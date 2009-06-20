« previous next »
Author Topic: God didn't bless America  (Read 634669 times)

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10760 on: January 5, 2025, 11:59:53 am »
Quote from: Giono on January  5, 2025, 11:30:22 am

Dunno, mate.

Seems to me that Trump is only a nightmare to most metropolitan areas north of the Mason Dixon.

The rest of the country are in Dreamland and not looking to be rescued.
Kill the humourless.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10761 on: January 5, 2025, 01:20:05 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on January  5, 2025, 11:59:53 am
Dunno, mate.

Seems to me that Trump is only a nightmare to most metropolitan areas north of the Mason Dixon.

The rest of the country are in Dreamland and not looking to be rescued.

I see that, but national politics for relative moderates is about brokerage, aligning interests and building a coalition. In the south there are plenty of democrats that would vote for a moderate conservative with a chance of winning than a Dem who is sure to lose.

Look at Murkowski in Alaska. She isn't MAGA, lost the repug primary and won. That could be feasible if Never Trumpers ran in florida, texas and other states.

It could happen in the north too if the Dems put up a candidate that is repulsive to moderates and doomed Repugs may vote for that option too rather than a crazed maga candidate the small repug parties in northern states serve up.

Never Trumpers could hold the balance in the Senate and the House.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10762 on: January 5, 2025, 01:57:55 pm »
Quote from: Giono on January  5, 2025, 11:30:22 am
Kinzinger is a republican alright. He wants his cake and to eat it too. The Republican party needs to fragment and lose a couple of election cycles. That's the only way his kind of repug will be accepted.


But they accept Trumpism as an outcome because they are afraid of Trumpists more than trumpists are afraid of them.


Never trumpers should field candidates in down ballot races, attract donations, and offer a right of centre alternative. They could be a big voting block in Congress and win some Senate seats.

I think they will start moving away from Trumpism now that that sex pest is in his 2nd term.

Midway through the 2nd term, they will probably fabricate some nonsense claim and start distancing themselves from Trump, Trumpism and MAGAism.

And the general public who are already brain dead zombies will start chanting a new name some 2026/27 (Idiocracy style) and Trump will probably go into oblivion.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10763 on: January 5, 2025, 02:09:00 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January  5, 2025, 01:57:55 pm
I think they will start moving away from Trumpism now that that sex pest is in his 2nd term.

Midway through the 2nd term, they will probably fabricate some nonsense claim and start distancing themselves from Trump, Trumpism and MAGAism.

And the general public who are already brain dead zombies will start chanting a new name some 2026/27 (Idiocracy style) and Trump will probably go into oblivion.

Nah, I think the next step is either for Trump to try to force a third term, or he'll throw his weight behind one of his cronies and it'll be an open secret that he'll basically retain power but with someone else getting the official title.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10764 on: January 5, 2025, 02:33:25 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January  5, 2025, 01:57:55 pm
I think they will start moving away from Trumpism now that that sex pest is in his 2nd term.

Midway through the 2nd term, they will probably fabricate some nonsense claim and start distancing themselves from Trump, Trumpism and MAGAism.

And the general public who are already brain dead zombies will start chanting a new name some 2026/27 (Idiocracy style) and Trump will probably go into oblivion.

I dunno. He lost the repug house in 2018 and the senate eventually. He lost the 2020 Presidential, and the 2022 midterms. But his deathgrip on the party, the media narrative and social media owners increased...

He has to die to lose any grip he has on power in what was once the republican party.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10765 on: January 5, 2025, 03:39:10 pm »
I hear you. But the MAGA gravy is Trump's brand. He will be there in the vicinity. But once that gravy train has left the station, the reps have nothing worthwhile. They milked it since 2015 when he came down that escalator. They made millions off blowing him. They cannot be milking the MAGA over and over and over again. It will evolve probably yes. But Trumpism and Trump's image as the frontface of the republican party, will last another 3-4 years.

To give an example, now that Elon Musk has openly endorsed him, I think the times of corpocracy will come up. Republicans backed by Thiel and Musk etc. Dems backed by Bezos, Brin, Page, Zuckerburg etc.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10766 on: January 5, 2025, 03:39:49 pm »
Imo, Trumpism, or its evil brother will thrive under Lenny Leo.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10767 on: January 5, 2025, 08:17:48 pm »
Trumpism is already dead, replaced by Muskism.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10768 on: January 5, 2025, 09:50:03 pm »
Quote from: ChaChaMooMoo on January  5, 2025, 03:39:10 pm
I hear you. But the MAGA gravy is Trump's brand. He will be there in the vicinity. But once that gravy train has left the station, the reps have nothing worthwhile. They milked it since 2015 when he came down that escalator. They made millions off blowing him. They cannot be milking the MAGA over and over and over again. It will evolve probably yes. But Trumpism and Trump's image as the frontface of the republican party, will last another 3-4 years.

To give an example, now that Elon Musk has openly endorsed him, I think the times of corpocracy will come up. Republicans backed by Thiel and Musk etc. Dems backed by Bezos, Brin, Page, Zuckerburg etc.

