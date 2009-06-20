« previous next »
Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 636722 times)

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10800 on: Yesterday at 06:27:26 pm »
Whod have thought a power hungry narcissist would covet more land and power?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10801 on: Yesterday at 06:29:57 pm »
Quote from: GreatEx on Yesterday at 04:11:50 am
Hence "working towards the greater good"

I'm not sure telling everyone they're fine to keep using cars is the greater good, electric or not. The raw (and rare) materials and power for EVs still have to be obtained from somewhere.

The greater good would be getting more people to ride a bike or use public transport - both for their own helath and that of the planet, and Musk explicitly worked against this in California and probably elsewhere.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10802 on: Yesterday at 06:32:44 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:56:04 pm
Oh look, Zukerberg has come out and proudly declared he is sucking up to Trump, like Musk.  He has said Meta will remove their Fact checkers, dramatically "reduce censorship",  and "recommend more political stuff" across all its platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Threads) and move staff from California to Texas to "reduce bias".  Fucking lol.  Who saw that coming ...

that will just open the flood gates for extremists to peddle their views and recruit more brain-dead people who lap up being told what is wrong with the world.
Social media is being taken over by loudmouths and crack pots. The problem is that a lot of people believe everything they read. It really is dumbng down society and making it easy for powerful people to manipulate others......that was the reason, I think, Musk was interested in Twitter.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10803 on: Yesterday at 06:38:07 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:10:04 pm
So Trump has demanded Denmark hand over Greenland and will introduce tariffs and potentially invade militarily

He will also rename the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America' (if I hadn't seen it reported by the BBC I would have thought it was fake)

Personally think this might work out ok (unless you live in the US), the more people in the rest of the world see of his lunacy, especially in Europe, hopefully the more people turn away from their own local mini Trumps.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10804 on: Yesterday at 06:39:01 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 06:32:44 pm
that will just open the flood gates for extremists to peddle their views and recruit more brain-dead people who lap up being told what is wrong with the world.
Social media is being taken over by loudmouths and crack pots. The problem is that a lot of people believe everything they read. It really is dumbng down society and making it easy for powerful people to manipulate others......that was the reason, I think, Musk was interested in Twitter.

Social media was taken over by crackpots years ago and society has been dumbed down, certainly since Brexit.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10805 on: Yesterday at 06:45:57 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 06:13:14 pm
4 more years of this fucking lunatic

Ok so biden? God president of not? History will decide that, but at least you had any idea what was going on and how people were going to be treated rather than this raving lunatic

Very good President in terms of things done given the contraints (no real majority in Senate at all - first 2 years having a 50/50 with two Right Wing Democrats holding things up other than fully Whipped Bills; followed by getting a majority of 1, and one of them immediately leaving the Party to become "Independent" so she didn't need to vote along party lines at all couple with an outright hostile and "do nothing" House). 

Would be nice if he could have been at times more Progressive, but given above, would not have passed anything.  The worst thing was his dealing with the Gaza crisis - but here I would note that the GOP and Trump would have been *FAR* worse, as would pretty much any POTUS since WW2 due to the historic ties and lobbying. 

I posted these as the main achievements in his first 2.5 years - got less done due to just how obstructive the House were being this year:

  • He has cut the deficit by the largest margin ever, after Trump increased it by the largest amount ever (largely due to the massive tax cuts he gave the rich and ultra-rich)
  • He introduced the first new major infrastructure bill since the New Deal, creating millions of jobs, 100s of billons of investments in local and regional economies, and  benefiting 100s of millions of people nationwide
  • Passed legislation on climate change, bringing the US back into global climate change agreements
  • Passed multiple pieces of legislation creating 10s of thousands of new jobs into the "Green Economy", as well as guaranteeing future better paid, Union jobs to those in current Fossil Fuel industries
  • passed the CHIPS Act, resulting in 100s of thousands of (previously offshored tech-focuessed jobs) new jobs in the country, and 100s of billions of investment into the US economy
  • tried to pass (before the GOP basically blocked it) legislation limiting the price of petrol, and the size of profits that Oil Companies could make
  • During the worst period for Oil prices globally, releasing 100s of millions of barrels from the national reserves, reducing the impact to the general public of the spike in global oil prices, whilst attempting the point above to help long term
  • passed (before a GOP controlled Supreme Court blocked it) 10/20k of student loan forgiveness, which would have immediately meant that those people would be able to spend more (helping the economy as a whole) whilst reducing their stress
  • passed the first healthcare regulation laws in decades to limit the power of Big Pharma, and to allow the Government to buy cheaper drugs - including a cap of $35 dollars a month on the cost insulin directly as a result of this
  • Passed the Inflation Reduction Act which has already created 170k new Green jobs, and is projected to create another 1.5m new Green jobs over the next decade (as well as 5m other non-Green Energy related jobs); as well as saving 10m of the poorest Americans from paying extra for their health care under previous GOP plans
  • Passed the most important federal gun safety bill in decades, enhancing background checks for buyers, and funing £750m of local programs to allow for temporary orders for gun safety laws locally
  • Created a new $10 billion dollar funded mental healthcare program, the largest ever - to increase number of local health clinics in every state and the number of certified counselors
  • Reformewd the USPS after the GOP has spent decades gutting it (largely as it improved their chances of winning elections - as Postal Votes almost always are massively left leaning), spending $100 Billion on modernizing it whilst guaranteeing pensions and wage increased
  • Attempted to pass a national minimum wage increase, before the GOP House nixxed it
  • Attempted to pass a $10k Student debt forgiveness plan, which would have been great for the economy beyond just the people in debt themselves (more spare money means more spending, more spending helps local and national business, and boosts tax revenue, allowing increased Social Security etc spending) - but that was nixxed by the GOP Supreme Court and Reps

