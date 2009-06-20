« previous next »
Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 652153 times)

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10960 on: January 11, 2025, 08:39:30 am »
Quote from: stoa on January 10, 2025, 02:41:01 pm
I think it's more a case of her not giving a fuck about the occasion itself, but also not really giving a fuck about pretending that she's interested. It's what she does and how she comes across.

Probably not arsed about being there. It was the anniversary of her mother's death on the 9th.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10961 on: January 11, 2025, 08:45:35 am »
Quote from: stoa on January 10, 2025, 02:41:01 pm
I think it's more a case of her not giving a fuck about the occasion itself, but also not really giving a fuck about pretending that she's interested. It's what she does and how she comes across.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10962 on: January 11, 2025, 08:07:37 pm »
Peter Thiel, the billionaire supporter of Donald Trump, had much to say in an op-ed Friday in the Financial Times, resulting in some critical feedback.

In A Time for Truth and Reconciliationa reference to post-Apartheid policies in South AfricaThiel anticipates the Trump administration being fully equipped to, once and for all, expose the deep state. He mentions Jeffrey Epstein, the JFK assassination, and COVID-19.

Trumps return to the White House augurs the apokálypsis of the ancien regimes secrets, Thiel writes. The new administrations revelations need not justify vengeancereconstruction can go hand in hand with reconciliation. But for reconciliation to take place, there must first be truth."

Thiels column drew a range of criticism, including from a columnist at the Financial Times, Edward Luce.

Inside the mind of a Silicon Valley fanatic, Luce reacted on BlueSky. Peter Thiel makes Orwellian analogy between todays liberal democracy and South African apartheidand calls for a truth and reconciliation commission to uncover the crimes of Americas Ancien regime. Beyond nuts.

Andy Craig, a scholar at the Cato Institute, had a similar response.

It reflects very poorly on FT to have published this crazy person rant, he wrote on the same site. Obviously he would have got it out there somewhere anyway, but there was no good reason to let it appear under their masthead. If it was by Peter Smith this would have gone straight into their crank submissions file.

And Brookings Institute fellow Quinta Jurecic added that Thiel, if he ever had it, has certainly lost it now.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/trump-ally-peter-thiel-s-op-ed-turns-heads-for-being-beyond-nuts/ar-BB1rgbNj?ocid=msedgdhp&pc=U531&cvid=0170307c49274d818e76548434ecbdb2&ei=13

Those Sath Effricans sure know how to win friends and inflence people.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10963 on: January 11, 2025, 08:50:26 pm »
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10964 on: January 11, 2025, 08:52:18 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 11, 2025, 08:45:35 am


Im assuming its just a marriage for the cameras right? She pretends they are still together, appears at a few events and photo ops and signs some kind of NDA and in return probably gets a decent retainer each month.
Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,120
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10965 on: January 11, 2025, 10:09:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January 11, 2025, 08:52:18 pm
Im assuming its just a marriage for the cameras right? She pretends they are still together, appears at a few events and photo ops and signs some kind of NDA and in return probably gets a decent retainer each month.
She's said she's not moving in to the White House, I heard on a podcast she's getting $40m up front for something (can't remember what). She's used similar snake-oil tactics for products like Trump has and yep he'll pay her handsomely.
She's fucking minted and a grossly selfish & unsympathetic human being.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10966 on: January 11, 2025, 10:24:39 pm »
Quote from: John C on January 11, 2025, 10:09:29 pm
She's said she's not moving in to the White House, I heard on a podcast she's getting $40m up front for something (can't remember what). She's used similar snake-oil tactics for products like Trump has and yep he'll pay her handsomely.
She's fucking minted and a grossly selfish & unsympathetic human being.

Bezos via Amazon. Should be a riveting watch, what with her captivate an audience when she speaks plus she's a Executive Producer on this.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10967 on: January 11, 2025, 10:55:31 pm »
BBC America all over Musk's wacked out grooming, rapist, sexual shite.

Wait until America realises how molested he is.

He's gone off the deep end and thinks he's Blofeld.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10968 on: January 11, 2025, 11:00:22 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January 11, 2025, 10:55:31 pm
BBC America all over Musk's wacked out grooming, rapist, sexual shite.

Wait until America realises how molested he is.