I don't disagree. But I think never trumpers could accelerate the process by forming a 3rd party label. They had no problem telling people to vote for Harris.

Look how terrified the Dems were of the Greens and other spoilers that could tip the ballance. They still resent Ralph Nader. Maybe it is time for the repugs to be terrified of spoilers from the right. I imagine that a socially liberal but fiscally conservative option would attract donations from business types.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10769 on: January 5, 2025, 11:19:55 pm »
The GOP pretty much always falls in line.  Never Trumpers are rare, even moreso now.  It's just that the media or political punditry obsesses over them (like the Lincoln Project, Mitt Romney, Liz Cheney, etc), but this group has virtually no power or grip on the party.  It's also extremely difficult for them to run third-party because they have no political machine behind them whatsoever.  Major corporate donors, wealthy families, etc will spread among the Democrats and the Republicans.  The business types have no interest in a third party unless one of the two major parties completely threatens their interests.  Until then, they will pick one (often both) to donate to.  The current GOP has not turned off elites yet.  Post-Trump, it remains to be seen, but if it's a Vance-type, donors won't be upset at all.

The socially liberal fiscally conservative type of voter would be a wealthy, college-educated, libertarian type, and if they ran third party, they'd have very little of the electorate.  This appeals to a small crowd unless the current GOP ruins the US economy (whereby these business types would want to destroy the current MAGA makeup to remake it in the traditional GOP mold).  People like Cheney and Kinzinger get a lot of attention, but they are laughed at by the GOP, and they don't appeal to more left-leaning educated crowds.  They are mostly seen as losers and jokes.  They're no different than the likes of Rory Stewart, Justine Greening, etc.  Not bad politicians in an older era but very little broad appeal today.  If they move to the left-leaning party, obviously they vacate any GOP/Conservative chops they might have remaining, which wouldn't help.

There's a groundswell of anti-establishment politics.  The Right accepted theirs as mainstream (see Trump).  The Left rejected theirs as too extreme (see Sanders).  The gender gap and complete lack of enthusiasm from young men among the left is mainly due to a very anti-establishment viewpoint (anti-corporation, anti-war, anti-social issues focus).  This group especially hates the traditional media outlet.  The Right's embracing of technology, streamers, podcasters, and the like have picked up this group, giving them a boost from a traditionally non-voting (or left) bloc.  It remains to be seen if they can keep this momentum, but the victories in 2016 and 2024 have embarrassed Never Trumpers and the establishment alike.

It's possible that the GOP embraces too much non-traditional anti-establishment politics that their rich donors would be unhappy.  But it remains to be seen if it will happen and will threaten their interests.  Moreover, some will just vote Democrat because Democrats are also masters at churning out donations and being representative of the elite (the college education gap is a perfect representations).  This will also dilute Democrats' progressive ideals (if any left) as they rebalance towards the middle to capture any GOP defectors.  It's why Harris' message ultimately shifted more centrist, in the hopes of capturing this group (which didn't really materialize the way it would have if this was a midterm).

Unless Trump actually does well, the Democrats should be big favorites to take back the House (Senate map is harder) in 2026.  Not only do voters get tired of the party in charge quickly, Democrats' dominance among higher-propensity voters should do well in lower turnout elections (very different from the pre-Trump days).  But 2028 will be a whole new ballgame.

The Democrats are likely to continue to be the party of the establishment with the most bland picks.  Whether or not this leads to a permanent shift (GOP used to be seen as the elite party) remains to be seen.  I can't see the GOP going that far anti-establishment where all the money and power starts shifting to the Dems, but I can see some friction.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10770 on: Yesterday at 01:41:34 am »
Flash bastard.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10771 on: Yesterday at 07:56:46 am »
Musk is calling for an invasion of Britain now. Guy is nuts.

I personally think he is trying to get sacked by trump, he cant be arsed doing DOGE. He did a similar thing during the twitter takeover, acts all tough and talked in memes, but when push came to shove he tried to back out and in the end a court forced him to buy it.

Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10772 on: Yesterday at 08:08:33 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 07:56:46 am
Musk is calling for an invasion of Britain now. Guy is nuts.

I personally think he is trying to get sacked by trump, he cant be arsed doing DOGE. He did a similar thing during the twitter takeover, acts all tough and talked in memes, but when push came to shove he tried to back out and in the end a court forced him to buy it.

Britain is extremely difficult to invade. One of the most difficult in the world Id say. Hes clearly too stupid to realise that though.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10773 on: Yesterday at 08:55:40 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 08:08:33 am
Britain is extremely difficult to invade. One of the most difficult in the world Id say. Hes clearly too stupid to realise that though.

Musks  and other foreign ideologies have been invading Britain for years.

See Brexit.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10774 on: Yesterday at 09:06:44 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 07:56:46 am
Musk is calling for an invasion of Britain now. Guy is nuts.

I personally think he is trying to get sacked by trump, he cant be arsed doing DOGE. He did a similar thing during the twitter takeover, acts all tough and talked in memes, but when push came to shove he tried to back out and in the end a court forced him to buy it.



They can't make up their mind about which should be the 51st state...

