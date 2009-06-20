The GOP pretty much always falls in line. Never Trumpers are rare, even moreso now. It's just that the media or political punditry obsesses over them (like the Lincoln Project, Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, etc), but this group has virtually no power or grip on the party. It's also extremely difficult for them to run third-party because they have no political machine behind them whatsoever. Major corporate donors, wealthy families, etc will spread among the Democrats and the Republicans. The business types have no interest in a third party unless one of the two major parties completely threatens their interests. Until then, they will pick one (often both) to donate to. The current GOP has not turned off elites yet. Post-Trump, it remains to be seen, but if it's a Vance-type, donors won't be upset at all.



The socially liberal fiscally conservative type of voter would be a wealthy, college-educated, libertarian type, and if they ran third party, they'd have very little of the electorate. This appeals to a small crowd unless the current GOP ruins the US economy (whereby these business types would want to destroy the current MAGA makeup to remake it in the traditional GOP mold). People like Cheney and Kinzinger get a lot of attention, but they are laughed at by the GOP, and they don't appeal to more left-leaning educated crowds. They are mostly seen as losers and jokes. They're no different than the likes of Rory Stewart, Justine Greening, etc. Not bad politicians in an older era but very little broad appeal today. If they move to the left-leaning party, obviously they vacate any GOP/Conservative chops they might have remaining, which wouldn't help.



There's a groundswell of anti-establishment politics. The Right accepted theirs as mainstream (see Trump). The Left rejected theirs as too extreme (see Sanders). The gender gap and complete lack of enthusiasm from young men among the left is mainly due to a very anti-establishment viewpoint (anti-corporation, anti-war, anti-social issues focus). This group especially hates the traditional media outlet. The Right's embracing of technology, streamers, podcasters, and the like have picked up this group, giving them a boost from a traditionally non-voting (or left) bloc. It remains to be seen if they can keep this momentum, but the victories in 2016 and 2024 have embarrassed Never Trumpers and the establishment alike.



It's possible that the GOP embraces too much non-traditional anti-establishment politics that their rich donors would be unhappy. But it remains to be seen if it will happen and will threaten their interests. Moreover, some will just vote Democrat because Democrats are also masters at churning out donations and being representative of the elite (the college education gap is a perfect representations). This will also dilute Democrats' progressive ideals (if any left) as they rebalance towards the middle to capture any GOP defectors. It's why Harris' message ultimately shifted more centrist, in the hopes of capturing this group (which didn't really materialize the way it would have if this was a midterm).



Unless Trump actually does well, the Democrats should be big favorites to take back the House (Senate map is harder) in 2026. Not only do voters get tired of the party in charge quickly, Democrats' dominance among higher-propensity voters should do well in lower turnout elections (very different from the pre-Trump days). But 2028 will be a whole new ballgame.



The Democrats are likely to continue to be the party of the establishment with the most bland picks. Whether or not this leads to a permanent shift (GOP used to be seen as the elite party) remains to be seen. I can't see the GOP going that far anti-establishment where all the money and power starts shifting to the Dems, but I can see some friction.