God didn't bless America

skipper757

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11040 on: Yesterday at 01:45:45 pm
Biden will leave with horrendous approval ratings, and while it's not all his fault, he contributed to this.  He loved saying how he can beat Trump, and his legacy will be allowing Trump back into office for a second time.

For all the good Biden did, he never sold the public on it.  He didn't (or didn't have the energy) to go all out in selling his vision for the country.  Names like Build Back Better and the Inflation Reduction Act don't help either.  Kamala Harris was basically sidelined for most of her VP term.  This was an unusual administration since Biden's age meant that the VP may need more visibility should she need to run.  All she was remembered for was dealing with border stuff (inconveniently ending up the Democrats' worst issue).  They both should've been all over the airwaves and podcasts explaining how they prevented further economic damage AND selling a future vision.  But they didn't.  Things festered, and by the time 2024 rolled around it was too late.  Despite 4% unemployment, high GDP growth, and a record stock market (all things Trump would brag about), the Democrats were seen as weak on the economy.

The American electorate runs on vibes and has no attention span.  Given how the country was truly built many decades ago and the foundations are in place, people don't really care that much about most policy because they don't believe it affects them nor do they care about long-term implications (like losing competitiveness in key industries to China).  They really only care about the stuff that affects them or goes viral.  In this case, pricing, the border, foreign policy, etc got a lot of attention.  So if you're Joe Biden, and you don't have good counter here, you're in trouble.  Kamala Harris herself didn't really tout the administration's policies (by then, voters didn't like the economic vibes so she wanted to move forward).  But of course, Biden failures also get pinned on her (hence her frustration at not being able to do more, knowing her campaign would be hard if she had to take over).

Biden's not a failure, but he'll be perceived as one, and that's just as bad in America.
King Kenny.

Black Bull Nova

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11041 on: Yesterday at 02:06:40 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 01:45:45 pm
Good post, most electorates are shallow but you can barely perceive any sort of dampness at all with a large part of the US voters
aarf, aarf, aarf.

jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11042 on: Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm
The Soviets established Izvestia ("News") and Pravda ("Truth").

The old saying was , "There is no news in Izvestia and no truth in Pravda."

Let's see what Miller, Musk and the other Malignants can come up with.
Schmidt

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11043 on: Yesterday at 04:55:13 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 04:38:57 pm
The Soviets established Izvestia ("News") and Pravda ("Truth").

The old saying was , "There is no news in Izvestia and no truth in Pravda."

Let's see what Miller, Musk and the other Malignants can come up with.

Did you fuck this up or am I just dense?
Nobby Reserve

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11044 on: Yesterday at 06:56:41 pm
The Village People performing at the orange shitbag's inauguration.

Presumably the black one will need to use a different entrance and the Hispanic will be deported straight after.
Nobby Reserve

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11045 on: Yesterday at 06:58:22 pm
Speaking of the inauguration, surely this is what tactical nukes were designed for.

I could forgive the collateral damage if it wiped out all these evil scum
jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11046 on: Yesterday at 07:03:41 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:55:13 pm
Did you fuck this up or am I just dense?

They were the views of the Russian people toward their publications.
jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11047 on: Yesterday at 11:41:38 pm
Maybe we're about to see Bibi hold off the cease fire until the Oaf takes the oath, then gives Hamas a retribution ultimatum which will immediately be accepted and Trump ends the war on Day 1.
GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11048 on: Yesterday at 11:55:55 pm
How many additional lives will it cost for Trump to get his W? More than 70 just yesterday alone, from what I read. As I posted earlier, Lebanon ceasefire was ready to go in early November and deliberately withheld as a Trump gift, so God knows what the true total is.
jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11049 on: Yesterday at 11:57:24 pm
American investment banks disclosed a record-smashing quarter, helped by surging trading activity around the U.S. election and a pickup in investment banking deal flow.

JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley easily topped estimates for the fourth quarter.
And deal activity is only picking up steam, according to bank executives.