He's gone off the deep end and thinks he's Blofeld.

Isnt all that shit (hes the richest man in the world if you didnt already know) what attracts Americans?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10969 on: January 11, 2025, 11:09:58 pm »
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10970 on: January 11, 2025, 11:46:46 pm »
The media love a long, please oh woe is me, this is why I voted for Trump article, dont they. Are we supposed to feel sorry for them?

Also stories for that were for 2016, when him getting in was a shock.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10971 on: January 12, 2025, 10:41:29 am »
Quote from: jambutty on January 11, 2025, 08:07:37 pm
It reflects very poorly on FT to have published this crazy person rant, he wrote on the same site.

So true. The non-crazy media have been doing this far too much lately, giving it the "maybe they have a point" treatment. The far right are absolutely killing everyone in the communications battle, inserting just enough truth to gain an audience, then hitting them with the mad shit. It is unconscionable to compare a Trump victory - essentially a COL-inspired anti incumbent backlash similar to those seen around the world - to moments of enlightenment like the end of apartheid. No responsible editor should be giving oxygen to this fire. Fuck off Thiel and all the other crypto and tech bro oligarch scum.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10972 on: January 12, 2025, 11:16:34 am »
Look how fast inflation is out of the headlines. Suddenly it is not a concern.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10973 on: January 12, 2025, 12:55:47 pm »
I know this is the US thread, but a similar problem is happening here in Australia. Our next federal election is due by end of May at the earliest, and there's a very real likelihood the Labor government will be the first one-and-done fed gov since the 1930s  - it's a ~3 year term so we tend to give them a chance. Everything in the media is constant doom and gloom, rents soaring, interest rates still high etc. But you look at the crushing issues that existed when Labor took over: inflation, the unsustainable growth of the NDIS (national disability insurance scheme), deteriorating relationships in the Asia Pacific region. I won't bore you with the details, but when you look into those issues, you learn that they've done a lot of good work. As a left leaning voter who considers himself well informed, even I was surprised. Because... you never see any of this in the media. Even the supposedly left-biased papers (of which there is only really one, most have tacked right in a flawed "both sides" appeasement strategy) only want to talk about how bad everything is. So of course the conservatives have taken the Trump playbook of populist catastrophising - this government is a disaster, this is the last chance to save the country, it's all the immigrants' and woke's fault... and it's going to fucking work yet again, isn't it?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10974 on: January 12, 2025, 05:48:19 pm »
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jan/12/steve-bannon-calls-elon-musk-racist

Steve Bannon condemns Elon Musk as racist and truly evil

Quote
In an escalation of discontent among the highest-profile far-right followers of Donald Trump, his former adviser Steve Bannon has called Trumps newest favorite, Elon Musk, racist and a truly evil guy, pledging to take this guy down and kick him out of the Maga movement.

In an interview with the Corriere della Sera newspaper in Italy, excerpts of which were published this weekend by Breitbart, Bannon criticised Musks embrace of some forms of immigration and vowed to ensure that Musk does not have top-level access to the White House.

He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down, Bannon said. Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it  Im not prepared to tolerate it any more.

He added: I will have Elon Musk run out of here by inauguration day, which falls on 20 January. He will not have full access to the White House. He will be like any other person.

Musk became one of Trumps biggest cheerleaders, and certainly his richest, during the Republicans ultimately successful campaign to regain the US presidency, spending reportedly about $270m and being rewarded with a place at Trumps side ever since.

After his victory Trump tapped Musk to help lead an advisory group theoretically dedicated to cutting US government spending by up to $2tn, a quarter of its entire budget.

But Musks embrace of H-1B visas, which allow companies  such as Musks own SpaceX and Tesla  to hire skilled professionals and engineers from outside the US, has been taken badly by other Maga acolytes who are opposed to nearly all forms of immigration. Musk, who was born in South Africa, has himself held an H1-B visa.This thing of the H-1B visas, its about the entire immigration system is gamed by the tech overlords. They use it to their advantage. The people are furious, said Bannon, whom Trump fired from his White House position during his first administration but who later reinvented himself through his War Room podcast as one of the chief evangelists of the Maga movement.

Bannon further widened his aim to attack Musks fellow tech giants Peter Thiel and David Sacks for having South African heritage.

