Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 640356 times)

Offline Schmidt

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10880 on: January 8, 2025, 08:10:56 pm »
Quote from: Giono on January  8, 2025, 08:06:04 pm
Yes, they are grifters and disruptors...who are also christianist fascists. But can they create a replacement for what they are out to destroy? I have no faith they can. Bullies and critics are usually hollow warriors.

Will California, New York, Washington, Oregon, the New England States and others go along with the Alabamafication of their states? I don't think so.

The USA is a federation. States rights are strong in education, energy generation, automobile standards, environment, healthcare, welfare, minimum wage, etc. so, the same reason that Jim Crow could survive for so long will make the resistance against MAGA judges, politicians etc. just as possible.

It'd be kinda funny if the pushing of responsibility down to state level led to California and others creating universal healthcare, though I'm sure the government would step in and shut it down as soon as they could.
Online GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10881 on: January 8, 2025, 09:01:08 pm »
Didn't the "small government" Trump GOP/SCOTUS step in to declare California's vehicle emission standards illegal? Freedom for me, not for thee.
Offline LiverBirdKop

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10882 on: January 8, 2025, 10:24:11 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  8, 2025, 11:02:26 am
none of this shit is going to happen, none of it, really dont get why people are getting into such a panic over it.
His followers fanatics are sure approving of all of it. The normalization process is well under way on fox "news" and twitter about taking over other countries. These things may not happen, but the "red line" keeps getting moved more and more to the crazy right which is a yuuuge problem.
Offline Reform Ste 123

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10883 on: January 8, 2025, 10:30:24 pm »
The chevron ruling will protect the rights of the states and has weakened the powers of federal agencies. So even if trump tries some batshit  stuff, states should have more powers and ability to ignore said executive powers/agencies.

Which is good news for democrat states.

Offline jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10884 on: Yesterday at 12:21:04 am »
President-elect Donald Trump is once again touting his plans to buy Greenland, the Danish territory in the Arctic.

Trump escalated rhetoric around the island during a press conference Tuesday, refusing to rule out the use of military force to get ahold of it if needed.

The island, with 56,000 inhabitants, is an autonomous territory of Denmark, and both the Danish government and local authorities have repeatedly said that the island is not for sale. Denmark ruled over it for more than 200 years and retains some control over its defense and foreign policy.

People dont even know if Denmark has any legal right to it, Trump claimed. But if they do, they should give it up because we need it for national security.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries questioned Trumps obsession with the territory on Wednesday - and it is something that has captured the president-elects imagination for many years.

The idea of buying Greenland initially came to Trump from cosmetics billionaire Ronald Lauder, according to the 2022 book The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 by Peter Baker of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker. Trump and Lauder have known each other since their college days.

The notion was subject to months of internal study and debate, much to the bemusement of cabinet secretaries and aides to the president.

A friend of mine, a really, really experienced businessman, thinks we can get Greenland, Trump told his National Security adviser, according to the book. What do you think?

That prompted the creation of a team to look into the idea, and the creation of memo laying out the options, such as a lease proposal, much like a New York real estate agreement.

Following a meeting in the Oval Office, a member of the cabinet found the idea of acquiring Greenland delusional. There was fear among some aides that the idea leaking out would lead to a diplomatic incident, according to the Times.

The National Security Council staff worked on the issue for months, for Trump to subsequently claim it was his idea all along.

I said, Why dont we have that? he told the authors. You take a look at a map. Im a real estate developer. I look at a corner, I say, Ive got to get that store for the building that Im building, etc. Its not that different.

I love maps. And I always said: Look at the size of this. Its massive. That should be part of the United States, he added at the time.

But in fact Lauder, the Estée Lauder heir, had spoken to Trump about the idea at the beginning of his presidency, even offering himself as a back channel to the Danish government to negotiate, according to the book.

The national security adviser at the time, John Bolton, told his aide Fiona Hill to put together a team to look at possible ideas. They took part in secret discussions with the Danish ambassador and wrote up an options memo.

Bolton was worried about the expanding influence of China in the Arctic and believed an increased American footprint on the island would be a good thing, but that buying the territory would not be possible.

But Trump remained undeterred.

The then-president put forward the idea of taking federal funds from Puerto Rico to buy Greenland and on a separate occasion, suggested trading the U.S. territory for the Danish one.

The Wall Street Journal eventually reported on the interest in Greenland, and the Danish government rubbished the idea.