EDIT:  Added the final 2 "attempted" things as well to show how GOP were able to veto a lot he tried to do
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10806 on: Yesterday at 06:54:35 pm »
It's almost like it was by design. As if these techno-businesspeople deliberately infiltrated society with technology and social media platforms, then subtlety corrupted society over the course of 15-20 years with the aim of bending entire institutions to their will, by dumbing down public perception to gain control over it.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10807 on: Yesterday at 06:58:00 pm »
Greenland.  Gulf of America.

Fake issues.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10808 on: Yesterday at 07:04:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:54:35 pm
It's almost like it was by design. As if these techno-businesspeople deliberately infiltrated society with technology and social media platforms, then subtlety corrupted society over the course of 15-20 years with the aim of bending entire institutions to their will, by dumbing down public perception to gain control over it.

And all the Emperors New Clothes swallowed up by dewey nerds looking to avoid actually speaking and socialising with real human beings.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10809 on: Yesterday at 07:46:56 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:10:04 pm
So Trump has demanded Denmark hand over Greenland and will introduce tariffs and potentially invade militarily

He will also rename the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America' (if I hadn't seen it reported by the BBC I would have thought it was fake)

He needs a major whack on his fingers, the fucking orange muppet.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10810 on: Yesterday at 08:12:10 pm »
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 04:02:09 pm
When Democrats looked strong, tech companies were all focused on DEI and diversity.  When Trump looks strong, it's time to kiss up to him.

No surprise really.
Good point.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10811 on: Yesterday at 08:31:46 pm »
This demonstrates why it is so important to have a European army aligned with European interests. We should be able to flex our muscle and push back. We're too vulnerable to US aggression.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10812 on: Yesterday at 08:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:56:04 pm
Oh look, Zukerberg has come out and proudly declared he is sucking up to Trump, like Musk.  He has said Meta will remove their Fact checkers, dramatically "reduce censorship",  and "recommend more political stuff" across all its platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Threads) and move staff from California to Texas to "reduce bias".  Fucking lol.  Who saw that coming ...

And appoints Dana White to the Meta board. WTF? Talk about jobs for the boys. No chance there will be any scrutiny of Meta with Trump's bestie now.

Also, the Panama/Canada/Greenland fiasco is kicking off. Obviously, just a scare tactic to get them to adjust their behaviour. I really hope the American people aren't going to be stupid (well they did vote him) to believe taking over another territory is for 'national security' reasons.



Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10813 on: Yesterday at 09:38:56 pm »
We've now firmly entered the Disinformation Era and the Memefication of Politics. And it will be met with a shrug.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10814 on: Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm »
He's actually serious about greenland and the panama canal, I assumed he was joking, fucking hell.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10815 on: Yesterday at 10:06:55 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 06:10:04 pm
So Trump has demanded Denmark hand over Greenland and will introduce tariffs and potentially invade militarily

He will also rename the 'Gulf of Mexico' to the 'Gulf of America' (if I hadn't seen it reported by the BBC I would have thought it was fake)

And that will bring down the price of eggs?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10816 on: Yesterday at 10:08:53 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:27:26 pm
Whod have thought a power hungry narcissist would covet more land and power?
Taking inspiration from Israel.