He [Musk] should go back to South Africa, Bannon said. Why do we have South Africans, the most racist people on earth, white South Africans, we have them making any comments at all on what goes on in the United States?

Arguing that Musks sole objective is to become a trillionaire and calling him a proponent of techno-feudalism on a global scale, Bannon said, I dont support that and well fight it, adding: He wont fight. Hes got the maturity of a little boy.

He will do anything to make sure that any one of his companies is protected or has a better deal or he makes more money.

His aggregation of wealth, and then  through wealth  power: thats what hes focused on.

 ;D you have to laugh. What a shitshow
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10975 on: January 12, 2025, 07:04:06 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on January 12, 2025, 05:48:19 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jan/12/steve-bannon-calls-elon-musk-racist

Steve Bannon condemns Elon Musk as racist and truly evil

 ;D you have to laugh. What a shitshow

To evil for Steve Bannon and too racist for maga. That's some achievement  ;D
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10976 on: January 12, 2025, 07:06:06 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on January 12, 2025, 05:48:19 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jan/12/steve-bannon-calls-elon-musk-racist

Steve Bannon condemns Elon Musk as racist and truly evil

 ;D you have to laugh. What a shitshow

Ha, what?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10977 on: January 12, 2025, 08:18:33 pm »
"We must exclude all non-Americans from the country lest we import any racists!"
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10978 on: January 12, 2025, 10:59:49 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on January 12, 2025, 05:48:19 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jan/12/steve-bannon-calls-elon-musk-racist

Steve Bannon condemns Elon Musk as racist and truly evil

Quote
He is a truly evil guy, a very bad guy. I made it my personal thing to take this guy down, Bannon said. Before, because he put money in, I was prepared to tolerate it  Im not prepared to tolerate it any more.
;D you have to laugh. What a shitshow

So it's OK for him to get you on the stage but once you're there he needs to go?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10979 on: Yesterday at 10:59:25 am »
The SA attacks the SS. We know how that ends.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10980 on: Yesterday at 11:58:28 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 10:59:25 am
The SA attacks the SS. We know how that ends.

So who are the baddies now?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10981 on: Yesterday at 02:36:52 pm »
The ones with skulls on the badge.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10982 on: Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on January 12, 2025, 12:55:47 pm
I know this is the US thread, but a similar problem is happening here in Australia. Our next federal election is due by end of May at the earliest, and there's a very real likelihood the Labor government will be the first one-and-done fed gov since the 1930s  - it's a ~3 year term so we tend to give them a chance. Everything in the media is constant doom and gloom, rents soaring, interest rates still high etc. But you look at the crushing issues that existed when Labor took over: inflation, the unsustainable growth of the NDIS (national disability insurance scheme), deteriorating relationships in the Asia Pacific region. I won't bore you with the details, but when you look into those issues, you learn that they've done a lot of good work. As a left leaning voter who considers himself well informed, even I was surprised. Because... you never see any of this in the media. Even the supposedly left-biased papers (of which there is only really one, most have tacked right in a flawed "both sides" appeasement strategy) only want to talk about how bad everything is. So of course the conservatives have taken the Trump playbook of populist catastrophising - this government is a disaster, this is the last chance to save the country, it's all the immigrants' and woke's fault... and it's going to fucking work yet again, isn't it?

That's interesting. There is a Canadian election coming in the Spring and Trump's 51st state comments are not playing well and could eclipse all other issues in the election. Musk is contributing too by praising the Conservative Party leader who has been polling ahead of the current PM Trudeau for 2 years. Musk is 1/2 Canadian, but he is not popular in Canada.

The election in Canada was supposed to be a Conservative blow out with inflation, carbon taxes, immigration and housing as the main issues...taking on Trump will be the main issue now...it will even trump Quebec nationalism this election I believe. By delaying stepping down until now, Trudeau has guaranteed that his party's leadership race will generate the media narrative for the general election that will arrive soon after.

It would be ironic if Trump's unneighbourly belligerence and bullying would produce a quite opposite outcome.

Would the same response happen in Australia if Trump and President Musk tried to get involved and put their thumbs on the scale?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10983 on: Yesterday at 04:44:33 pm »
I honestly didn't think America could be any more bonkers than last time Trump was waltzing around.

I was wrong.

