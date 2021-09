It's everything I hoped for and more, backing vocals are worth the collab alone! Nice to hear him with a bit of heft behind him - if anything I'm slightly surprised by how restrained Circle are there. The tinkly piano bit after the first chorus is gorgeous.



Video is fucking gas - Steve Davis is such a great lad.



Can't wait for the album now. Start saying novenas that we get a tour - or failing that, The Barbican gig from last year rescheduled.



Am dead excited about it. I think they release that Ivy tune as a teaser - but then I thought the collab with Pigs7 on 2020 meant loads of fierce noise. There's one track that owns a whole side on its own which looks good already. Double Gatefold tooSteve Davis needs knighting for his services to snooker and music. There's never been such a thing.As is the new Gnod LP that came out today.Still no Shit & Shine release this year.