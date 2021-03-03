« previous next »
Just listened to the new Architects album. Never been the biggest fan of this band, but something about this really appeals to me. Fantastic listen.
Quote from: Bread on March  3, 2021, 04:16:44 pm
Just listened to the new Architects album. Never been the biggest fan of this band, but something about this really appeals to me. Fantastic listen.

Would echo this I think it's excellent.
Swoon!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N2GFsrgE6k8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N2GFsrgE6k8</a>
On first listen, Cave album sounds great. White Elephant is pure Cave.
Any Maximo Parks fans in this thread?

Always got the impression that they had a bit about them around the time of their debut (2005), but I think they're probably one of handful of UK bands who emerged in the early-00s who have endured but get perhaps unfairly lumped in with the late-00s bands - certainly to me, two quite different periods in terms of the quality of the bands & music emerging/enjoying prominence.

I liked what I heard of their 2017 album, Risk to Exist, on the radio and have been enjoying what I've heard of Nature Always Wins (released last week) so far too.  High time I found out for myself (having intended to by the previous album - I'll probably order both), but wondered if any of you had kept tabs on them over the years.
Was a big fan of their first two, third was so/so, totally went off my radar after that. I did enjoy Paul Smiths solo stuff, so maybe should get back around to them.

See theyre supposed to be playing here in August, Ill give them a whirl.
Royal Blood's new album Typhoons is out on the 30th April. They've released two singles from it, Typhoons and Trouble's Coming, and I think both are excellent. Really looking forward to the rest of the album!
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/adLGHcj_fmA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/adLGHcj_fmA</a>

This is great  8)
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on March  4, 2021, 07:32:41 am
On first listen, Cave album sounds great. White Elephant is pure Cave.

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis.  I've listened to the whole thing a handful of times and 'Carnage' nearly has me blubbing like a child, it's just a beautiful track.  Nick Cave, whether that be with the Bad Seeds or just Ellis, has released about four absolute stunners on the bounce now, one of the greatest songwriters on this rock.
Why is it the number of vinyls including a digital download has dropped off in the past 12 month? Very annoying.
Quote from: jackh on January 11, 2021, 01:58:37 pm
I think the first thing on my radar is the upcoming 7th album from Arab Strap - As Days Get Dark is released on 5th March.

A couple of tracks had been available for a little while already - The Turning of Our Bones and Compersion Pt.1:


Though vaguely aware of the band's existence, I'd never actually paid attention until hearing these new tracks.  I think I was actually guilty of having thought that Arab Strap were actually the 'supergroup', The Reindeer Section (to which they did indeed contribute).  Think the confusion stemmed from the band name 'conflict' a bit too.  Will be exploring some of their previous work during this winter.

Reminder for any one who might be interested that this came out yesterday - Arab Strap's first album since 2005.  As mentioned above, they're 'new' to me really - didn't get post today and tomorrow looks unlikely, but the third track to be released is another good one so that's keeping me going for now!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/1MhcEW5cJ3g" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/1MhcEW5cJ3g</a>
Wolf Alice have announced that their third album, Blue Weekend, will be released on 11th June - the first single is The Last Man on Earth.

I saw Wolf Alice support the Manics quite a few years ago (2013/14 at a guess) and really enjoyed their set.  I'm not sure why I didn't but their EP's or debut album (one of those that slipped the net, I suppose), but I got their second album ('Visions of a Life') and consider it one of the best albums of the last five years or so.  Both albums have been well received by RAWK - the first and second ranking 6th & 8th in 2015 and '17 respectively.  I can see this album making quite an impact this year - the band have got undoubted quality, great variety in their songs, and they've got a wide appeal that probably means they'll get heavy play on not just BBC Six Music but Radio One too (just as one of the most obvious examples).  I'll be planning to pick up that debut album (and perhaps the EPs too given I've got three months yet) between now and the release of this upcoming third.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/xzH6toY_EPw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/xzH6toY_EPw</a>

They also performed this live for Jools Holland this week (actually found it 'a little dusty', as they say, watching this):

Another announcement (excuse the multi-posting - usually try and avoid that but people might want to quote separately and it might mean we avoid spamming the page with excess images/videos!) this week for an album that I expect will be pretty big - St Vincent releases Daddy's Home on 14th May and the single Pay Your Way in Pain is available to listen to/watch/etc now.  The last two releases have both made the RAWK top 10, and - although I think it might have been a bit 'Marmite' to some long-time fans of the band - I really liked the album she produced for Sleater-Kinney in 2019.