When it became public, they lost their political courage, Trump said in 2021, according to The Times, despite the fact that the Danes had never actually considered selling the territory.

But Bolton thought the U.S. had lost the opportunity to get a better security deal, even as the U.S. would eventually reopen a consulate on the island.

If Trump had just kept his mouth shut, we could have found out. But it was just gone, just completely gone, he told others, according to the authors.

A Trump envoy in the shape of Donald Trump Jr. recently visited the island.

I am hearing that the people of Greenland are MAGA, Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday night. My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights. Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes part of our Nation. We will protect it, and cherish it, from a very vicious outside World. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!

On Tuesday morning, he shared a video of his plane landing in Nuuk, the capital.

Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland. The reception has been great, he wrote. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen.

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/the-cosmetics-billionaire-behind-trump-s-obsession-with-buying-greenland/ar-AA1xcebA?ocid=msedgntp&pc=U531&cvid=4eb458a9373f4a73d4eaeb24163a48f4&ei=11
Offline blert596

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10885 on: Yesterday at 12:33:43 am »
Hes a fucking nut case
Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10886 on: Yesterday at 02:54:44 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on January  8, 2025, 08:10:56 pm
It'd be kinda funny if the pushing of responsibility down to state level led to California and others creating universal healthcare, though I'm sure the government would step in and shut it down as soon as they could.

California already has Med-Cal which offers free health care for low-income people and also a low cost version for higher incomes brackets. They are on their way. Minnesota has it already.
Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10887 on: Yesterday at 02:57:57 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on January  8, 2025, 10:30:24 pm
The chevron ruling will protect the rights of the states and has weakened the powers of federal agencies. So even if trump tries some batshit  stuff, states should have more powers and ability to ignore said executive powers/agencies.

Which is good news for democrat states.


Very good point. Hopefully the Dems start refocusing on state level races and be a thorn in national MAGA's side.
Offline Reform Ste 123

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10888 on: Yesterday at 06:09:38 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 02:57:57 am
Very good point. Hopefully the Dems start refocusing on state level races and be a thorn in national MAGA's side.
it is good news, which is why i made the point that the people who where saying the world is going to collapse after the chevron ruling,  clearly didn't understand what the decision was about and how in reality its good for democrats and states rights.

The presidency and federal agencies had far too much power. It was allowing the executive to basically create and enact "laws" without any input from congress.

""Overturning Chevron was great (from a Republican perspective) when Democrats are in power, but it also makes deregulation more difficult, which is why the original Chevron case went to the Supreme Court in the first place," Gilbert said."

"Some efforts to lighten regulatory requirements are likely to be met with waves of litigation that may take years to work their way through the court system," Gilbert said.

https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/supreme-court-chevron-decision-undermine-trump-stock-market-bull-rally-2025-1
Offline John C

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10889 on: Yesterday at 08:42:44 am »
It saddens me and sickens me to see so many people lose their homes in the fires while c*nt-Musk is burning the reputation of decent people indiscriminately.
Offline Lusty

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10890 on: Yesterday at 09:31:02 am »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:21:04 am
I said, Why dont we have that? he told the authors. You take a look at a map. Im a real estate developer. I look at a corner, I say, Ive got to get that store for the building that Im building, etc. Its not that different.

I love maps. And I always said: Look at the size of this. Its massive. That should be part of the United States, he added at the time.
He's going to end up starting World War 3 because he doesn't understand the Mercator projection.
Offline west_london_red

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10891 on: Yesterday at 09:44:23 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 09:31:02 am
He's going to end up starting World War 3 because he doesn't understand the Mercator projection.

I suspect hes less interested in the size of Greenland or its geographic and strategic location and more in the fact that theres a lot of minerals etc there to be mined
Online tubby

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10892 on: Yesterday at 09:49:51 am »
He'll be after Australia next.

Online BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10893 on: Yesterday at 10:09:22 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 09:49:51 am
He'll be after Australia next.



Nobody's that stupid.

Offline KillieRed

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10894 on: Yesterday at 10:22:55 am »
Quote from: Gnurglan on January  8, 2025, 05:57:21 pm

Honestly, Biden was never fit to be President. He reminded me of those old USSR leaders who watched the May 1st military parades. One older than the next and all of them looked way to old to be in charge of a superpower. Biden had clear problems just walking off a stage. But the media looked the other way, even though it was obvious it was a concern. Nobody would have said hire Biden to be in charge of even the smallest department at their place of work. Once he may have been a great politician, but these four years were not part of it.