He was disgusting today, hours before Carter was being laid to rest in DC he starts talking about Carter regarding Panama Canal and the Hostage crisis.

POS.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10817 on: Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:38:07 pm
Personally think this might work out ok (unless you live in the US), the more people in the rest of the world see of his lunacy, especially in Europe, hopefully the more people turn away from their own local mini Trumps.

That is what I am hoping will happen in Canada this spring.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10818 on: Yesterday at 10:18:00 pm »
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10819 on: Yesterday at 10:18:41 pm »
The Danish PM is in a state of panic. But wtf can she do? Call for NORDEFCO?


Meanwhile...
Quote
Danish king changes coat of arms amid row with Trump over Greenland

Design shows intent to keep control of Faroe Islands and Greenland  which Trump says he would like the US to buy
The new design (right) features a large polar bear and ram, representing Greenland and the Faroes. Composite: Kongehuset.dk

The Danish king has shocked some historians by changing the royal coat of arms to more prominently feature Greenland and the Faroe Islands  in what has also been seen as a rebuke to Donald Trump.

Less than a year since succeeding his mother, Queen Margrethe, after she stood down on New Years Eve 2023, King Frederik has made a clear statement of intent to keep the autonomous Danish territory and former colony within the kingdom of Denmark.

Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/jan/06/danish-king-changes-coat-of-arms-in-apparent-rebuke-to-donald-trump
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10820 on: Yesterday at 10:25:56 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 10:05:45 pm
He's actually serious about greenland and the panama canal, I assumed he was joking, fucking hell.

What a c*nt.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10821 on: Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Yesterday at 03:56:04 pm
Oh look, Zukerberg has come out and proudly declared he is sucking up to Trump, like Musk.  He has said Meta will remove their Fact checkers, dramatically "reduce censorship",  and "recommend more political stuff" across all its platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Threads) and move staff from California to Texas to "reduce bias".  Fucking lol.  Who saw that coming ...



And thanks for doing the homework on the Biden admin. You're right, he was a very good president. The world of today is too deranged to see it, but sober historical analysis will be kind.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10822 on: Yesterday at 10:27:51 pm »
Everyone in Denmark is in a state of shock.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10823 on: Yesterday at 10:28:23 pm »
Trump wanted to buy Greenland at exactly this pint 8 years ago Id say it will blow over once he starts sacking people
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10824 on: Yesterday at 10:42:04 pm »
This time it is different. The president-elect refused to rule out the possibility of military action over the Arctic island territory, and he threatens Denmark with tariffs over Greenland. He has never gone this far before.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10825 on: Yesterday at 11:06:32 pm »
First rule of Trump Survival:

Lose the outrage.  Expect the worst.  It's the norm now.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10826 on: Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 10:28:23 pm
Trump wanted to buy Greenland at exactly this pint 8 years ago Id say it will blow over once he starts sacking people

I wish I had your confidence. Six years ago there were some calming voices in the Trump administration. This time its whackos and nutters all the way down.


Trump is a fucking moron but hes now a fucking moron with absolute immunity and surrounded by the worst people in America. Hell suck up to Putin, Xi, Orban, Netanyahu and theres every reason to think he will take their lead - act and dare the rest of the world to do something about it.

Four years ago this c*nt tried to overthrow the elected government of the US.

Can we please stop saying that its just Trump talking and he wont actually do anything?

The next four years have the potential to be terrifying and destabilising around the world.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10827 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm »
Any move for Greenland and/or Panama will result in China going all in for Taiwan and The South China Sea.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10828 on: Yesterday at 11:17:46 pm »
It's all bullshit. throwing a dead cat on the table the use to call it. it's a basic play of politics for dummies. dictate the narrative.
Nobody's talking about the embarrassing Jan 6th certification of the election, nobody's talking about a convicted criminal taking power.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10829 on: Yesterday at 11:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
I wish I had your confidence. Six years ago there were some calming voices in the Trump administration. This time its whackos and nutters all the way down.


Trump is a fucking moron but hes now a fucking moron with absolute immunity and surrounded by the worst people in America. Hell suck up to Putin, Xi, Orban, Netanyahu and theres every reason to think he will take their lead - act and dare the rest of the world to do something about it.

Four years ago this c*nt tried to overthrow the elected government of the US.

Can we please stop saying that its just Trump talking and he wont actually do anything?

The next four years have the potential to be terrifying and destabilising around the world.

Alan, if all else fails, all Ive got left is blind hope! 


