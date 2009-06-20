« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Down

Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 663792 times)

Offline skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,479
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11040 on: January 16, 2025, 01:45:45 pm »
Biden will leave with horrendous approval ratings, and while it's not all his fault, he contributed to this.  He loved saying how he can beat Trump, and his legacy will be allowing Trump back into office for a second time.

For all the good Biden did, he never sold the public on it.  He didn't (or didn't have the energy) to go all out in selling his vision for the country.  Names like Build Back Better and the Inflation Reduction Act don't help either.  Kamala Harris was basically sidelined for most of her VP term.  This was an unusual administration since Biden's age meant that the VP may need more visibility should she need to run.  All she was remembered for was dealing with border stuff (inconveniently ending up the Democrats' worst issue).  They both should've been all over the airwaves and podcasts explaining how they prevented further economic damage AND selling a future vision.  But they didn't.  Things festered, and by the time 2024 rolled around it was too late.  Despite 4% unemployment, high GDP growth, and a record stock market (all things Trump would brag about), the Democrats were seen as weak on the economy.

The American electorate runs on vibes and has no attention span.  Given how the country was truly built many decades ago and the foundations are in place, people don't really care that much about most policy because they don't believe it affects them nor do they care about long-term implications (like losing competitiveness in key industries to China).  They really only care about the stuff that affects them or goes viral.  In this case, pricing, the border, foreign policy, etc got a lot of attention.  So if you're Joe Biden, and you don't have good counter here, you're in trouble.  Kamala Harris herself didn't really tout the administration's policies (by then, voters didn't like the economic vibes so she wanted to move forward).  But of course, Biden failures also get pinned on her (hence her frustration at not being able to do more, knowing her campaign would be hard if she had to take over).

Biden's not a failure, but he'll be perceived as one, and that's just as bad in America.
Logged
King Kenny.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11041 on: January 16, 2025, 02:06:40 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on January 16, 2025, 01:45:45 pm
Biden will leave with horrendous approval ratings, and while it's not all his fault, he contributed to this.  He loved saying how he can beat Trump, and his legacy will be allowing Trump back into office for a second time.

For all the good Biden did, he never sold the public on it.  He didn't (or didn't have the energy) to go all out in selling his vision for the country.  Names like Build Back Better and the Inflation Reduction Act don't help either.  Kamala Harris was basically sidelined for most of her VP term.  This was an unusual administration since Biden's age meant that the VP may need more visibility should she need to run.  All she was remembered for was dealing with border stuff (inconveniently ending up the Democrats' worst issue).  They both should've been all over the airwaves and podcasts explaining how they prevented further economic damage AND selling a future vision.  But they didn't.  Things festered, and by the time 2024 rolled around it was too late.  Despite 4% unemployment, high GDP growth, and a record stock market (all things Trump would brag about), the Democrats were seen as weak on the economy.

The American electorate runs on vibes and has no attention span.  Given how the country was truly built many decades ago and the foundations are in place, people don't really care that much about most policy because they don't believe it affects them nor do they care about long-term implications (like losing competitiveness in key industries to China).  They really only care about the stuff that affects them or goes viral.  In this case, pricing, the border, foreign policy, etc got a lot of attention.  So if you're Joe Biden, and you don't have good counter here, you're in trouble.  Kamala Harris herself didn't really tout the administration's policies (by then, voters didn't like the economic vibes so she wanted to move forward).  But of course, Biden failures also get pinned on her (hence her frustration at not being able to do more, knowing her campaign would be hard if she had to take over).

Biden's not a failure, but he'll be perceived as one, and that's just as bad in America.


Good post, most electorates are shallow but you can barely perceive any sort of dampness at all with a large part of the US voters
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11042 on: January 16, 2025, 04:38:57 pm »
The Soviets established Izvestia ("News") and Pravda ("Truth").

The old saying was , "There is no news in Izvestia and no truth in Pravda."