We know Trump will run it now. The American people wanted that. Personally I believe its an anti-establishment thing. The concern now is Trump has seen the political game. He will probably not hire experienced people from Washington but his own people. Add a bit of a desire for revenge and that he only has four years. I can see him doing it his way and all the way. Like go full speed wih tariffs which likely will be bad for all parties. I can see him going after institutions and while that is probably a good thing in some areas, the issue would be if it's too much of the bull in the china store.
We can expect him to talk big like the wall to Mexico, Little Rocketman and now Greenland, Canada etc. I hope the media can be a bit wiser than going crazy about every statement though. Trump knows how to enrage the media, but the key will be what he actually does. I fear that he can choose when to trigger the media and direct their attention where he wants to. But what does he do? It will be important to keep the focus on the right things, not just on the topic of the day. If we think back, and I know this will not be popular by many on here, but he did some good things. He put some necessary pressure on China who have been copying everyone for free for years. He kept the war hawks at bay (no new wars for the US) and he got other Nato members to up their defence budgets (good for the US). He will work for America, no doubt. And it will probably be good for them. Not sure it will be good for the rest of us.

Thats was some wild shit. Have you been asleep for ten years?
Offline KillieRed

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10895 on: Yesterday at 10:31:10 am »
Donnie Jr went to Greenland because he heard there was lots of free snow there.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10896 on: Yesterday at 11:37:55 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:31:10 am
Donnie Jr went to Greenland because he heard there was lots of free snow there.

Loving this. Wonder what misogynistic comment Trump will make in response.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/eLPH3d-WkHg" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/eLPH3d-WkHg</a>
Offline Caligula?

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10897 on: Yesterday at 11:45:30 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:22:55 am
Thats was some wild shit. Have you been asleep for ten years?

What has he said that isn't true?
Offline Giono

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10898 on: Yesterday at 01:33:36 pm »
Quote from: Gnurglan on January  8, 2025, 05:57:21 pm

Honestly, Biden was never fit to be President. He reminded me of those old USSR leaders who watched the May 1st military parades. One older than the next and all of them looked way to old to be in charge of a superpower. Biden had clear problems just walking off a stage. But the media looked the other way, even though it was obvious it was a concern. Nobody would have said hire Biden to be in charge of even the smallest department at their place of work. Once he may have been a great politician, but these four years were not part of it.

We know Trump will run it now. The American people wanted that. Personally I believe its an anti-establishment thing. The concern now is Trump has seen the political game. He will probably not hire experienced people from Washington but his own people. Add a bit of a desire for revenge and that he only has four years. I can see him doing it his way and all the way. Like go full speed wih tariffs which likely will be bad for all parties. I can see him going after institutions and while that is probably a good thing in some areas, the issue would be if it's too much of the bull in the china store.
We can expect him to talk big like the wall to Mexico, Little Rocketman and now Greenland, Canada etc. I hope the media can be a bit wiser than going crazy about every statement though. Trump knows how to enrage the media, but the key will be what he actually does. I fear that he can choose when to trigger the media and direct their attention where he wants to. But what does he do? It will be important to keep the focus on the right things, not just on the topic of the day. If we think back, and I know this will not be popular by many on here, but he did some good things. He put some necessary pressure on China who have been copying everyone for free for years. He kept the war hawks at bay (no new wars for the US) and he got other Nato members to up their defence budgets (good for the US). He will work for America, no doubt. And it will probably be good for them. Not sure it will be good for the rest of us.

Some good points. I love the comparison of Biden to some Soviet leadership model. The whole democratic party upper echelon is like that. When Biden was selected leader it was either an old Biden or old Bernie with an old Clyburn, old Pelosi and old Schumer playing kingmaker.

The achievements of Trump you list are really all the things that Obama failed at. Non-confrontational with China, Europe, Russia etc. Conflict in Afghanistan and Iraq were prolonged while other places like Ukraine, Syria, etc. were ignored.  Obama was intelligent and well meaning but got pushed around internally and externally. Trump is the opposite.

