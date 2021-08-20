« previous next »
Re: 2021 in Music
August 20, 2021, 10:42:27 pm
Quote from: Filler. on August 19, 2021, 10:57:44 pm
Caligula was probably the most awe inspiring album I've ever heard. Situationist prank it is not.

Checking this out now. Very personal and true. Musically not my cup of tea but I can certainly see the greatness for those it is.
Re: 2021 in Music
August 20, 2021, 10:47:25 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on August 20, 2021, 01:30:30 pm
Think its fair to say we have a winner of RAOTY.. Lorde  ' Solar Fever'...no idea what it sounds like nor am I ever likely to listen to it..but the sleeve alone wins my vote!

Check out the flip side! She's on all fours. NSFW
Re: 2021 in Music
August 21, 2021, 11:22:53 am
New Angel Olsen EP, James McMurtry, Tropical Fuck Storm, Sturgill Simpson, Lorde album cover that I feel slightly wrong for looking at... Yesterday was a pretty decent day for music.
Re: 2021 in Music
August 21, 2021, 11:49:48 am
I liked The Reytons EP - May Seriously Harm You and thers Around You - even if it is a bit of an early Arctic Monkeys rip off. Parquet Courts new single is class too
Re: 2021 in Music
August 26, 2021, 01:14:44 pm
Just getting into the latest Japanese Breakfast album. Very good. Quality varied instrumentation all around. Love the closing track especially.

Going Down South by the Black Keys has been stuck in my head the last few weeks also. Very enjoyable set of Blues covers there.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sbjrMeN2DMc&ab_channel=BBCMusic
Re: 2021 in Music
August 26, 2021, 11:31:46 pm
Great song, outstanding photo  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/MDEbFYs7h8U" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/MDEbFYs7h8U</a>

Re: 2021 in Music
August 30, 2021, 12:11:50 pm
Saw a new (to me) band last night - Lime Garden. Very promising indeed. An all-girl four-piece (and I mean girl - theyre all young enough to be my daughter) with a sound somewhat reminiscent of the Orielles, plus a suggestion theyve been listening to their mums X-Ray Spex records. Great stage presence, plenty of attitude, musically very tight. Im properly impressed.

This is their new single, Pulp:
https://youtu.be/lIJjEbXzDyQ

They were the support for Katy J Pearson, who was great. With her band on stage, shes a lot more rock than she is on record. She did most of the songs off the album, plus one new one that sounded great, but the real highlight of the set for me was a cover of Willows Song from The Wicker Man, which was amazing. I spoke to her briefly after the show and she said it might be on the new album, so thats something to look forward to.
Re: 2021 in Music
August 30, 2021, 09:00:47 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Uvz5U2Qhv9o" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Uvz5U2Qhv9o</a>

Loving the opening of this track. Chilled out Parisian tune with some angelic harmonies and some acid/dubby vibes. Found on my man Brian Turners fortnightly show up today..


https://brianturnershow.com/
https://www.mixcloud.com/brian-turner5/brian-turner-show-august-30-2021/
Re: 2021 in Music
August 30, 2021, 11:44:03 pm
The new Steve Gunn album sounds nice on first listen. And that Twin Shadow's a great summer album. And James McMurtry is really a lyrical godking. And so is Ka. And I'm out.
Re: 2021 in Music
August 31, 2021, 10:40:57 am
Quote from: Filler. on August 30, 2021, 09:00:47 pm
Loving the opening of this track. Chilled out Parisian tune with some angelic harmonies and some acid/dubby vibes. Found on my man Brian Turners fortnightly show up today..

That's great - sounds like something Warp would have put out in the early 90s.

Double take moment - I read the title as Scouse Volcanique
Re: 2021 in Music
August 31, 2021, 01:24:55 pm
New Chvrches is a banger. It's what their 3rd album should have been.
Re: 2021 in Music
August 31, 2021, 05:52:26 pm
Quote from: damomad on August 31, 2021, 01:24:55 pm
New Chvrches is a banger. It's what their 3rd album should have been.
Yes, it has been a pleasant surprise.
Re: 2021 in Music
August 31, 2021, 09:21:16 pm
Quote from: damomad on August 31, 2021, 01:24:55 pm
New Chvrches is a banger. It's what their 3rd album should have been.

Absolutely adore the new CHVRCHES album, and honestly, I think it comes rather close to toppling Every Open Eye as their best effort. Final Girl might just be their best ever song, imo of course.
Re: 2021 in Music
August 31, 2021, 11:10:49 pm
Quote from: smutchin on August 31, 2021, 10:40:57 am
That's great - sounds like something Warp would have put out in the early 90s.