You have to feel for the American people - he's clearly got it in for a lot of them.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10984 on: Yesterday at 09:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 04:33:31 pm
Would the same response happen in Australia if Trump and President Musk tried to get involved and put their thumbs on the scale?

I'd certainly hope so, but you never know in these times. Instinctively, I would love it if Musk dipped his oar in and demanded the Governor General dismiss our government as his predecessor did to Whitlam's transformational progressive Labor party of the '70s. It's the kind of thing that would get right up our noses and cause a backlash in Labor's favour. At first glance it's surprising he didn't do this when we implemented a social media ban for U16s, but on closer inspection,  (a) the conservatives remarkably were in n favour of the ban despite the opportunity to score free speech/big gov points, and (b) maybe Musk isn't completely disregulated and knows enough of the Australian psyche to understand it would be counterproductive.

Thinking about Trump mk.II and his reckless diplomacy makes me extra appreciative that the Labor government repaired our relationship with China after the conservatives provoked hostility with Trumpist rhetoric around COVID. I know China is on the nose, but there's nothing to gain for our small Asia Pacific democracy in inviting their enmity, especially with an unreliable ally in the White House. It's so important that some remnants of the democratic left keep clinging to power through the present mayhem.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10985 on: Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 09:45:51 pm
I'd certainly hope so, but you never know in these times. Instinctively, I would love it if Musk dipped his oar in and demanded the Governor General dismiss our government as his predecessor did to Whitlam's transformational progressive Labor party of the '70s. It's the kind of thing that would get right up our noses and cause a backlash in Labor's favour. At first glance it's surprising he didn't do this when we implemented a social media ban for U16s, but on closer inspection,  (a) the conservatives remarkably were in n favour of the ban despite the opportunity to score free speech/big gov points, and (b) maybe Musk isn't completely disregulated and knows enough of the Australian psyche to understand it would be counterproductive.


He's definitely going to have his hand in the game. Dutton is playing the Trump playbook to a tee (New Slogan Alert -  'Get Australia Back on Track' ). This election is going to be based on fear and not hope.

FFS, he's even paraphrasing Joe Grogan (sic).

Weak leaders create hard times  but strong leaders create better times. And the next federal election is a sliding doors moment for our nation, - Dutton

Theres an expression Ive said on this podcast many times  hard times create hard men. Hard men create soft times, - Rogan
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10986 on: Today at 12:30:57 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 10:56:30 pm
He's definitely going to have his hand in the game. Dutton is playing the Trump playbook to a tee (New Slogan Alert -  'Get Australia Back on Track' ). This election is going to be based on fear and not hope.

FFS, he's even paraphrasing Joe Grogan (sic).

Weak leaders create hard times  but strong leaders create better times. And the next federal election is a sliding doors moment for our nation, - Dutton

Theres an expression Ive said on this podcast many times  hard times create hard men. Hard men create soft times, - Rogan

Fucking shameless, isn't he? They say patriotism is the refuge of the scoundrel, but I would say atavistic nostalgia is right up there.

Belligerence = Strong leadership

Appealing to happy childhood memories, pretending we can turn back the clock (presumably would need to reduce world population by a few billion).

Deregulation = prosperity for all.

Back to the 1930s we go. It'll be OK this time, we learned from experience! We'll do ethnonationalism, but the good kind!

Australia's prosperity came from economic reforms and a sugar hit from privatisation and resources boom. You can't go back to the well on those last two. So what's the plan for the populist right in minnow countries like Australia?

Presumably the same as in America: antagonise your neighbours (Australia can beat China in a trade war, this things I believe! ) , deregulate the tech industry and trust that the oligarchs will take time out from their Race to a Trillion to bring us along for the ride. Except... why are they pumping AI so hard? Oh, that's right, they want a 24/7 workforce that doesn't sleep or eat or get sick or complain. How do you resolve these conflicting principles, oh benevolent sperm-headed populist? Oh, that's right... with slogans! Make...Australia...Tremendously...Excellent.  MATE!!
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10987 on: Today at 12:43:19 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 12:30:57 am
Fucking shameless, isn't he? They say patriotism is the refuge of the scoundrel, but I would say atavistic nostalgia is right up there.