Let's see what Miller, Musk and the other Malignants can come up with.
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,865
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11043 on: January 16, 2025, 04:55:13 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January 16, 2025, 04:38:57 pm
The Soviets established Izvestia ("News") and Pravda ("Truth").

The old saying was , "There is no news in Izvestia and no truth in Pravda."

Let's see what Miller, Musk and the other Malignants can come up with.

Did you fuck this up or am I just dense?
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,428
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11044 on: January 16, 2025, 06:56:41 pm »
The Village People performing at the orange shitbag's inauguration.

Presumably the black one will need to use a different entrance and the Hispanic will be deported straight after.
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,428
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11045 on: January 16, 2025, 06:58:22 pm »
Speaking of the inauguration, surely this is what tactical nukes were designed for.

I could forgive the collateral damage if it wiped out all these evil scum
Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11046 on: January 16, 2025, 07:03:41 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on January 16, 2025, 04:55:13 pm
Did you fuck this up or am I just dense?

They were the views of the Russian people toward their publications.
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11047 on: January 16, 2025, 11:41:38 pm »
Maybe we're about to see Bibi hold off the cease fire until the Oaf takes the oath, then gives Hamas a retribution ultimatum which will immediately be accepted and Trump ends the war on Day 1.
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11048 on: January 16, 2025, 11:55:55 pm »
How many additional lives will it cost for Trump to get his W? More than 70 just yesterday alone, from what I read. As I posted earlier, Lebanon ceasefire was ready to go in early November and deliberately withheld as a Trump gift, so God knows what the true total is.
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11049 on: January 16, 2025, 11:57:24 pm »
American investment banks disclosed a record-smashing quarter, helped by surging trading activity around the U.S. election and a pickup in investment banking deal flow.

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley easily topped estimates for the fourth quarter.
And deal activity is only picking up steam, according to bank executives.

Traders at JPMorgan Chase, for instance, have never had a better fourth quarter after seeing revenue surge 21% to $7 billion, while Goldman Sachs' equities business generated $13.4 billion for the full year  also a record.

For Wall Street, it was a welcome return to the type of environment craved by traders and bankers after a muted period when the Federal Reserve was raising rates as it grappled with inflation. Boosted by a Fed in easing mode and the election of Donald Trump in November, banks including JPMorgan, Goldman and Morgan Stanley easily topped expectations for the quarter.

But the grand machinery keeping Wall Street moving is just picking up steam. That's because, deterred by regulatory uncertainty and higher borrowing costs, U.S. corporations have mostly sat on the sidelines in recent years when it came to buying competitors or selling themselves.

That's about to change, according to Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick. Buoyed by confidence in the business environment, including hopes for lower corporate taxes and smoother approvals on mergers, banks are seeing growing backlogs of merger deals, according to Pick and Goldman CEO David Solomon.

Morgan Stanley's deal pipeline is "the strongest it's been in 5 to 10 years, maybe even longer," Pick said Thursday.

'Pounding the table'
Capital markets activity including debt and equity issuance had already began recovering last year, rising 25% from the depressed levels of 2023, per Dealogic figures. But without normal levels of merger activity, the entire Wall Street ecosystem has been missing a key driver of activity.

Multibillion dollar acquisitions sit at "the top of the waterfall" for investment banks like Morgan Stanley, Pick explained, because they are high-margin transactions that "have a multiplier effect through the whole organization."

That's because they create the need for other types of transactions, like massive loans, credit facilities or stock issuance, while generating millions of dollars in wealth for executives that needs to be managed professionally.

"The last piece is what we've been waiting for, which are M&A tickets," Pick said, referring to the contracts governing merger deals. "We are excited about pushing that through to the rest of the investment bank."

Results from Goldman on Wednesday spurred veteran Morgan Stanley banking analyst Betsy Graseck to raise her forecast for the bank's earnings by 9%.

"We're pounding the table on the capital markets rebound theme," Grasek said in a note. "Expect more EPS beats throughout this year as the industry trading wallet grows and investment banking activity rebounds."

