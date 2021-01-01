« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: 2021 in Music  (Read 10772 times)

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #280 on: Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm »
I'm not sure why anyone is listening to anything not made by John Dwyer myself though. He's been one busy fucker.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,090
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #281 on: Yesterday at 10:36:20 pm »
Quote from: cloggypop on Yesterday at 10:08:10 pm
I don't get Wolf Alice at all myself. Seen them in Liverpool and Amsterdam and yeah pure rock school with a fit female singer. Bit dull and not really getting it for me. Royal Blood are shite as well while I'm here.

This seems a bit demeaning  :-\
Logged

Offline cloggypop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,273
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #282 on: Yesterday at 10:39:07 pm »
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 10:36:20 pm
This seems a bit demeaning  :-\

I agree but you should probably take it up with the marketing group behind them.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,515
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #283 on: Yesterday at 10:51:57 pm »
I cant think of any organic, natural bands that have came together and made it lately can you? I think the rock school shout these days is a load of shite.
Logged

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #284 on: Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm »
Is the Wolf Alice thing the new War on Drugs thing? I neither love nor hate either group by the way, before anyone shouts at me. Haven't heard the latest album that's getting all the love mind, so that could tip me over the edge either way.

Their name irritates me a bit though, not that that's got anything to do with anything.
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,985
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #285 on: Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm »
Couldn't wait to weigh in any longer. You can take this with a pinch of salt, I just love ranting every now and then ;D

I've heard little bits before. But in the interests of being current, I just took a listen to the Wolf Alice single, 'Smile'. The lead off single from their much-vaunted masterwork 'Blue Weekend'.

It's not good.

You're being sold this lads. They've focus marketed it. There's graphs, and pie charts, and execs on Zoom behind this. Algorithms. 'Sell it to the lads who buy three albums a year'. Mondeo man, as they used to call him. A new band for people who want to say they're still into music like they were when they were young - but aren't really interested in anything. Just stick some 90s stuff in the (*Nigella voice*) micro-wa-ve. It sounds a bit like this, and a bit like that, but so indistinct as to sound like the musical equivalent of vaseline on the lens. Be alright on the Spotify playlist like. Your mum or partner won't ask you to turn it off. The ever-increasingly awful 6 Music will no doubt playlist it to fuck.

See you can just look at the production credit on their LP*. Everyone should look at the production credits on albums. It's kind of an important set of jobs, producing, engineering, mixing etc. I really recommend it. Sometimes you find the best stuff by looking at who is behind the glass.

Produced by...Markus Dravs. Famous for producing such luminaries as Mumford & Sons, Coldplay, Kings of Leon, and Hozier. He's the guy you call when you absolutely have to take it to the stadiums, which we all know means getting watered down and catering to as many people as possible without offending anyone.


They're a service station sandwich of a band. It resembles music, it has all the features of music, but...it's not actual music. It's the soggy representation of lettuce in that service station sandwich. The lettuce doesn't even want to be lettuce anymore. It doesn't even know if it really ever was truly a real living lettuce. It's just a signifier of something green. Something leafy. An avatar of something leafy.

CGI lettuce.

A computer generated image of lettuce displayed on the screen beside the main stage at Leeds festival. "I really want to be a good sandwich for you sir, but the value engineering has stolen my very soul." I wanted to be the crunch in your service station sandwich. But we all know there's not really any crunch there. No nutritional value. Just a suggestion of vegetation.

Album of the year? It's not even Britannia Music Club album of the month February 1996 quality.







*of course, you can't see the fucking credits on Spotify, can you? Because they don't give a shiny shite about music.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 am
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 pm
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,068
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #286 on: Yesterday at 11:02:44 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 08:38:03 pm
I mean come on, Filler only likes The Fall and some other mad obscure shit. I wouldnt take any notice.

;D

Logged

Offline Filler.

  • Up. resurrected. Keeps his Kath in a cage, but not sure if the new baby is in there as well. Studying for a Masters in Semiotics.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,068
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #287 on: Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm »
I love you Sam.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,090
    • @hartejack
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #288 on: Yesterday at 11:15:20 pm »
Can see heels being dug in on this topic...and it cropping up again around New Year ;D

I like their 2nd record (haven't heard the first) and have enjoyed my first few listens to the new one.  Hoping/looking forward to squeezing in a few more listens before the weekend, after which time will be spent listening to new records from Garbage and Sleater-Kinney, the Mammoth WVH debut, and the Sharon Van Etten reissue.
Logged

Offline Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #289 on: Yesterday at 11:15:23 pm »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm

As I said, ambivalent about the band in question thus far, but that is the almighty mother of epic takedowns. You really should be a writer Sam, that was brilliant.

Actually, maybe you are a writer - I don't know you apart from on here, you could be anything really. Maybe you sell service station sandwiches, maybe you produce Mumford and Sons, who knows. You can really fucking write though, whatever it is you actually do for a day job.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:18:58 pm by Djozer »
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #290 on: Today at 06:53:25 am »
Wolf Alice on Drugs....Processed Food Rock...which is fine if you like processed food...and there's plenty of it knocking about.








Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #291 on: Today at 06:56:15 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on Yesterday at 11:00:56 pm
Couldn't wait to weigh in any longer......



Well thats '  2021 In Music'  post of the year sorted.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:01:22 am by FlashingBlade »
Logged

Online FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,710
Re: 2021 in Music
« Reply #292 on: Today at 07:10:49 am »
Quote from: Djozer on Yesterday at 11:15:23 pm
As I said, ambivalent about the band in question thus far, but that is the almighty mother of epic takedowns. You really should be a writer Sam, that was brilliant.

Actually, maybe you are a writer - I don't know you apart from on here, you could be anything really. Maybe you sell service station sandwiches, maybe you produce Mumford and Sons, who knows. You can really fucking write though, whatever it is you actually do for a day job.

He works in an Esso Station on the food counter.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 