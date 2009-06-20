« previous next »
God didn't bless America

Quote from: Giono on Today at 11:30:22 am

Dunno, mate.

Seems to me that Trump is only a nightmare to most metropolitan areas north of the Mason Dixon.

The rest of the country are in Dreamland and not looking to be rescued.
I see that, but national politics for relative moderates is about brokerage, aligning interests and building a coalition. In the south there are plenty of democrats that would vote for a moderate conservative with a chance of winning than a Dem who is sure to lose.

Look at Murkowski in Alaska. She isn't MAGA, lost the repug primary and won. That could be feasible if Never Trumpers ran in florida, texas and other states.

It could happen in the north too if the Dems put up a candidate that is repulsive to moderates and doomed Repugs may vote for that option too rather than a crazed maga candidate the small repug parties in northern states serve up.

Never Trumpers could hold the balance in the Senate and the House.
Kinzinger is a republican alright. He wants his cake and to eat it too. The Republican party needs to fragment and lose a couple of election cycles. That's the only way his kind of repug will be accepted.


But they accept Trumpism as an outcome because they are afraid of Trumpists more than trumpists are afraid of them.


Never trumpers should field candidates in down ballot races, attract donations, and offer a right of centre alternative. They could be a big voting block in Congress and win some Senate seats.

I think they will start moving away from Trumpism now that that sex pest is in his 2nd term.

Midway through the 2nd term, they will probably fabricate some nonsense claim and start distancing themselves from Trump, Trumpism and MAGAism.

And the general public who are already brain dead zombies will start chanting a new name some 2026/27 (Idiocracy style) and Trump will probably go into oblivion.
