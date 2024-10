Take your pick from these two:



LFC home league defeats by three goals or more since 1970: 3*

MUFC home league defeats by three goals or more since Oct 2023: 4



or



LFC wins at MUFC by three goals or more in league since 1970: 6



* This is from memory, thinking itís Chelsea 2005, West Ham 2015 and City 2021 (behind closed doors). I may have forgotten one or two.