Dunno, mate.



Seems to me that Trump is only a nightmare to most metropolitan areas north of the Mason Dixon.



The rest of the country are in Dreamland and not looking to be rescued.



I see that, but national politics for relative moderates is about brokerage, aligning interests and building a coalition. In the south there are plenty of democrats that would vote for a moderate conservative with a chance of winning than a Dem who is sure to lose.Look at Murkowski in Alaska. She isn't MAGA, lost the repug primary and won. That could be feasible if Never Trumpers ran in florida, texas and other states.It could happen in the north too if the Dems put up a candidate that is repulsive to moderates and doomed Repugs may vote for that option too rather than a crazed maga candidate the small repug parties in northern states serve up.Never Trumpers could hold the balance in the Senate and the House.