Double take moment - I read the title as Scouse Volcanique

;D

Great isn't it... think it might be my favourite 2021 track so far... her full album here: https://mariedelta.bandcamp.com/album/route-de-nuit

Really liked The Sun Goes Wild too.


blurb:

Ex-member of the Pussy Patrol, Eyes Behind and BCBG, Marie Delta is the solo project of Mariette Auvray.
It's an invitation to a magical and psychedelic space, using synths, samplers, guitar and vocals.
The album "Route de nuit" is a DIY playground in french pop format,
drowned in backing vocals, and haunted by the ghosts of Black Devil Disco Club and Broadcast. Recorded in 2020 after catching the covid long version, this album deals with various subjects such as the rebirth from illness and time flying (Fleurir), a poetic ode to household (Nettoyeuse Electrique), fear of street harassment (Route de nuit), and the explosion of the sun in a few billion years (The Sun Goes Wild).
Re: 2021 in Music
September 1, 2021, 10:55:05 pm
Been enjoying a number of albums on the Raw Tonk label tonight - i love the label's album cover artwork - lots of skronky spazzmonkeytwatballoon splats and spits and donks and blaps in the music. Love that sound of lung air getting pushed naked through wind instruments.

A new one out and in my hat for RAOTY21 is from a Spanish trio called Sputnik Trio called 'What The Hate' which apparently looks like What The Fuck in Spanish or something.

https://rawtonkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/what-the-hate
Re: 2021 in Music
September 3, 2021, 09:45:01 am
Looking forward to the new Little Simz...me and the lad both fans so agreed first joint Lp purchase* #DadnLad.


*Though he was a bit taken aback when I pointed out that means we both pay half.
Re: 2021 in Music
September 3, 2021, 01:52:07 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on September  3, 2021, 09:45:01 am
Looking forward to the new Little Simz...me and the lad both fans so agreed first joint Lp purchase* #DadnLad.


*Though he was a bit taken aback when I pointed out that means we both pay half.

Boss! Just on my first listen through and its definitely been worth the wait.
Re: 2021 in Music
September 3, 2021, 03:01:50 pm
Just listened to the new Jinjer album - really good. Great musicians and Tatiana's voice! Some tremendous videos on Youtube too.
Re: 2021 in Music
September 3, 2021, 09:36:44 pm
New Santa Sprees song just out! 'But Rob, who the fuck are Santa Sprees?'

Well let me put it up and I'll tell you more underneath their video in about 30 mins...



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/05AgkLZkH88" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/05AgkLZkH88</a>


Not sure how I came across these last year, but I'm hoping I remembered to include their 'Sum Total Of Insolent Blank' album [ https://santasprees.bandcamp.com/album/sum-total-of-insolent-blank ] in my RAOTY 2020. If I didn't I'll be doing the dementia gig in 10 years. It's a cracking 43 song opus of mildly Ween - like oddness plus lots of bedroom folksy blues. It's not like Ween at all but it's the nearest thing I can anchor it to. What came across strongly in this Anglo/Japanese 2 piece was love. That simple emotion that we all crave.

That 'Total Sum...' album was a ltd edition release of 50 only - and this morning I FOUND ONE on discogs for £10.


I've read later this afternoon that one half of Santa Sprees has been diagnosed with cancer and he maybe has 14 months to live. Hence this beautiful song.











excellent Santa Sprees primer for Total Sum here: They're the new thing!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/otf4UhnLaNo" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/otf4UhnLaNo</a>





Re: 2021 in Music
Yesterday at 10:40:41 pm
Colin Webster: 'Vs Amp'

Arrived this morning stuck it on and loved it. Stuck it on again in the afternoon loved it a bit more. Stuck it on again later and I think the dog even started to like it - she was a bit freaked out at first. May listen again later but it really enjoys being loud.

One dude with a baritone sax and a Fender Twin reverb battling it out vs his amp. It's noisy skronk abstract jazz but beautiful too. I love these kind of explorations of a musical instrument where someone is looking at it and asking, what the fuck is this thing? At times, it reminds me of 1950's David Attenborough footage of various tribes and their music.

https://rawtonkrecords.bandcamp.com/album/vs-amp

Re: 2021 in Music
Yesterday at 11:19:47 pm
Quote from: Filler. on September  3, 2021, 09:36:44 pm

I've read later this afternoon that one half of Santa Sprees has been diagnosed with cancer and he maybe has 14 months to live. Hence this beautiful song.



I've also read that his partner/lover/musical cohort can't listen to this which has killed me. Do give it a listen. It's a love song.
Re: 2021 in Music
Today at 03:09:41 pm
Whilst were on such a horrible subject, Ive just seen that Sarah Harding of Girls Aloud fame has died aged 39. Very sad to hear, no age at all.