IPO revival?
Another engine of value creation for Wall Street that has been slow in recent years is the IPO market  which is also set to pick up, Solomon told an audience of tech investors and employees Wednesday.

"There has been a meaningful shift in CEO confidence," Solomon said earlier that day. "There is a significant backlog from sponsors and an overall increased appetite for deal-making supported by an improving regulatory backdrop."

After a lean few years, it should make for a profitable time for Wall Street's dealmakers and traders.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/wall-street-banks-had-a-great-quarter-and-the-boom-times-are-just-starting/ar-AA1xkiph?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=7ffcd094f1f24820ae1f3956632c8521&ei=23


Sludge sure pegged this one.
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11050 on: Yesterday at 12:06:56 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on January 16, 2025, 04:55:13 pm
Did you fuck this up or am I just dense?
There were variations as well
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11051 on: Yesterday at 01:15:36 am »
Three mad catholics to take on Hollywood.

Quote
It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California. They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACKBIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood! Trump added.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,142
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11052 on: Yesterday at 02:16:04 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 01:15:36 am
Three mad catholics to take on Hollywood.


At least he is consistent in one way, ridiculous appointments.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11053 on: Yesterday at 03:12:55 am »
I looked at sly's Wikipedia page to see what mad shit he'd said or done to qualify him for a Trump appointment (answer: many allegations of sexual assault) and his page is already presented as that of a professional politician (position, term dates, predecessor/successor, etc.) rather than, say, an actor. Which was pretty funny.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,114
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11054 on: Yesterday at 06:28:14 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:16:04 am
At least he is consistent in one way, ridiculous appointments.

Ridiculous appointments yes, on the other hand he isn't wrong about Hollywood losing its way. There seems to be a distinct lack of ideas there at the moment.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 9 kemlyn road

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11055 on: Yesterday at 07:10:23 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 03:12:55 am
I looked at sly's Wikipedia page to see what mad shit he'd said or done to qualify him for a Trump appointment (answer: many allegations of sexual assault) and his page is already presented as that of a professional politician (position, term dates, predecessor/successor, etc.) rather than, say, an actor. Which was pretty funny.

Plus , he supports Everton ..well ,according to the bitters he does so Id say hes a perfect trump appointment
Logged

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11056 on: Yesterday at 08:52:49 am »
Stallone has a Kardashian reality show.  He wants good reviews to boost his ratings.
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11057 on: Yesterday at 09:04:16 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 08:52:49 am
Stallone has a Kardashian reality show.  He wants good reviews to boost his ratings.

You obviously haven't watched Tulsa King.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11058 on: Yesterday at 09:07:16 am »
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,186
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11059 on: Yesterday at 09:22:05 am »
What the fuck is an Special Ambassador to Hollywood.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11060 on: Yesterday at 09:32:39 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 09:22:05 am
What the fuck is an Special Ambassador to Hollywood.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:35:11 am by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,277
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11061 on: Yesterday at 09:34:13 am »
They're there to instil Trumpian values, ie. make films with originality that speak with poignancy to the human condition, rather than disposable crap designed to con the undiscerning moviegoer and cash in on franchise name recognition.
Logged

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,142
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11062 on: Yesterday at 10:08:26 am »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:28:14 am
Ridiculous appointments yes, on the other hand he isn't wrong about Hollywood losing its way. There seems to be a distinct lack of ideas there at the moment.

Trump is just the Me Generation in meat form. That's his 'culture'. So of course with the world moving on and watching movies from Asia, Eastern Europe, etc. Hollywood serves up Rambo 11 to Trump's spoiled sad generation on their way off the planet.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11063 on: Yesterday at 04:39:09 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on January 16, 2025, 10:15:02 am
He's been a shithouse president. A failure from day one.

Maybe someday, you and your ilk will have the maturity to appreciate the sacrifices he made for his country.
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,114
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11064 on: Yesterday at 04:41:51 pm »
So, is this Tik Tok ban going to go ahead?
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11065 on: Yesterday at 04:43:07 pm »
Trump wants a payoff.