Belligerence = Strong leadership

Appealing to happy childhood memories, pretending we can turn back the clock (presumably would need to reduce world population by a few billion).

Deregulation = prosperity for all.

Back to the 1930s we go. It'll be OK this time, we learned from experience! We'll do ethnonationalism, but the good kind!

Surprised he has spruiked bringing back the 'White Australia Policy' that ran into the early 1970's (I added the 19 so other can understand that it was only just over 50 years ago not 150).

He does want to force local councils to recommence Australia Day citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day and has been very clear that as PM he's not going to stand in front of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags. Easily fixed. Don't vote the fckr in.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10988 on: Today at 02:56:21 am »
Oh yeah, speaking of indigenous issues, I hate how the supposedly centre-left papers like Sydney Morning Herald try to do a fair-and-balanced assessment of Dutton's leadership credentials and they commend him on his opposition to The Voice because "he recognised community sentiment". Well that's a tad disingenuous given that polling showed Australians were firmly in favour of the Voice until he made it Liberal party policy to oppose it, whereupon it became a partisan issue and the polls completely tanked. Presumably if he'd set the party on the path of Yes he'd be commended for his bipartisanship. I mean, if you think the voice was a bad idea , then by all means give him credit for helping us to see through it. But don't bullshit me that he was obeying the will of the people rather than bending it. With this kind of simpering obeisance from our political cognoscenti, no wonder we make such ignorant choices.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10989 on: Today at 10:29:36 am »
(Bloomberg) -- Special Counsel Jack Smith said in a report to the US Justice Department that President-elect Donald Trump would have been convicted for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election had the case gone to trial.

The DOJ released Smiths 137-page report on the allegations that Donald Trump illegally conspired to overturn the 2020 election early Tuesday after a week of legal wrangling over whether the document could be made public. Trump and his associates had made emergency requests to federal courts to block it from being released. Had they succeeded, the new Trump administration could have buried it for good.

But for Mr. Trumps election and imminent return to the Presidency, the Office assessed that the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial, according to the report.

Smiths final report represents the culmination of one of the most historic and controversial investigations in US history that spanned more than two years, cost more than $35 million and roiled legal and political worlds. The case raised unprecedented legal issues in that it centered on a former US president who became president-elect before it was resolved.

Trump and his allies have long railed against Smiths investigation and findings, saying they represent a baseless political attack. The president-elect, in his first comment on the report after its release, maintained his innocence while deriding Smith as a a lamebrain prosecutor who was unable to get his case tried before the Election, which I won in a landslide. Trump also complained in a subsequent post about the report being released in the middle of the night.

Smith obtained a grand jury indictment against Trump in August 2023 charging him with four criminal counts, including conspiracy to defraud the US, obstructing an official proceeding and conspiracy against the rights of citizens to have their votes counted.

The prosecution of Trump never came close to going to trial. Smith dropped both cases against Trump after he won the 2024 presidential election, citing Justice Department policy that prohibits prosecution of a sitting president. Smith has resigned as special counsel and separated from the Justice Department, according to a Jan. 11 court filing from the government.

The report highlights new details about the extensive effort that Trump went through to try to get then Vice President Mike Pence to use his powers to reject congressional certification of the 2020 election. Trumps plot culminated in a deadly attack on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 by a mob of his supporters.

In repeated conversations, day after day, Mr. Trump pressed Mr. Pence to use his ministerial position as President of the Senate to change the election outcome, often by citing false claims of election fraud as justification; he even falsely told Mr. Pence that the Justice Department [was] finding major infractions, according to the report.

Trump plotted with other individuals described in the report as co-conspirators to advance his pressure campaign on Pence, according to the report.

Mr. Trump wanted no one else speaking with Vice President Pence because he and co-conspirators were already implementing a secret plan to use Mr. Pences ministerial role as President of the Senate to Mr. Trumps advantage, Smith wrote.

Trump called Pence on Jan. 6 before giving a speech to a crowd of his supporters gathered near the White House and became angry when the vice president said he planned to make a public statement saying he didnt have the authority to overturn the election.

Trump expressed anger at Pence and then directed his aides to insert language into his planned speech targeting Pence, according to the report. Trump told his supporters during the rally that Pence could change the election results.

