New Santa Sprees song just out! 'But Rob, who the fuck are Santa Sprees?'Well let me put it up and I'll tell you more underneath their video in about 30 mins...Not sure how I came across these last year, but I'm hoping I remembered to include their 'Sum Total Of Insolent Blank' album [ https://santasprees.bandcamp.com/album/sum-total-of-insolent-blank ] in my RAOTY 2020. If I didn't I'll be doing the dementia gig in 10 years. It's a cracking 43 song opus of mildly Ween - like oddness plus lots of bedroom folksy blues. It's not like Ween at all but it's the nearest thing I can anchor it to. What came across strongly in this Anglo/Japanese 2 piece was love. That simple emotion that we all crave.That 'Total Sum...' album was a ltd edition release of 50 only - and this morning I FOUND ONE on discogs for £10.I've read later this afternoon that one half of Santa Sprees has been diagnosed with cancer and he maybe has 14 months to live. Hence this beautiful song.excellent Santa Sprees primer for Total Sum here: They're the new thing!