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZUTu65AXrJw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZUTu65AXrJw</a>
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  5, 2021, 07:43:23 am
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/adLGHcj_fmA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/adLGHcj_fmA</a>

This is great  8)

Very good tune!
Quote from: jackh on March  4, 2021, 12:11:12 pm
Any Maximo Parks fans in this thread?

Not massively, but I'm enjoying the new one.
Quote from: jackh on March  6, 2021, 07:28:28 pm
Wolf Alice have announced that their third album, Blue Weekend, will be released on 11th June - the first single is The Last Man on Earth.

I saw Wolf Alice support the Manics quite a few years ago (2013/14 at a guess) and really enjoyed their set.  I'm not sure why I didn't but their EP's or debut album (one of those that slipped the net, I suppose), but I got their second album ('Visions of a Life') and consider it one of the best albums of the last five years or so.  Both albums have been well received by RAWK - the first and second ranking 6th & 8th in 2015 and '17 respectively.  I can see this album making quite an impact this year - the band have got undoubted quality, great variety in their songs, and they've got a wide appeal that probably means they'll get heavy play on not just BBC Six Music but Radio One too (just as one of the most obvious examples).  I'll be planning to pick up that debut album (and perhaps the EPs too given I've got three months yet) between now and the release of this upcoming third.

I loved the first album, but especially Blush, which does funny things to me (or is that just Ellie Rowsell?). Saw them live a few years ago and they were astonishing, so powerful. And they did Blush as their closer... Total emotional meltdown.

Love what I've heard of the new stuff so far.


Released on Friday and I've had it on repeat since - already going to be hard to beat as album of the year for me: Jane Weaver's Flock

Album opener is Heartlow, which has been getting a lot of airplay on 6music recently. It's got a psych-rock vibe that will be recognisable to anyone familiar with her last couple of albums. Gorgeous.

Second track is Revolution Of Super Visions, which was released as a single late last year. It's an absolute belter, proper Prince-style funky sexiness. Very different to anything she's done before.

Third track, Stages of Phases, is a classic electro-glam stomper - it's fun, but somewhat reminiscent of what Goldfrapp were doing probably 15 years ago, and listening to the album for the first time, I was a tad disappointed. Has she sold out? I hope the rest of the album isn't like this...

Well, no fear - that one, for my money, is by far the weakest track of the whole lot. And the closing three tracks are among the best she has done, but especially the finale, Solarised - it's a pop masterpiece, utterly sublime. You could imagine Kylie doing this and getting rave reviews for it:
https://youtu.be/IOMq26ygSAQ
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/adLGHcj_fmA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/adLGHcj_fmA</a>
Quote from: tbonejones on February  6, 2021, 07:08:15 pm
The Weather Station's new effort is getting a lot of attention. I'm on my second listen and it's very good.

Love the Weather Station - genuinely different to anything else out there at the moment, and very listenable.
Very much enjoying Langhorne Slim's album Strawberry Mansion.
The new Altin Gun Lp 'Yol' is very good...quite poppy and very easy on the ear.


For those not familiar with Altin Gun they are Anatolian/Dutch group based in Amsterdam, started out with a Psychedelic vibe take on traditional Anatolian/Turkish music but developed into funkier electro areas and this is their Third Lp...getting some international attention now.
Just found out a few days ago that Stereolab have released a new Switched On compilation called Electrically Possessed (volume 4) which covers the years 1999-2005. I don't think I've heard any of the tracks on it before but I'm very much enjoying it.

Opening track is called Outer Bongolia. It's nine and a half minutes of an eight-note synth phrase on loop, with assorted instrumental noodling going on around it. So Stereolab.

You like that kind of thing or you don't. I love it.

https://youtu.be/-WKpx_eQNbo
Quote from: smutchin on March 10, 2021, 10:41:18 pm
You like that kind of thing or you don't like music.
;D
Not going to argue with you there.  ;D
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5IAMF4FDfw4

One of my favourite songs made even better. Just hauntingly beautiful.
It's been a poor week for albums this week for me. I listened to 3 full length LPs and then rounded off with an EP I knew I'd like, just to salvage the week. The 3 albums in question are "Life Support" by Madison Beer, "When You See Yourself" by Kings of Leon and "Poster Girl" by Zara Larsson. All bang average for me I'm afraid. A shame really, I had hope for the latter 2.

The EP from Charlotte Lawrence simply titled "Charlotte" is very good though. She reminds me a lot of Nina Nesbitt, another artist I quite like.
Quote from: AndyMuller on March  5, 2021, 07:43:23 am
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/adLGHcj_fmA" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/adLGHcj_fmA</a>

This is great  8)

Very excited for this album.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XOTon_SBNzU" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XOTon_SBNzU</a>

For tomorrow maybe. today.