But Trump's list of achievements came at a cost. Yes, he was tough on China, but his trade war caused huge payments to be made in the Agricultural sector to compensate for losses and this plus his tax cuts to billionaires ballooned the deficit. He pulled out of the TPP that would have excluded China and reduced their economic pull in the region. In reality he strengthened China.  His tariffs didn't stimulate US manufacturing and "infrastructure week" that was repeatedly announced never actually happened. And NAFTA being "torn up" and replaced with an almost identical deal except with different initials that put "America First" with US...MCA. Optics, not results.

His tough talk with Mexico and his tough treatment of migrant families was not matched with any progress towards immigration reform. He couldn't even build the wall he talked so much about.

He negotiated the deal to end the Afghan war by giving the Taliban the keys to Kabul and releasing 5000 Taliban fighters from prisons and giving the US a deadline to completely abandon the country instead of a strategic drawdown.

Trumps presidency can be summed up in 3 words "performative belligerent negligence".
Offline KillieRed

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10899 on: Yesterday at 02:20:02 pm »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 11:45:30 am
What has he said that isn't true?

Mostly true, but all stuff that hes already done (Trump not Gnurglan) or mooted doing for years. It just never changes: the world of bullshit that is that oafs inner voice being spewed on us all because the thick fuck thinks hes a genius for being born rich. The worst part is the acceptance, some cowardly, some whole-hearted. Some think its just another four years to weather, others an opportunity to cash-in and the worst people think its the beginning of an American Reich.

Even people in this thread are doing the but he did some good things bullshit. No. Fuck that and fuck you if youve convinced yourself that its true. You need to take a good long look at yourself and decide which side youre on. If youre with the MAGA Nazis youre dead to me.
Offline jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10900 on: Yesterday at 03:30:09 pm »
Trump is installing nepobabies and personalities everywhere.

The White House Billy Big Bollocks Club. Misogynists to a (small) man.

Fucking shambles.
Online Buster Gonad

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10901 on: Yesterday at 03:58:07 pm »
The whole "no new wars for the US under Trump is just circumstantial shite. There was multiple wars going on all over the world, including his besties war in Ukraine and he did nothing about them, but now he's the president of peace.  That's despite not ruling out war with Nato allies or Panama. He's done nothing to halt the rise of China who will be the chief beneficiaries of the likes of him and Musks mission to fracture democratic alliances. 
Their policies of making the rich richer will also be bad for ordinary Americans.  He's the worst president in history and he now has far more scope to do damage. Coupled with his clear signs of dementia he'll be uncontrollable.  I made the mistake of thinking he was all bluster in 2016 and I won't be doing it again. He's going to fuck American and destabilise the world.  Buckle in...
Online GreatEx

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10902 on: Yesterday at 08:52:05 pm »
^ not to mention the way he removed safeguards and increased drone attacks in places like Somalia with minimal reportage in the media. I've mentioned this several times here but it never catches on because the popular "no new wars" slogan is easier to absorb than the reality:

https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/05/22/obama-drones-trump-killings-count/

https://www.aclu.org/news/national-security/trumps-secret-rules-for-drone-strikes-and-presidents-unchecked-license-to-kill

All these people who like to think they're the adult in the room by saying Trump actually did a lot of good, always come up with this vague stuff like "he was tough on China", like, what does that even mean? Tariffs... OK, now assess the impact of those tariffs and show who benefited. Now compare to actual legislation like the Chips act and the jobs & economic growth it entails. Which is the greater achievement? That would be a worthwhile discussion. But the modern political discourse is nothing but catchphrases and ephemera - remember when the pro-Trump crowd used the stock market to prove his greatness? 
Offline redbyrdz

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10903 on: Yesterday at 09:07:51 pm »
Anyone who claims Trump did anything good can safely be moved to the ignore list.
Offline jambutty

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10904 on: Today at 12:49:27 am »
I think Trump knows he can't control Musk, but Musk knows he is invaluable to Trump.

I'd bet Musk has already told Trump that he can make him President for life.
Offline Reform Ste 123

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10905 on: Today at 02:15:42 am »
Im starting to see a lot of content creators mentioning blue sky instead of X, which is great news. Especially MKBHD. X will basically just because an echo chamber and the sooner governments and organisations around the world start moving the better.

Musk is right when it comes to X, it is the place to hear the latest news, because so many governments and government departments and media organisations are using it.

The UK should work with the EU and basically shift away from it all together.  You cant on one hand say X is a shithole, right wing platform (which it is), whilst continuing to use it for official purposes. Lets take a stand and fuck it off, and I reckon that could create an avalanche.
