That's an easy one. Because most of them can't even give it away! Next question....



Nice post though. Feels like an actual proper discussion could happen.



Nothing wrong with wanting to 'Bring it to the stadium' - but if that is your stated aim, then we have decidedly different ideas about music . You are selling me a product, not an album. There's a difference between wanting to be the biggest band in the world and wanting to be the best band in the world. Sometimes the 2 cross over, and the music carries the band all the way to the stadium - Flaming Lips, PJ Harvey, Radiohead. Other times it comes across as horribly cynical. When a band has the big guns of a major label behind them like this - it's got nothing to do with wanting you to hear the music. It's got more to do with wanting you to buy/stream the album, click the link, buy the ticket. I want to be moved by music, not merely be a demographic it's aimed at.



I like a lot of your points, but I find the moved by music comment most interesting and want to delve in.I'm a fan of Wolf Alice through word of mouth, no doubt the friend who asked me to see a gig a few years ago had been manipulated by the marketing men and is just a drone within his demographic though. Even so, the marketing only gets you so far. It might get the song on the radio, the Aryan race photo in some glossy music mag (assuming they still have those), might get me to actually buy the album. What it can't do though is explain me having the album on repeat on me headphones, being continually moved by each track, each crescendo reminding me of another album I loved, Dream Pop, Shoegaze, U2, Fleetwood Mac, the 80s and 90s, memory's of albums I love which are BIG and not afraid of it.I'm not good at describing how I feel when listening to music, so you'll not get some in depth analysis of why it's a great album. It's not something I can talk about objectively, like say how the reds play on a weekend. It's something more personal, no one can tell or force anyone to be moved by anything else. We all have our own makeup and baggage. It's all just a load of vibrations. All I know is that it's not marketing that's moving me.On the Flaming Lips, I'm a bit of an anorak of theirs. We're only still talking about them because some Warner Bros execs took a chance on them. They had to tone down their mad shit and make a more commercial sounding albums in the early 90s. Then they started dealing with heroin and making 4 CD albums, had their record deal on their last legs but with whatever production money they had with Zaireeka, they blew it on Soft Bulletin and the rest is history.How did I become a fan? Saw they on Jonathan Ross one night, the marketing men pushing their latest album Yoshimi down our throats. I can honestly say if one musical moment changed my life, it was that. So I'm a bit less precious about marketing as I know it can be a gateway to a lot of good in the world. Live and let live my friend.