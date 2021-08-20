That's great - sounds like something Warp would have put out in the early 90s.
Double take moment - I read the title as Scouse Volcanique
Great isn't it... think it might be my favourite 2021 track so far... her full album here: https://mariedelta.bandcamp.com/album/route-de-nuit
Really liked The Sun Goes Wild too.
blurb:
Ex-member of the Pussy Patrol, Eyes Behind and BCBG, Marie Delta is the solo project of Mariette Auvray.
It's an invitation to a magical and psychedelic space, using synths, samplers, guitar and vocals.
The album "Route de nuit" is a DIY playground in french pop format,
drowned in backing vocals, and haunted by the ghosts of Black Devil Disco Club and Broadcast. Recorded in 2020 after catching the covid long version, this album deals with various subjects such as the rebirth from illness and time flying (Fleurir), a poetic ode to household (Nettoyeuse Electrique), fear of street harassment (Route de nuit), and the explosion of the sun in a few billion years (The Sun Goes Wild).