The lie regarding Mr. Pence was particularly deceptive because Mr. Trump knew what his supporters in the crowd did not: that Mr. Pence had just told him in no uncertain terms that he would not do what Mr. Trump was demanding, according to the report.

Smith documented efforts by aides begging Trump to help stop his supporters while they were attacking the Capitol after his speech. But Trump refused for several hours and sat in the White House watching television coverage of the riot and looking at Twitter on his phone, according to the report.

After watching an interview on television in which an individual marching to the Capitol expressed anger at Pence, Trump further fueled the riot by posting on Twitter that Pence didnt have the courage to protect the country, according to the report.

The rioters at the Capitol had been motivated and directed by Mr. Trump, and he continued to resist advisors requests to direct them to leave, Smith wrote.

Smith also concluded that Trumps ongoing description of those who have been prosecuted for their actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6 as being patriots and hostages is further evidence Trumps guilt. Mr. Trump has provided additional evidence of his intent by continuing to support and ally himself with the people who attacked the Capitol, according to the report.

Smith also investigated and charged Trump for mishandling classified documents and obstructing justice after he left the White House. Smith submitted a confidential report to Garland about that case, but Garland has decided to keep that report secret from the public, citing pending criminal proceedings. Garland wanted to provide copies of that report to several senior members of Congress, but has been prevented by a court ruling from doing so.


https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/doj-report-says-trump-would-have-been-convicted-in-election-case/ar-BB1rpCUH?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=389ef1d96c54465182a1c4e7f41ef5ca&ei=15
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10990 on: Today at 10:38:13 am »
And........... the incompetent shitshow begins.



(Bloomberg) -- Senator Marco Rubio is Donald Trumps nominee to be secretary of state, but in the weeks running up to Inauguration Day, the president-elects special envoys have been getting most of the attention.

Trump summoned Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff at a press conference last week to report on his push to get an Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal. Keith Kellogg, tapped to handle ties with Ukraine and Russia, has made frequent television appearances and pledged a visit to Kyiv  and possibly Moscow  very soon.

Both longtime Trump advisers and friends, the men are among a group of appointees with close access to the president-elect. Theyve already gotten to work, while Rubio has been forced to keep silent as he awaits a Senate confirmation hearing on Wednesday to be Trumps top diplomat.

The dynamic underscores the challenges Rubio, who drew withering attacks from Trump and his allies when he ran against him in 2016, would face to his authority as the new administrations leading voice on foreign policy. Its an awkward position for the Florida lawmaker, who served on the Senates foreign relations and intelligence committees and has been greeted by colleagues as one of the most qualified of the president-elects Cabinet picks.

Substantive foreign policy experts like Senator Rubio are less likely to be influential with the president than business voices, said Kori Schake, a former US official who is now a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.

Its unlikely he will be the dominant force on foreign policy in a Trump administration just because I dont think Trump will permit anyone but Trump to be the dominant voice, she said.

The incoming president has already named a string of special envoys, not all of whom require Senate confirmation, as well as numerous ambassadors, who do. Many are Trumps friends, political donors or members of his extended family. Others close to him also have strong views on foreign policy, from billionaire Elon Musk to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Rubio may even face frictions with his own State Department spokesperson. Trumps pick for the job, Fox News contributor Tammy Bruce, once called Rubio an inexperienced senator whos never run a thing in his life and compared him to the kid waving frantically in the back of room trying to prove relevance.

Rubio hasnt spoken publicly about the matter. Trump has a long-standing relationship with Rubio and values his foreign policy insights, particularly on Latin America, according to Dan Holler, a spokesman for Rubio. The nominee also has close ties to the incoming national security adviser, Mike Waltz, his colleague in the Florida congressional delegation, he said.

President Trump has an ambitious foreign policy agenda that will put Americans first and correct the failures of the past four years, Holler said in a statement. No one dedicated to carrying out the presidents historic mandate has time for silly games or gossip.

While presidential envoys and politically appointed ambassadors are nothing new, the sheer number of officials from Trumps close social orbit being named so early has come as a surprise. Some observers say thats not necessarily a bad thing.

We could talk about the qualifications or lack thereof of any individual person, said Richard Fontaine, chief executive officer of the Center for a New American Security in Washington. But having been in Washington for the first Trump transition, where they took literally forever to put people into place, the speed with which theyre moving now seems welcome.

