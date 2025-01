It is all social media, but the dude lives in social media, Musk is using his burner accounts a lot to bad mouth Maga people and newly appointed advisors, all while also bragging to people that he bought a presidency and he is the real leader,



But the dude is so thin skinned that he gets annoyed he doesn't have a dance like Trump.



I can see him and Trump clashing rather soon as they are both narcissists who believe they are pulling the strings of the other guy