He'll get it.
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11066 on: Yesterday at 04:46:03 pm »
Back in the day, the mafia badasses were known as Murder Incorporated.

This lot are Douchebag LLC.

Coming soon to a country near you.

Isn't Slovenia for sale?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:48:14 pm by jambutty »
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 83,114
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11067 on: Yesterday at 04:47:45 pm »
I notice the owner of Tik Tok is due to be at his swearing in ceremony, so some sort of deal will be done then.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,552
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11068 on: Yesterday at 05:48:50 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 04:41:51 pm
So, is this Tik Tok ban going to go ahead?

God willing. I miss my wife's attention and it would mean less DIY house project ideas that I'm forcibly looped into.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,729
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11069 on: Yesterday at 05:52:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 06:28:14 am
Ridiculous appointments yes, on the other hand he isn't wrong about Hollywood losing its way. There seems to be a distinct lack of ideas there at the moment.

I suspect the real reason for this is nothing to do with the quality of films coming out of Hollywood and everything to do with the fact that the film industry is generally liberal and doesnt sympathise with his politics. Pretty soon there will be comments about how Hollywood hates America, how its full of Reds and Commies.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Where does Hardman become Leece?, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich. Too old to suffer wankers and WUMs on here.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,736
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11070 on: Yesterday at 07:23:35 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 05:52:18 pm
I suspect the real reason for this is nothing to do with the quality of films coming out of Hollywood and everything to do with the fact that the film industry is generally liberal and doesnt sympathise with his politics. Pretty soon there will be comments about how Hollywood hates America, how its full of Reds and Commies.

Same as it ever was.
Logged
Ad Sum Ard Labor

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,729
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11071 on: Yesterday at 08:10:46 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 07:23:35 pm
Same as it ever was.

"Are you now or have you ever been a member of the Communist Party Democratic Party of the United States?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11072 on: Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm »
Donny's going to be pissed the 'biggest inauguration in the history of history' is now going to be moved indoors to the rotunda of Capitol Hill.

On his request to move it indoors:



Let remember this comment in the years to come.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,638
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11073 on: Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm
Donny's going to be pissed the 'biggest inauguration in the history of history' is now going to be moved indoors to the rotunda of Capitol Hill.

On his request to move it indoors:



Let remember this comment in the years to come.

It will be the biggest indoor event ever. By far. Expect between 1-2M people. 😉
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online Giono

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,142
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11074 on: Yesterday at 10:03:27 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 08:52:11 pm
Donny's going to be pissed the 'biggest inauguration in the history of history' is now going to be moved indoors to the rotunda of Capitol Hill.

On his request to move it indoors:



Let remember this comment in the years to come.

His makeup and hair product can't handle the cold. And it makes him pee uncontrollably. I heard it on facebook.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,702
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11075 on: Today at 12:29:51 am »
Good god

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • JFT 97
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11076 on: Today at 12:34:58 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:29:51 am
Good god


How the fuck did "that" become a prime minister.
Helping your constituents out with Friday surgery eh Liz crashed the economy lettuce.

This fucking country dearie me.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:37:22 am by sheepfest »
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,021
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11077 on: Today at 12:52:09 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 12:34:58 am
How the fuck did "that" become a prime minister.
Helping your constituents out with Friday surgery eh Liz crashed the economy lettuce.

This fucking country dearie me.
she isn't an MP any more, Labour won her seat
Logged

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,489
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11078 on: Today at 01:24:25 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:29:51 am
Good god

Wonder how that head of lettuce is getting on? Whenever I see that woman, I never think "former PM" I just think, "av I had me 5 a day? Go get the iceberg out the fridge. Brilliant legacy.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #11079 on: Today at 03:52:17 am »
Quote from: sheepfest on Today at 12:34:58 am
How the fuck did "that" become a prime minister.
Helping your constituents out with Friday surgery eh Liz crashed the economy lettuce.

This fucking country dearie me.

Impossible is nothing.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 272 273 274 275 276 [277]   Go Up
« previous next »
 