A true efficiency expert at work....
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10775 on: Yesterday at 10:01:58 am »
Quote from: Giono on Yesterday at 09:06:44 am
They can't make up their mind about which should be the 51st state...


To be honest, it was a truly shit movie.


Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10776 on: Yesterday at 10:34:31 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 07:56:46 am
Musk is calling for an invasion of Britain now.

He cant keep his sausage and his opinions to himself. He has to stuff them onto others.
Dickhead.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10777 on: Yesterday at 08:48:47 pm »
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10778 on: Today at 12:08:43 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on January  5, 2025, 08:17:48 pm
Trumpism is already dead, replaced by Muskism.
It's a bizarre world is it not, people indignant with lines fed to them by Musk but with absolutely no sense of irony when it comes to the sheer weight of sex offenders at high levels of the Trump adminstration or closely related.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10779 on: Today at 12:56:21 am »
Musk genuinely comes across mentally ill. He's gone down the Lawrence Fox trajectory where he's gone from a fairly mild centrist to as far as right wing can go, even more right wing than Frottage. Only worry is that he's pretty rich and has wormed his way in to Trump's inner circle. I wonder if even Trump will soon want to distance himself from him. I don't know why he's suddenly become obsessed with UK politics, but questions need to be asked about a member of the incoming US administration openly pushing for the government of their closest ally to be overthrown.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10780 on: Today at 01:13:08 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:56:21 am
Musk genuinely comes across mentally ill. He's gone down the Lawrence Fox trajectory where he's gone from a fairly mild centrist to as far as right wing can go, even more right wing than Frottage. Only worry is that he's pretty rich and has wormed his way in to Trump's inner circle. I wonder if even Trump will soon want to distance himself from him. I don't know why he's suddenly become obsessed with UK politics, but questions need to be asked about a member of the incoming US administration openly pushing for the government of their closest ally to be overthrown.
Whilst I see some of the current 'free thinkers' as people with a personal agenda or simply reactionaries, I am genuinely starting to believe there is an element of mental illness in some of these cases. The most obvious example for me is Neil Oliver who appears genuinely paranoid on scale approaching David Icke. Musk has always appeared a bit odd and out of touch despite the fact he has managed to accumulate (somehow) vast wealth, he seems to be playing out some game in public but the money and opportunity to do so. Buying Twitter seems to be simply a vehicle for self promotion which works and if it goes into oblivion as it surely will, it's probably already done it's job for Elon.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10781 on: Today at 02:59:38 am »
All billionaires are mentally ill, you have to be to achieve that level of wealth.

When you talk about being far right, you have to consider the two parts, social and economic. Musk has always been extreme right on economics, he wants it all flowing upwards. I guess the social side is a more recent development to being lost in social media warfare, much like JK Rowling. Although his father being an apartheid POS probably means these attitudes were never far from the surface.

It's a shame, for a moment there his messiah complex was working to the greater good (EVs and batteries) but maybe his failed attempt to be the Thai cave hero flipped a switch and now he's decided being an anti-hero is cooler.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10782 on: Today at 03:08:41 am »
^ good shout that, the Thai cave thing was a turning point for him. Or the public perception of him at least. Ok my perception of him
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10783 on: Today at 03:37:37 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 02:59:38 am
It's a shame, for a moment there his messiah complex was working to the greater good (EVs and batteries) but maybe his failed attempt to be the Thai cave hero flipped a switch and now he's decided being an anti-hero is cooler.

I don't see any switch that has been flipped, except that he has become more well-known and that maybe excacerbated his messiah complex and he got a bigger audience.

Musk is not some genius. He is a salesman (some would say a conman) and a bandwagoneer. He knows how to hype stuff up, by telling people what they want to hear and overpromise things. That's what he did with Tesla. He made all kinds of promises that made EVs "sexy" and the company delivered on some of them (often later than he promised). And he's still doing the same thing keeping the value of the company up.

The modus operandi is the same for all the ventures he's in. He hypes the company/product up with promises and mythical storylines people want to believe and that can partly be achieved over time. And if an idea cannot be realised, he either keeps moving the timeline forward or he shifts the goalposts or he moves away from it slowly. He's doing it with SpaceX (where it's mainly moving the timeline/goalposts) and he has done it with Hyperloop where he went from "Oh, it's not that hard" to slowly walking away from it and leaving the others to do their thing until they realise it's all a bunch of crap.

Don't know too much about that Neuralink-stuff, but from the things I've looked at, it seems they're not doing stuff that's as groundbreaking as what he's selling. But again, he's selling this great phantasy of transferring your memory into a digital vessel or becoming a cyborg. It clearly has its uses and his company is not the only one doing research in that field. He just manages to add some ideas on top to create hype arround is own venture.
Re: God didn't bless America
« Reply #10784 on: Today at 04:11:50 am »
Of course, but at the end of the day, the hype led to a proliferation of EVs and batteries, probably more than would have occurred otherwise. Hence "working towards the greater good" rather than "brilliant innovation", "life saving breakthrough", etc. I am the last person to oversell the c*nt's achievements :)
