This feels far worse than last time. Even if this was all a movie you'd think it was unrealistic. The idea that the incoming US president is planning to annex Canada and invade Greenland - land owned by a fellow NATO member - is pretty terrifying. Putin will be delighted to see the West being torn apart like this. Meanwhile his lapdog is trying to drum up support for every far-right political party in Europe. This current state of affairs would have been unthinkable 10-15 years ago when the West seemed so stable and united. It's hard to not feel that this is all part of one big calculated plan to destabilise the West that all started in 2016. Still, you have to get people to vote for it and if the Democrats didn't make a mess of the campaign then we wouldn't be in this situation.



Given everything that is going on, it's time that the major European nations stop being so insular and show some global leadership that has been non-existent for so long. From our point of view we know that the incoming administration will never get on with Starmer and the Labour Party, so we need to focus our attention on forming a stronger relationship with the EU, Canada, Australia and just accept that the US will be a loose cannon for 4 years. (They can start by doing a blanket ban on Twitter/X). The issue is, Europe and Canada are a mess and leaders are dropping like flies. We've just had our 3rd new PM in 4 years, the German chancellor is changing, Macron is hanging by a thread, Trudeau has resigned.