Still, Rubios challenge will be especially acute given the way foreign policy played out in Trumps first term. Insiders including one-time National Security Adviser John Bolton and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo clashed openly. US ambassadors often just called Trump to get his direction.

Envoys aside, bigger questions hover over Rubios chances to succeed in the role. He has voiced unstinting support for Ukraine and hasnt publicly budged from his opposition to the TikTok video-sharing app even as Trump has warned to it. He hasnt yet commented on Trumps suggestion that the US absorb Canada into its territory, though he once said the country has a long history of standing by America in good times and bad.

Asked by Punchbowl News what he thought of Trumps decision to oppose a ban on TikTok, a move Rubio has supported, the senator responded, If Im confirmed as secretary of state, Ill work for the president.

There are also some who believe Rubio  who has sparred with Trump in the past and once insulted his small hands  may not last long in the role. Trump once called him a total lightweight who I wouldnt hire to run one of my smaller companies.

Normally, the White House would wait for State Department recommendations before choosing envoys and ambassadors. But Trump is not going to spend an awful lot of time caring about what the State Department thinks about an issue, according to Gerald Feierstein, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute and a 41-year veteran of the US foreign service.

Rubio is going to be pretty much on the margins, if anything, of policy-making on the foreign policy side, Feierstein said. Someday, hes going to see a tweet that he has been fired and thats going to be end of that.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/rubio-s-authority-as-secretary-of-state-threatened-even-before-trump-term-begins/ar-BB1ropSA?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=dc9a0ad44bf44a6fb8122d937c9bde8d&ei=41
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10991 on: Today at 10:39:54 am »
Donald Trump told the public Sunday that he wants "one big, beautiful bill" that would cover a kind of "Christmas tree budget bill," so-called because it includes many different funding measures.

Trump thought he and Republicans in Congress were all on the same page, But according to Punchbowl News on Monday, it turns out they aren't. And it came as a shock to the incoming president.

Top Republicans spent the weekend with Trump and Elon Musk at Mar-a-Lago to unify the splintered caucus. But Punchbowl says that no matter which direction Johnson takes, he'll "anger one portion of the House Republican Conference or another."

"Before the meetings at Mar-a-Lago, Trump was under the impression that the House GOP was in agreement on the one bill approach to reconciliation," Punchbowl News reporter Melanie Zanona posted on X. "He quickly learned that wasnt the case ALSO  its looking increasingly likely that the debt ceiling will fall out of the bill."

At the end of the day, President Trump is going to prefer, as he likes to say, 'one big, beautiful bill.' And there's a lot of merit to that, because we can put it all together, one big up-or-down vote, which can save the country, quite literally, because there are so many elements to it," the non-committal Johnson told Fox Business on Sunday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune hasnt convinced Trump that a two-bill solution is the better move.

"Thune had a back-and-forth with Trump on this during Senate Republicans closed-door meeting with the president-elect last week. The two-step idea could still be the end result here if Republicans struggle with one megabill," the report said.

Johnson and his allies want the budget bill on the floor by the middle of February, but Punchbowl said that such a goal means the GOP should get busy.

The narrow majority is expected to get worse as Trump appointees from the House leave seats empty. Meanwhile, Punchbowl reported that Johnson also faces the "troublesome trio of GOP Reps. Chip Roy (Texas), Ralph Norman (S.C.) and Thomas Massie (Ky.)."

Johnson may be mulling over "canning Massie and keeping the other two," the report said.

Trump is also reportedly furious that Republicans left the debt ceiling hanging over the party and they didn't eliminate the problem before he came into office. Instead, Trump will be forced to have a looming shutdown within the first two months of his presidency.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-quickly-learning-he-and-gop-house-aren-t-on-the-same-page-report/ar-BB1roaFT?ocid=hpmsn&cvid=365aa7776f4e4bacd52054f08552f40e&ei=14
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10992 on: Today at 10:41:51 am »
(edit: re Jack Smith)

Should have released the report before the fucking election once it became clear Trump's legal stalling tactics were going to work.

Absolute fucking negligence by the US institutions letting this man reclaim power. Yes, even worse than FSG :P
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10993 on: Today at 02:18:15 pm »
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10994 on: Today at 02:27:15 pm »
