Author Topic: 2021 in Music

S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,413
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #320 on: Today at 05:26:47 pm
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Today at 01:49:16 pm
Was never a huge Wolf Alice fan but I quite like the handful of tracks Ive heard off the new album, nothing strikes me as mind-blowing, but not bad. The hype seems a bit over the top but Ill give the album a listen.

But I don't get this snobbish attitude over what is and isnt real music, like you can draw a line between what is authentic and worthy of being liked, and what isnt  and everything on the wrong side of the line is not real music because its produced by the wrong person, or being hyped too much, or because the band might play stadiums. And that because of that, their motivations cant possibly be genuine so its all fake and worthless. Its not some amazing revelation that music is hyped and marketed to a target audience - even the most authentic music. But the quality (or otherwise) of the music is separate from that.

Whether I like or dislike a song has nothing to do with who produced it, how its been marketed, or whether the band play stadiums or not. Some people cant seem to draw the line at just disliking / hating certain music  there has to be an extra layer of self-righteousness to justify their opinion and make them feel superior. So they suggest that the artists themselves are not genuine and its not real music. Also this categorising of certain music as being music for (insert social / cultural stereotype) is really patronising - people like music for their own reasons, I don't get this attitude some people have thats like these people only like this music because theyre brainwashed, but I can think for myself. Maybe people are enjoying the Wolf Alice album because they just like the songs?

How do you know you're not just being 'sold' the music that you like?
Great post.
damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 876
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #321 on: Today at 06:11:54 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 02:12:28 pm
That's an easy one. Because most of them can't even give it away!  Next question....

Nice post though. Feels like an actual proper discussion could happen. 

Nothing wrong with wanting to 'Bring it to the stadium' - but if that is your stated aim, then we have decidedly different ideas about music . You are selling me a product, not an album. There's a difference between wanting to be the biggest band in the world and wanting to be the best band in the world. Sometimes the 2 cross over, and the music carries the band all the way to the stadium - Flaming Lips, PJ Harvey, Radiohead. Other times it comes across as horribly cynical. When a band has the big guns of a major label behind them like this - it's got nothing to do with wanting you to hear the music. It's got more to do with wanting you to buy/stream the album, click the link, buy the ticket.  I want to be moved by music, not merely be a demographic it's aimed at. 

I like a lot of your points, but I find the moved by music comment most interesting and want to delve in.

I'm a fan of Wolf Alice through word of mouth, no doubt the friend who asked me to see a gig a few years ago had been manipulated by the marketing men and is just a drone within his demographic though. Even so, the marketing only gets you so far. It might get the song on the radio, the Aryan race photo in some glossy music mag (assuming they still have those), might get me to actually buy the album. What it can't do though is explain me having the album on repeat on me headphones, being continually moved by each track, each crescendo reminding me of another album I loved, Dream Pop, Shoegaze, U2, Fleetwood Mac, the 80s and 90s, memory's of albums I love which are BIG and not afraid of it.

I'm not good at describing how I feel when listening to music, so you'll not get some in depth analysis of why it's a great album. It's not something I can talk about objectively, like say how the reds play on a weekend. It's something more personal, no one can tell or force anyone to be moved by anything else. We all have our own makeup and baggage. It's all just a load of vibrations. All I know is that it's not marketing that's moving me.

On the Flaming Lips, I'm a bit of an anorak of theirs. We're only still talking about them because some Warner Bros execs took a chance on them. They had to tone down their mad shit and make a more commercial sounding albums in the early 90s. Then they started dealing with heroin and making 4 CD albums, had their record deal on their last legs but with whatever production money they had with Zaireeka, they blew it on Soft Bulletin and the rest is history.

How did I become a fan? Saw they on Jonathan Ross one night, the marketing men pushing their latest album Yoshimi down our throats. I can honestly say if one musical moment changed my life, it was that. So I'm a bit less precious about marketing as I know it can be a gateway to a lot of good in the world. Live and let live my friend.
Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,347
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #322 on: Today at 06:22:06 pm
Quote from: S on Today at 05:26:47 pm
Great post.
Agreed. There's been some pretty patronising and misinformed posts over the last page or so.
Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,352
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #323 on: Today at 06:38:44 pm
SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,989
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #324 on: Today at 06:57:02 pm
Quote from: Mr Dilkington on Today at 06:22:06 pm
Agreed. There's been some pretty patronising and misinformed posts over the last page or so.

Ouch. I mean, I've been called patronising before, and happy to hold my hands up. Guilty. Will gladly take the judge's sentence. But misinformed... :'(
Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #325 on: Today at 07:08:05 pm
I'm definitely patronising and misinformed. This has been a better chat than the usual though, so worth the stain on my soul.

Good post Damomad, will come back later. Appreciate you taking the time. Huge Flaming Lips fan too.

I wouldn't take anything personally lads. This thread used to be 50 or 60 pages a year with some spectacular arguments. Sam was grandstanding with lettuce shite every 5 minutes  Was better for it. I'm just a bitter auld fecker.
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #326 on: Today at 07:34:50 pm
15 months of global pandemic has left me yearning for the sounds of home and wanting to listen to new stuff by Crowded House & Counting Crows, so my credentials are pretty much in the basement in this discussion and so I'm keeping quiet ;D
Mr Dilkington

  • would rather be too cold than too hot
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,347
  • Never buy the Sun
    • www.level3football.com
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #327 on: Today at 07:44:46 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 06:57:02 pm
Ouch. I mean, I've been called patronising before, and happy to hold my hands up. Guilty. Will gladly take the judge's sentence. But misinformed... :'(
The misinformed comment wasn't actually directed at you, it's pretty obvious you know a lot about music - certainly much more than me - though I do think your post was patronising. Still, I think you probably wrote it in the knowledge that it was but hey it was well written so *shrug*.

