaten France away in almost as long as we went without winning at Twickenham I think but who knows, its France after all.
Online Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #622 on: Yesterday at 06:51:56 pm »
Just looked at the table and it looks like France need to beat us and Scotland with bonus point wins to win the Championship, which is pleasing.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #623 on: Yesterday at 06:54:22 pm »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:50:23 pm
Yeah it's at Murrayfield, so I think we have a decent chance. Then Italy at Murrayfield and France in Paris. We haven't beaten France away in almost as long as we went without winning at Twickenham I think but who knows, its France after all.

Only the very best sides beat France these days.
Offline Shady Craig

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #624 on: Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:38:28 pm
Whats going on? Has us beating France changed anything for you?
Its given us a bit of wiggle room with them not getting a bonus point against you.
Online Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #625 on: Today at 12:45:44 am »
Quote from: Shady Craig on Yesterday at 09:59:33 pm
Its given us a bit of wiggle room with them not getting a bonus point against you.

They got a losing bonus point
