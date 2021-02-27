« previous next »
Author Topic: Six Nations 2021  (Read 7851 times)

Online Elzar

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #400 on: Today at 05:42:56 pm »
Between this, the cricket and the football, Im really struggling to enjoy sport with the quality of those in charge.
Online sinnermichael

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #401 on: Today at 05:46:03 pm »
OK. Say there was no knock on and give the try.

Online Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #402 on: Today at 05:56:05 pm »
I like that Navidi was trying to claim he wasn't holding onto the ball while the ball was resting between his chin and the ground.
Online Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #403 on: Today at 05:57:39 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:56:05 pm
I like that Navidi was trying to claim he wasn't holding onto the ball while the ball was resting between his chin and the ground.

Technically he's right ;D
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #404 on: Today at 05:59:31 pm »
Clever try
Online Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #405 on: Today at 05:59:52 pm »
That was absolutely idiotic by Hill there.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #406 on: Today at 06:00:00 pm »
How can we be losing by 10 to a team this ordinary? Playing against the referee doesnt help but this is shameful.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #407 on: Today at 06:01:14 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:59:52 pm
That was absolutely idiotic by Hill there.

Id have dropped him for the haircut to be honest.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #408 on: Today at 06:01:35 pm »
Fucking idiot

Online Agent99

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #409 on: Today at 06:02:09 pm »
We were doing well with our discipline this half and then Hill just fucks it.
Online Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #410 on: Today at 06:03:00 pm »
We'll still lose this
Online Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #411 on: Today at 06:03:21 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:01:14 pm
Id have dropped him for the haircut to be honest.
I was literally about to post that his haircut was criminal before that.
Online Robinred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #412 on: Today at 06:03:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:00:00 pm
How can we be losing by 10 to a team this ordinary? Playing against the referee doesnt help but this is shameful.

Bloody hell Gerry - these are two moderate and fairly evenly matched teams - neither would be considered anywhere near vintage.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #413 on: Today at 06:05:18 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:03:45 pm
Bloody hell Gerry - these are two moderate and fairly evenly matched teams - neither would be considered anywhere near vintage.

Exactly my thoughts really, we shouldnt be losing by 10 to a team that havent got loads to offer. Were nothing special but shouldnt be losing by more than a score.
Online jillc

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #414 on: Today at 06:05:22 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:03:00 pm
We'll still lose this

No you won't, I so desperate to get that coach out I would even be willing to lose to Wales.  :D
Online Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #415 on: Today at 06:06:13 pm »
You're the better team, only a try behind with plenty of time still left. You'll win.
Online Agent99

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #416 on: Today at 06:07:02 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:01:14 pm
Id have dropped him for the haircut to be honest.
His beard's wank as well. If 90% of it is on your neck, shave that pube looking shit off.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #417 on: Today at 06:07:29 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 06:05:18 pm
Exactly my thoughts really, we shouldnt be losing by 10 to a team that havent got loads to offer. Were nothing special but shouldnt be losing by more than a score.

To be fair theyve been gifted 11 (14, but theyd have taken an easy 3). So its a bit harsh to slate them for being 10 points down.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #418 on: Today at 06:09:09 pm »
With stoppages for injuries and the TMO theres a chance this game could last longer than the cricket.
Online Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #419 on: Today at 06:11:04 pm »
Wales are 20 minutes away from the Shithouse Triple Crown. Still on course for the Shithouse Grand Slam.
Online Robinred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #420 on: Today at 06:14:00 pm »
Ive been locked down in west Wales since November. Can anyone please explain this spate of dreadful haircuts? Is it because barbershops are closed?
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #421 on: Today at 06:15:11 pm »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 06:14:00 pm
Ive been locked down in west Wales since November. Can anyone please explain this spate of dreadful haircuts? Is it because barbershops are closed?

I think theyve probably just always been terrible in West Wales.

These players are no better.
Online Robinred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #422 on: Today at 06:15:54 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:15:11 pm
I think theyve probably just always been terrible in West Wales.

These players are no better.

😂
Online Robinred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #423 on: Today at 06:16:45 pm »
Scores level, the French ref is our only hope now.
Online Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #424 on: Today at 06:18:37 pm »
Expecting England to cruise to the win now
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #425 on: Today at 06:26:16 pm »
Fucking hell, lets give a few more penalties away.
Online Agent99

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #426 on: Today at 06:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 06:18:37 pm
Expecting England to cruise to the win now
The ref loves you mate. No way England get anything from this.
Online Robinred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #427 on: Today at 06:26:38 pm »
Wish we wouldnt keep kicking possession away - though in fairness, England are gifting it back through penalties.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #428 on: Today at 06:27:06 pm »
The ref seems to be in a crusade against the mullets, and Im all for it
Online Zimagic

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #429 on: Today at 06:27:55 pm »
How has Itoge not been carded yet?
Online jillc

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #430 on: Today at 06:27:58 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:26:16 pm
Fucking hell, lets give a few more penalties away.

They obviously got my email.
Online Welshred

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #431 on: Today at 06:29:24 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 06:26:35 pm
The ref loves you mate. No way England get anything from this.

Don't need the ref to burst through our defence mate
Online Ray K

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #432 on: Today at 06:31:30 pm »
England are absolutely brain dead.
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #433 on: Today at 06:31:43 pm »
Suppose its a decent effort considering weve been up against 16 men since the start.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #434 on: Today at 06:32:13 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:31:30 pm
England are absolutely brain dead.

Yeah, deserve to lose for the sheer number weve given away. That said, dont think there was a huge amount in that last one.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #435 on: Today at 06:34:18 pm »
Will Jones be under pressure after this loss??
Online Agent99

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #436 on: Today at 06:34:31 pm »
Well played Wales. Deserved the win. Ref was poor but our discipline was absolutely shocking.
Online Trump's tiny tiny hands

Re: Six Nations 2021
« Reply #437 on: Today at 06:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 06:31:30 pm
England are absolutely brain dead.

This is their usual antics, theyre just been bloody obvious about it today. Obvious enough for even this ref to see it