Traders at JPMorgan Chase, for instance, have never had a better fourth quarter after seeing revenue surge 21% to $7 billion, while Goldman Sachs' equities business generated $13.4 billion for the full year  also a record.

For Wall Street, it was a welcome return to the type of environment craved by traders and bankers after a muted period when the Federal Reserve was raising rates as it grappled with inflation. Boosted by a Fed in easing mode and the election of Donald Trump in November, banks including JPMorgan, Goldman and Morgan Stanley easily topped expectations for the quarter.

But the grand machinery keeping Wall Street moving is just picking up steam. That's because, deterred by regulatory uncertainty and higher borrowing costs, U.S. corporations have mostly sat on the sidelines in recent years when it came to buying competitors or selling themselves.

That's about to change, according to Morgan Stanley CEO Ted Pick. Buoyed by confidence in the business environment, including hopes for lower corporate taxes and smoother approvals on mergers, banks are seeing growing backlogs of merger deals, according to Pick and Goldman CEO David Solomon.

Morgan Stanley's deal pipeline is "the strongest it's been in 5 to 10 years, maybe even longer," Pick said Thursday.

'Pounding the table'
Capital markets activity including debt and equity issuance had already began recovering last year, rising 25% from the depressed levels of 2023, per Dealogic figures. But without normal levels of merger activity, the entire Wall Street ecosystem has been missing a key driver of activity.

Multibillion dollar acquisitions sit at "the top of the waterfall" for investment banks like Morgan Stanley, Pick explained, because they are high-margin transactions that "have a multiplier effect through the whole organization."

That's because they create the need for other types of transactions, like massive loans, credit facilities or stock issuance, while generating millions of dollars in wealth for executives that needs to be managed professionally.

"The last piece is what we've been waiting for, which are M&A tickets," Pick said, referring to the contracts governing merger deals. "We are excited about pushing that through to the rest of the investment bank."

Results from Goldman on Wednesday spurred veteran Morgan Stanley banking analyst Betsy Graseck to raise her forecast for the bank's earnings by 9%.

"We're pounding the table on the capital markets rebound theme," Grasek said in a note. "Expect more EPS beats throughout this year as the industry trading wallet grows and investment banking activity rebounds."

IPO revival?
Another engine of value creation for Wall Street that has been slow in recent years is the IPO market  which is also set to pick up, Solomon told an audience of tech investors and employees Wednesday.

"There has been a meaningful shift in CEO confidence," Solomon said earlier that day. "There is a significant backlog from sponsors and an overall increased appetite for deal-making supported by an improving regulatory backdrop."

After a lean few years, it should make for a profitable time for Wall Street's dealmakers and traders.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/money/other/wall-street-banks-had-a-great-quarter-and-the-boom-times-are-just-starting/ar-AA1xkiph?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=7ffcd094f1f24820ae1f3956632c8521&ei=23


Sludge sure pegged this one.
Black Bull Nova

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11050 on: Today at 12:06:56 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 04:55:13 pm
Did you fuck this up or am I just dense?
There were variations as well
BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11051 on: Today at 01:15:36 am
Three mad catholics to take on Hollywood.

Quote
It is my honor to announce Jon Voight, Mel Gibson, and Sylvester Stallone, to be Special Ambassadors to a great but very troubled place, Hollywood, California. They will serve as Special Envoys to me for the purpose of bringing Hollywood, which has lost much business over the last four years to Foreign Countries, BACKBIGGER, BETTER, AND STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! These three very talented people will be my eyes and ears, and I will get done what they suggest. It will again be, like The United States of America itself, The Golden Age of Hollywood! Trump added.
Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11052 on: Today at 02:16:04 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 01:15:36 am
Three mad catholics to take on Hollywood.


At least he is consistent in one way, ridiculous appointments.
GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
Reply #11053 on: Today at 03:12:55 am
I looked at sly's Wikipedia page to see what mad shit he'd said or done to qualify him for a Trump appointment (answer: many allegations of sexual assault) and his page is already presented as that of a professional politician (position, term dates, predecessor/successor, etc.) rather than, say, an actor. Which was pretty funny.