(And the footie .)
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10830 on: Yesterday at 11:29:12 pm »
This feels far worse than last time. Even if this was all a movie you'd think it was unrealistic. The idea that the incoming US president is planning to annex Canada and invade Greenland - land owned by a fellow NATO member - is pretty terrifying. Putin will be delighted to see the West being torn apart like this. Meanwhile his lapdog is trying to drum up support for every far-right political party in Europe. This current state of affairs would have been unthinkable 10-15 years ago when the West seemed so stable and united. It's hard to not feel that this is all part of one big calculated plan to destabilise the West that all started in 2016. Still, you have to get people to vote for it and if the Democrats didn't make a mess of the campaign then we wouldn't be in this situation.

Given everything that is going on, it's time that the major European nations stop being so insular and show some global leadership that has been non-existent for so long. From our point of view we know that the incoming administration will never get on with Starmer and the Labour Party, so we need to focus our attention on forming a stronger relationship with the EU, Canada, Australia and just accept that the US will be a loose cannon for 4 years. (They can start by doing a blanket ban on Twitter/X). The issue is, Europe and Canada are a mess and leaders are dropping like flies. We've just had our 3rd new PM in 4 years, the German chancellor is changing, Macron is hanging by a thread, Trudeau has resigned.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10831 on: Yesterday at 11:29:25 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 11:13:37 pm
I wish I had your confidence. Six years ago there were some calming voices in the Trump administration. This time its whackos and nutters all the way down.


Trump is a fucking moron but hes now a fucking moron with absolute immunity and surrounded by the worst people in America. Hell suck up to Putin, Xi, Orban, Netanyahu and theres every reason to think he will take their lead - act and dare the rest of the world to do something about it.

Four years ago this c*nt tried to overthrow the elected government of the US.

Can we please stop saying that its just Trump talking and he wont actually do anything?

The next four years have the potential to be terrifying and destabilising around the world.


Well said.
Those guardrails he had 8 years ago are gone. Now he's surrounded by yes men and fecking bootlickers.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10832 on: Today at 01:30:57 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:29:12 pm
This feels far worse than last time. Even if this was all a movie you'd think it was unrealistic. The idea that the incoming US president is planning to annex Canada and invade Greenland - land owned by a fellow NATO member - is pretty terrifying. Putin will be delighted to see the West being torn apart like this. Meanwhile his lapdog is trying to drum up support for every far-right political party in Europe. This current state of affairs would have been unthinkable 10-15 years ago when the West seemed so stable and united. It's hard to not feel that this is all part of one big calculated plan to destabilise the West that all started in 2016. Still, you have to get people to vote for it and if the Democrats didn't make a mess of the campaign then we wouldn't be in this situation.

Given everything that is going on, it's time that the major European nations stop being so insular and show some global leadership that has been non-existent for so long. From our point of view we know that the incoming administration will never get on with Starmer and the Labour Party, so we need to focus our attention on forming a stronger relationship with the EU, Canada, Australia and just accept that the US will be a loose cannon for 4 years. (They can start by doing a blanket ban on Twitter/X). The issue is, Europe and Canada are a mess and leaders are dropping like flies. We've just had our 3rd new PM in 4 years, the German chancellor is changing, Macron is hanging by a thread, Trudeau has resigned.

I agree with everything here except, fwiw, Musk doesn't seem himself as Trump's lapdog, he see's himself as Trump's puppet master. And that could be bad for both of them as the two narcissists clash over who is controlling who
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10833 on: Today at 02:25:54 am »
Quote from: Red Dane on Yesterday at 10:42:04 pm
This time it is different. The president-elect refused to rule out the possibility of military action over the Arctic island territory, and he threatens Denmark with tariffs over Greenland. He has never gone this far before.

He hasn't gone anywhere. This is just more smoke blowing by the king of blowing smoke.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10834 on: Today at 02:28:34 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 11:29:25 pm
Well said.
Those guardrails he had 8 years ago are gone. Now he's surrounded by yes men and fecking bootlickers.

And they are that way because they are salesmen, hucksters and grifters. They are not the brightest and best, just the most corruptible and pliant.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10835 on: Today at 03:04:17 am »
I tend to agree that the idea of all this Greenland/Canada/Gulf/Panama nonsense is to distract from the truly nefarious stuff. Possibly the hush money sentencing, perhaps some irregularities with election certification?
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10836 on: Today at 03:44:02 am »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 11:29:25 pm
Well said.
Those guardrails he had 8 years ago are gone. Now he's surrounded by yes men and fecking bootlickers.