I can't speak for everyone who likes Blue Weekend or Wolf Alice more generally but personally speaking it's not like I listen to it unaware of all the marketing hullabaloo that surrounds all mainstream bands these days. I like the new album for what it is - a nice pop/indie album. If it's not for you fair enough - though seems like you've listened to one of the weaker songs on the album and made your mind up based on that rather than listen to the whole album?

AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,527
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #328 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm
The RAWK hipster gatekeepers are not innocent in recommending bad music though. I remember a couple of years ago a few of them were hyping this metal album up, think it had an astronaut on the cover or something and the band made a comeback after 20 years?

I gave it a whirl and it was some of the weirdest, apocalyptic doom nonsense Ive ever listened to, I was close to throwing my phone in the sea.
Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #329 on: Today at 08:04:40 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:56:14 pm
The RAWK hipster gatekeepers are not innocent in recommending bad music though. I remember a couple of years ago a few of them were hyping this metal album up, think it had an astronaut on the cover or something and the band made a comeback after 20 years?

I gave it a whirl and it was some of the weirdest, apocalyptic doom nonsense Ive ever listened to, I was close to throwing my phone in the sea.

 :lmao The last Sleep album I think. Still a banger. For some reason completely entwined with the joy of the first CL final run for me.

Totally deserved after all my bullshit today.

Doom metal is like Indie pop you either like it or you don't.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,527
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #330 on: Today at 08:06:43 pm
Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 08:04:40 pm
:lmao The last Sleep album I think. Still a banger. For some reason completely entwined with the joy of the first CL final run for me.

Totally deserved after all my bullshit today.

Doom metal is like Indie pop you either like it or you don't.

Thats the one  ;D

Maybe I needed to be really stoned to enjoy it?!  ;D
Chip Evans

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #331 on: Today at 08:11:33 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:06:43 pm
Thats the one  ;D

Maybe I needed to be really stoned to enjoy it?!  ;D

They definitely were when they recorded it. Would do no harm.
damomad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 876
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #332 on: Today at 08:12:17 pm
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Today at 04:56:02 pm
There's a reason lots of people are hearing this album though. It's marketing. It's the PR machine. Payola. My main gripe with it is that it's not the music that has forced its way through to many listeners. It's the brute force of the marketing campaign. And I don't really think that is separate from the music. Because they don't bother to spend the marketing campaign on bands that aren't, on some level, lowest common denominator music. I mean, I could be proved wrong here and Harry Pussy, Horse Lords and Hen Ogledd might all have billboards and dirigibles floating all over Hartlepool and Hebden Bridge, I dunno, I've not really been anywhere for 18 months, except work and the middle aisle at Aldi.

I've condensed this but you raise a great point in mentioning Spotify and the PR machine. Recently I've been getting the odd notification of "New Album", upon opening Spotify, by such and such band I like (not Wolf Alice in this case). And immediately I can listen to it. There's no walking to the shop or buying on Amazon and waiting for a delivery, unwrapping it, sticking it in the oven. It's instant consumption. I can't put my finger on it but it all feels more sinister than the days of TV advertising, buying a physical copy and being made to wait for it. Before streaming, I would actively have to go out and choose, whereas now the choice is made for me. I really need to pack Spotify in to be honest, especially with them fucking artists over with fees so much.

Quote from: Chip Evans on Today at 07:08:05 pm
I'm definitely patronising and misinformed. This has been a better chat than the usual though, so worth the stain on my soul.

Good post Damomad, will come back later. Appreciate you taking the time. Huge Flaming Lips fan too.

I wouldn't take anything personally lads. This thread used to be 50 or 60 pages a year with some spectacular arguments. Sam was grandstanding with lettuce shite every 5 minutes  Was better for it. I'm just a bitter auld fecker.

No gripes here, looking forward to it  :)
Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,296
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #333 on: Today at 08:57:32 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 07:56:14 pm
The RAWK hipster gatekeepers are not innocent in recommending bad music though. I remember a couple of years ago a few of them were hyping this metal album up, think it had an astronaut on the cover or something and the band made a comeback after 20 years?

I gave it a whirl and it was some of the weirdest, apocalyptic doom nonsense Ive ever listened to, I was close to throwing my phone in the sea.
;D Mate, that album was ace and I usually can't stand metal, aside from the riffs are fun to play. But I get what you're saying, taste is always gonna be a personal thing and no one ever really likes the stuff they like being criticised. Also the mental image of a man so enraged by an album that he hoys his phone into the sea is a cracker.

Nice one everybody for all the debate; as many have said, a bit of good natured back and forth makes these threads a lot more interesting. Can't be arsed to throw my own opinion in as I'm one of nature's fencesitters (and still haven't listened to the album in question, though I'll probably have to after all this), but it's been fun to read.
jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,101
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
Reply #334 on: Today at 09:03:44 pm
Quote from: Djozer on Today at 08:57:32 pm
;D Mate, that album was ace and I usually can't stand metal, aside from the riffs are fun to play. But I get what you're saying, taste is always gonna be a personal thing and no one ever really likes the stuff they like being criticised. Also the mental image of a man so enraged by an album that he hoys his phone into the sea is a cracker.

Nice one everybody for all the debate; as many have said, a bit of good natured back and forth makes these threads a lot more interesting. Can't be arsed to throw my own opinion in as I'm one of nature's fencesitters (and still haven't listened to the album in question, though I'll probably have to after all this), but it's been fun to read.

I suspect we'll be back at it in either side of New Year ;D