And he doesn't have to worry about another election.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10837 on: Today at 03:50:53 am »
My greatest fear is that this time he won't leave.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10838 on: Today at 03:53:44 am »
Going to be even more interesting to see how these operate under Trump.

Quote
Annual winners for most egregious US healthcare profiteering announced
Selling body parts without consent and billing desperate parents $97,599 for air transport among worst examples

The 2024 winners of the annual Shkreli awards, given each year to perpetrators of the most egregious examples of profiteering and dysfunction within the healthcare industry, have been released from the Lown Institute, an independent healthcare thinktank.

The recipients are chosen by a panel made up of health policy experts, clinicians, journalists and advocates. The awards are named after Martin Shkreli, the infamous pharma bro who rose to international notoriety after increasing the price of lifesaving anti-parasitic drug Daraprim 50-fold.

All these stories paint a picture of a healthcare industry in desperate need of transformation. In 2024, healthcare practices were put in the spotlight, Vikas Saini, president of the Lown Institute, said during the ceremony.

But doing these awards every year shows us that this is nothing new. Were hoping that these stories illuminate what changes are needed.

The No 10 spot this year went to the University of North Texas health science center in Fort Worth for allegedly neglecting to notify next of kin before selling body parts of deceased people.

An NBC News investigation uncovered that the school did not properly receive consent from the deceased or their family members before dissecting and distributing unclaimed bodies, despite the network finding that said family members were fairly easy to identify and contact.

The ninth spot was given to the outdated practice of baby tongue-tie cutting, which continues to be falsely touted as a cure for several ailments, from sleep apnea to nursing trouble, according to the New York Times.

Shady billing practices from Zynex Medical, a company specializing in nerve-stimulation devices used for pain management, took the No 8 slot. Patients received Zynex devices understanding the expense would be covered by insurance, according to a report from Stat News. Users then got unsolicited supplies of items like batteries and electrode pads delivered to them (often excessive quantities), which they ultimately got charged for. The report states that almost 70% of Zynexs $184m in revenue in 2023 came from batteries and electrode pads.

This is just classic over-billing. Its fraud, Patricia Kelmar, a senior director at the research group US Pirg and judge on the panel, said. The patients feel that they owe the money because they already received the supplies. We see a lot of this kind of abuse within the pain-management field.


The seventh spot was given to Sara England and her infant son, Amari Vaca. After the three-month-old experienced severe respiratory distress two months after open-heart surgery, doctors at Natividad medical center in Salinas, California, chose to have him transferred via air ambulance to a medical center in San Francisco. He recovered and Cigna later deemed the service not medically necessary. The family was given a $97,599 bill.

This is happening everywhere, Kelmar said. The insurance denial here is that it should have been a ground ambulance instead of air, but how is the patient supposed to know that? This is a mother taking medical advice from the doctors.

At No 6 was Medicares mass billing for urinary catheters. As many as 450,000 beneficiaries had bills for catheters submitted on their behalf in 2023, representing an 800% increase over previous years. Just seven suppliers were responsible for $2bn of these suspicious charges.

Taking the No 5 spot was Memorial medical center (a former non-profit turned for-profit) in Las Cruces, New Mexico, for allegations of refusing cancer treatment to patients or demanding upfront payments, even from those with insurance.

ProPublicas uncovering of a once-celebrated oncologists pattern of malpractice and trails of suspicious deaths came in at No 4. Dr Thomas C Weiner of Helena, Montana, reportedly subjected one patient to unnecessary cancer treatments for more than a decade, amid a myriad of other shocking revelations.

Lumakras, a cancer drug from Amgen that was granted accelerated FDA approval at a daily dose of 960mg, despite findings that a 240mg dose offered similar efficacy with reduced toxicity and risk of side effects, grabbed the third spot.

Pharma companies have that same incentive to get a return on profits, said Kelmar. The healthcare industry is a business, and businesses will try to get the highest profits possible.

At No 2 was the behemoth that is UnitedHealth and how its become the fourth-largest business in the nation. Doctors for United have reported pressure to reduce time spent with patients, and make patients seem as sick as possible through aggressive medical coding tactics.

In a highly competitive year, the top spot went to Steward Health Care, whose CEO, Ralph de la Torre, is accused of prioritizing private-equity profits over patient care. His financial scheming led to bankruptcy, leaving hospitals in shambles, employees laid off and communities with less healthcare access.

I want to say that this is our backyard, said Saini.

What was going on here was on the grapevine for many years. And if we knew about it, then we have to ask: Where are the regulators? Where are the people who shouldve known better?

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/jan/07/annual-awards-healthcare-profiteering
